Getting a cost of living adjustment increase to your Social Security benefits is an exciting thing to look forward to in the new year. If you're ready to see how much extra you'll be getting, you'll gain access to that information this month. But when and how you find out will depend on whether you created an online My Social Security account by Nov. 15. If you did, you'll be able to see how much your increase is much sooner. If not, you can still sign up to access other benefits information.

1 DAY AGO