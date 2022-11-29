Even with the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes looking pretty dim, there’s still a lot to play for over the next six weeks. Whether it be the development of youngsters or the resurgence of struggling veterans, the next month and a half will lay the foundation for the 2023 Steelers. Before heading into the offseason, it’ll be crucial for the organization to figure out exactly what they have on the roster and where their needs lie before entering the free agency and NFL Draft periods.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO