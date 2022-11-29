France might have already topped the Qatar World Cup Group D, but there is still much to play for in the runners-up spot. An intense battle of wits can be expected in Australia vs Denmark, with both sides vying for that second spot at the end of the group stages. The European side are gunning for a win to claw their way into the knockout rounds, while Australia will be holding on for dear life – knowing a point should be just about enough to get them to the Round of 16 stages for only the second time ever.

2 DAYS AGO