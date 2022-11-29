Read full article on original website
How to Make More Than the Minimum Payment on a Credit Card
The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?
December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Here's Where to Find Out What Your Social Security COLA Increase Is for 2023
Getting a cost of living adjustment increase to your Social Security benefits is an exciting thing to look forward to in the new year. If you're ready to see how much extra you'll be getting, you'll gain access to that information this month. But when and how you find out will depend on whether you created an online My Social Security account by Nov. 15. If you did, you'll be able to see how much your increase is much sooner. If not, you can still sign up to access other benefits information.
Are CDs Worth It?
With so many savings vehicles on the market, you have to choose strategically to best grow your funds. For many options, you must consider fees and liquidity along with interest rates. CDs, or certificates of deposit, have their advantages, but they're not for each person or scenario. Compare your goals to the strengths of CDs to determine if it'll be worth locking your money up.
Mortgage Interest Rates for Dec. 1, 2022: Rates Decrease Sharply
A few major mortgage rates slumped over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages had a significant downswing. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also declined. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the...
SSI Beneficiaries: You're Getting Your First COLA Increase This Month. Here's Why
If you receive Supplemental Security Income, you're getting your first cost of living adjustment increase of 8.7% later this month. Everyone else who receives Social Security payments will get their first checks in January 2023. Your COLA increase won't come with today's payment, but instead at the end of the month -- we'll explain why below.
What Is a CD Ladder and How Do You Build One?
A CD ladder occurs when you purchase multiple certificates of deposit with staggered maturity dates. This creates flexibility so you can change your strategy or tap into your savings if you need to. However, there are a few drawbacks, namely opportunity costs, and that you'll still incur a penalty if you need to access your money before the CD matures.
Refinance Rates for Nov. 30, 2022: Rates Drop Off
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates slump over the last week. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also went down. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
Mortgage Refinance Rates for Dec. 1, 2022: Rates Rapidly Fall
Both 15-year fixed and 10-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates fall significantly. The average rate on 30-year fixed refinance also declined. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 in an ongoing effort to cool off the economy. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
Record Increase for Social Security Benefits: When Does COLA Take Effect?
Due to soaring inflation in 2022, recipients of Social Security benefits are about to see the largest payment increase in their checks since 1981, and the fourth highest bump of all time. The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security in 2023 will be 8.7%. That increase in benefits will add up...
Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Dec. 2, 2022: Rates Plunge
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates fall significantly over the last seven days. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances declined even further. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the...
How Much Should You Keep in a CD?
A CD, or certificate of deposit, is a safe way to save money for short- to medium-term financial goals. CDs offer the tradeoff of higher interest rates and lower liquidity compared to traditional savings accounts. You purchase a CD for fixed interest rate and maturity date, usually between three months to five years from account opening. If you decide to withdraw money before then, you'll be hit with penalties -- making CDs more lucrative when you can afford to leave them untouched.
Marcus by Goldman Sachs CD Rates for December 2022
Marcus by Goldman Sachs is the online banking division of global financial giant (and eighth biggest bank in the US) Goldman Sachs. Marcus offers three types of certificates of deposit as well as a high-yield savings account and no-fee personal loans. Introduced in 2016, Marcus offers savings and CD accounts...
5 Reasons to Use Home Equity
Tappable home equity across the country remains abundant, with average equity per borrower at nearly $300,000. That gives homeowners an advantage when it comes to borrowing money as interest rates continue to hover near 20-year highs. Unlocking your home's equity can be a smart way to access cash at a...
What Is an Emergency Fund?
An emergency fund is a stash of money you set aside for when unexpected events occur. It's not intended for your everyday expenses like rent or groceries, but it can be if you lose your job or face another hardship. Keeping an emergency fund on hand can prevent you from taking out expensive loans or cash advances when a disruption does occur, giving you peace of mind and a stronger financial base.
Mortgage Interest Rates for Nov. 30, 2022: Rates Tick Down
A variety of major mortgage rates sunk lower over the past seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages dipped. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, remained steady. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since...
Here Are Today's Mortgage Rates on Dec. 2, 2022: Rates Slip
A number of principal mortgage rates declined sharply this week. Fifteen-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both fell significantly. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also declined, though not as rapidly. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start...
How to Apply for Supplemental Security Income
The Social Security Administration disburses Supplemental Security Income to roughly 8 million Americans every year. These payments are designed to help support older individuals, disabled people and those who are visually impaired, and who have little to no income. The money provided each month can help pay for basic needs such as food, clothing and shelter.
The Ultimate Social Security Cheat Sheet: A Guide to Your Monthly Benefits
The roughly 66 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits each month are getting an 8.7% cost of living adjustment in 2023. Social Security beneficiaries can look forward to their payment amounts increasing in January, while Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their first increased check in December. To help...
