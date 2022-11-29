ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Centre Daily

Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’

Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles vs. Titans

PHILADELPHIA - Sunday will mark the final time that the city of Philadelphia will see its Eagles live in 2022. A three-game road stretch will follow the Week 13 matchup against Tennessee, meaning the 10-1 Eagles won’t be back at Lincoln Financial Field until Jan. 1, 2023, against the New Orleans Saints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Cowboys Signing OBJ ‘Great Move!’ Says Aikman

FRISCO - A year ago, when Odell Beckham Jr. worked his way out of Cleveland to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, Troy Aikman opined that the move might backfire. Too many egos. Not enough chemistry. In fact, even after the signing, Aikman said the acquisition of Beckham (along with...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Rams LB Bobby Wagner Brushing Off Reunion vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is set to see some familiar faces on Sunday when LA hosts the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. But the seasoned veteran is brushing off all the headlines. “It’s just another game," Wagner said. "It’s just a game coming up played in our stadium...
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 13

The last four times New Orleans has been shut out, it has been by the San Francisco 49ers, and this past week was no different. Very few teams vacillate as crazily from week to week as New Orleans. The Saints' offense has struggled for the past three weeks. It isn't...
Centre Daily

Odds Jameson Williams Debuts against Jaguars

The Detroit Lions have an explosive player waiting in the wings to join their offense. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams began practicing prior to the Lions Week 12 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. However, head coach Dan Campbell won’t commit to whether or not the rookie will play in Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Raiders QB Derek Carr: ‘The Main Word is Improve’

The Las Vegas Raiders have been far from the team they were expected to be -- and wanted to be -- this season. For the first time all season, there's a sign of consistent life, as Las Vegas has won consecutive games for the first time this year, both coming in overtime on the road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Centre Daily

For Philadelphia, A.J. Brown ‘As Advertised’

Nick Sirianni figured he had a good idea of what he was getting when the Philadelphia Eagles traded with the Tennessee Titans to acquire A.J. Brown. It turns out that the second-year head coach was right. To a point. “As far as the play – as advertised,” Sirianni said Wednesday....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Patriots Again Defenseless Against Josh Allen, Trail Bills at Halftime

Even a rare punt by Buffalo and another dazzling dose of Marcus Magic at Gillette Stadium can't help the New England Patriots against the Bills. The Bills lead the Pats, 17-7, at halftime of their AFC East showdown. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones, the hero of New England's the win over...
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

John Elway’s Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos

Each week, the Denver Broncos spiral deeper into the abyss that has become the losing culture in the Mile High City for over a half-decade. This Sunday, the 3-8 Broncos travel for a matchup against the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens, who are eight-point favorites in Week 13. While the Broncos limp...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Aidan Hutchinson Motivated to Prove Jaguars Made Mistake

On Sunday, Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson will suit up against the only other team that had a chance to select him in the 2022 NFL Draft: the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars, which owned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, opted to select Georgia outside linebacker Travon Walker, instead of the University of Michigan EDGE defender.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Patriots Surrender Two Straight Josh Allen TDs, Trail Bills

FOXBORO — Following a bit of rookie magic, the New England Patriots once again find themselves in a deficit to their bitter division rivals. On a chilly night in the northeast, the New England Patriots are embroiled in a pivotal battle with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.
Centre Daily

Lions’ Injury Report: Brown, Okwara Out against Jaguars

The Detroit Lions are getting healthier, as they seek their fifth victory of the season. After being in the league's concussion protocol, both Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah are set to play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, rookie Josh Paschal is also expected to return after addressing a...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Steelers Who Need to Finish Season Strong

Even with the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes looking pretty dim, there’s still a lot to play for over the next six weeks. Whether it be the development of youngsters or the resurgence of struggling veterans, the next month and a half will lay the foundation for the 2023 Steelers. Before heading into the offseason, it’ll be crucial for the organization to figure out exactly what they have on the roster and where their needs lie before entering the free agency and NFL Draft periods.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Texans BREAKING: Brandin Cooks, Derek Stingley Jr. OUT for Browns

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans will be short-handed at wide receiver against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks was officially ruled out due to a calf injury that prevented him from practicing Friday. Cooks was limited Thursday due to the injury. Cooks...
HOUSTON, TX

