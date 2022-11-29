Read full article on original website
Brazil suffer shock World Cup defeat to Cameroon – but too little too late for African side
It wasn’t quite the shock of 1990 but, 32 years after they opened a World Cup by beating Argentina, Cameroon exited this tournament by defeating the other South American superpower. Unlike in 1990, there will be no surge into the knockout stages, because a remarkable result was in vain. It is Switzerland who accompany Brazil into the last 16, a first group-stage defeat since 1998 not enough to prevent the Selecao from topping their pool for an 11th successive World Cup and setting up a last-16 tie with South Korea. Tite may consider the loss of that unbeaten record...
Canada Lose To Morocco as They Bow Out of the World Cup
ANALYSIS – Canada lose to Morocco by a score of 2-1, which means that Les Rouges go home with no points in the group, but plenty of lessons and experience that will help them on the road to 2026. Canada finished at rock bottom of the group with a...
USMNT vs Netherlands Prediction and Betting Odds: A chance to shock the world for December 3
Well, they did it. This young group of budding stars for the US Men’s National Team made it out of Group B in second place with 5 points. Ahead of Wales and Iran, but behind England, the USMNT went unbeaten in group play, with ties against the Welsh and the English. It came down to the final day of the group, the US needing just one result to get through. A win. Christian Pulisic put his body on the line in the 38th minute to give the yanks the game winning goal.
Messi to Force Another Win? – Argentina vs Poland Predictions and Best Odds
Argentina and Poland are both still scrambling for their tournament lives, with Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi both pushing their teams towards the last sixteen. See Last Word on Football’s predictions and the best odds for Argentina vs Poland. Argentina vs Poland – Predictions and Best Odds. Argentina...
Poland Predicted Lineup vs Argentina
Poland are aiming to pull off a spectacular story by defeating Argentina in their final Qatar World Cup group game and moving into the knockout rounds for the first time since 1986. See Last Word on Football’s Poland predicted lineup for the Group C finale against Argentina. Poland Predicted...
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
Canada Predicted Lineup vs Morocco as the Maple Leafs Fight for Pride
Les Rouges are out of the World Cup after two consecutive defeats, with a match against Morocco to fight for their pride, more than anything. See Last Word on Football’s Canada predicted lineup for the last match in World Cup Group F. Canada Predicted Lineup vs Morocco. How Canada...
Attacking Reshuffle Around Lionel Messi? – Argentina Predicted Lineup vs Poland
Argentina come into the final World Cup Group C fixture needing a win over Poland to guarantee qualification. See Last Word on Football’s Argentina predicted lineup and why Lionel Scaloni might be tempted to make changes if Lionel Messi is to keep his record of never being eliminated in any group stage.
Australia vs Denmark Predictions and Best Odds for November 30
France might have already topped the Qatar World Cup Group D, but there is still much to play for in the runners-up spot. An intense battle of wits can be expected in Australia vs Denmark, with both sides vying for that second spot at the end of the group stages. The European side are gunning for a win to claw their way into the knockout rounds, while Australia will be holding on for dear life – knowing a point should be just about enough to get them to the Round of 16 stages for only the second time ever.
Why is Germany Forward Leroy Sane Not Being Utilised by Hansi Flick?
Germany have experienced a topsy-turvy beginning to this World Cup campaign. A hotly contested draw with Spain is all well and good but that loss to Japan was quite the shock. Germany forward Leroy Sane has been left waiting in the wings for the most part, which is another surprise given Hansi Flick’s lack of attacking options.
USMNT Injuries: What Berhalter Will Do if Pulisic or Sargent Can’t Play Against the Netherlands
The United States play the Netherlands in the Round of 16 of the World Cup tomorrow. It’s the biggest USMNT game in eight years. Left winger Christian Pulisic and striker Josh Sargent have knocks going into this game. How will the lineup change either of them cannot play? How will this affect Gregg Berhalter’s tactics? Let’s take a look.
Croatia’s Best Kept Secret? Its Decaying Communist Ruins
When we think of Croatia, angular concrete is not the first thing that springs to mind. Instead it’s images of yachts and jetset types at bijou boutique hotels on pebble beaches –and maybe even a bit of Game of Thrones nerdery at walled medieval cities thrown in. But while driving a stretch of the 1,800 km coastline, or further off the beaten track in rural suburbs, you’ll likely run into a masterpiece of 20th century architecture–they’re dotted all over the country.From seaside hotels and sanatoriums to inland monuments and community centers, Croatia is awash with Modernist buildings constructed during its...
