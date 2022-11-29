ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to visit Michigan computer chip factory, push agenda

WASHINGTON — The midterm elections may be over, but President Joe Biden is staying on the road to push his economic agenda. He's visiting Bay City, Michigan, on Tuesday to highlight a $300 million expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing plant. The facility, run by the South Korean company SK Siltron, is expected to quadruple its production in the coming years.
BAY CITY, MI
Employers work to bring talent back to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During one of the biggest bar nights of the year, why not spend the first few hours of it networking?. "That's why we do it on the night before Thanksgiving," said Rachel Gray, Executive Director of Hello West Michigan. "People are already coming to us. They're coming home to see their families if they still have ties here."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys kicks off the holidays in Ada

ADA, Mich. — The Ada Business Association is celebrating the holiday season with Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys this Friday night. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with the historic Ada covered bridge lighting ceremony, complete with carolers. Then starting at 6 p.m., you can jump aboard a free trolley ride through Ada Village where five key stops offer lots of holiday fun.
ADA TOWNSHIP, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
