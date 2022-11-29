Read full article on original website
Sus Manos Gleaners in Jenison set to hit 1 millionth donated meal on Friday
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Sus Manos Gleaners in Jenison is scheduled to reach 1 million meals of dehydrated produce prepared and shipped to hungry people around the world—just this year. While there are gleaner organizations like this one in Canada, Sus Manos is the only one of its...
At Mich. chip plant, Biden says unions 'built middle class'
BAY CITY, Mich — President Joe Biden reminded Americans he is a “pro-union” president Tuesday as he toured a technology plant to highlight a $300 million expansion, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to pass legislation to stave off a crippling rail strike.
Proposal 2 passed in Michigan, now what? Clerk raises concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's been nearly nearly a month since the November election where Michigan voters said yes to proposal two which would expanding voting rights and add nine days of early in-person voting. The Kent County Clerk, Lisa Posthumus Lyons, says this means there is a wholesale...
Biden to visit Michigan computer chip factory, push agenda
WASHINGTON — The midterm elections may be over, but President Joe Biden is staying on the road to push his economic agenda. He's visiting Bay City, Michigan, on Tuesday to highlight a $300 million expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing plant. The facility, run by the South Korean company SK Siltron, is expected to quadruple its production in the coming years.
Michigan DNR encourages campers to book their Memorial Day weekend campsites now
MICHIGAN, USA — It might feel far away, but Memorial Day is just six months out. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it's time to book your campsites for next summer. More than 21 million people spent their Memorial Day Weekend at campsites and parks across the country...
'They don't have anybody coming to see them': Demand grows for Meals on Wheels program in West MI
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — It's the season of giving and a local organization is hoping people will give their time volunteering. Meals on Wheels offers nutritious home-delivered meals for the elderly and disabled across West Michigan. Besides being an associate pastor at a local church, Ronald Pimpleton also works...
'Rally With The Rapids' raises over $4,000 for Special Olympics Michigan
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University are about to renew their rivalry in both football and basketball. But before they do, GVSU played host to an event bringing both communities together. Special Olympics Michigan athletes from both the Grand Rapids and the Big Rapids...
Employers work to bring talent back to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During one of the biggest bar nights of the year, why not spend the first few hours of it networking?. "That's why we do it on the night before Thanksgiving," said Rachel Gray, Executive Director of Hello West Michigan. "People are already coming to us. They're coming home to see their families if they still have ties here."
BISSELL Pet Foundation hosts Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the past couple of weeks, we've told you about the dire situation at local shelters, which are quickly filling up with dogs and cats. A campaign is getting underway that should be a big help. It's the start of BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope event.
Avoid getting scammed this holiday season with tips from the BBB
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They say it’s the most wonderful time of the year... Yet, the holidays often also prove prime time for scammers and con artists, out to take shoppers' money. “This year, we've seen an increase,” Troy Baker of the Better Business Bureau serving Western Michigan...
Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys kicks off the holidays in Ada
ADA, Mich. — The Ada Business Association is celebrating the holiday season with Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys this Friday night. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with the historic Ada covered bridge lighting ceremony, complete with carolers. Then starting at 6 p.m., you can jump aboard a free trolley ride through Ada Village where five key stops offer lots of holiday fun.
Ada's signature holiday event returns this Friday
ADA, Michigan — The Ada Business Association's signature event is making its return to downtown Ada later this week. Tinsel, Treats & Trolleys takes place on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and promises fun for the entire family. Kicking off the event at 5:30 p.m....
