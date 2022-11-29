ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Enjoy afternoon tea and illuminations in Tokyo on a red London double-decker bus

Tokyo has incredible illuminations in almost every neighbourhood during the festive season. However, they’re spread out in different parts of the city, which makes it hard to see many of them in a short span of time. But bus tour company Upstar makes it easier with its special illumination...
Time Out Global

There might be a giant new billboard in Piccadilly Circus

Picadilly Circus is glowing up. The central London junction that's filled with bright lights and neon billboards is getting even more. A developer wants to add a new huge screen to the area, showing breaking news and travel updates. And it could make the illuminated thoroughfare double in size, as Criterion Capital want the ginormous electric board to be 110ft by 40ft. They hope a sizeable new billboard will help encourage more people to visit central London.
BBC

Trafalgar Square Christmas tree: The birth of a tradition

The lights on the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree are due to be switched on later, marking the beginning of the countdown to the festive season. The tree has been an annual gift from the people of Norway to the people of Britain since 1947, in gratitude for Britain's support during World War Two.
Daily Mail

Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished

A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
BBC

Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds

A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
Time Out Global

See the new Polar Dream art installation in Zagreb’s Grič Tunnel

Advent festivities are transforming the whole of Zagreb until early January 2022, and nowhere more so than the Grič Tunnel. Originally built as a bomb shelter during World War II, this passageway is frequently used by locals as a useful shortcut to bypass the Upper Town above. But Grič is much more than a pedestrian walkway – its central location and the large cavern-like space in the middle have made it a unique location for numerous music performances and art installations.
The Independent

Met Office: mild autumn keeps 2022 on track to be UK’s hottest year on record

The mild autumn has kept 2022 on track to be the UK’s hottest year on record, the Met Office has said.The UK would need a December of near-record cold weather to stop this year ending up as the warmest in records going back to 1884, the meteorologists said.Provisional figures show autumn 2022 – September, October and November – was the third warmest on record for the UK, with an average temperature of 11.1C which is topped only by 2011 and 2006 in the record.November has continued 2022’s run of every month being warmer than average, and the first 11 months...
thebrag.com

Open For Lunch will bring the best food & drink to Sydney and Parramatta

Sydney’s hospitality royalty are taking to the city’s streets this weekend for a huge foodie extravaganza. Open For Lunch kicks off the Summer in Sydney events series this Friday, December 2nd, transforming Sydney CBD and Parramatta with mouthwatering dining experiences. Hospitality favourites including Luke Mangan’s glass brasserie, Merivale’s...
NME

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 outdoor Essex show

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced an outdoor headline show in Essex for next summer – tickets will be available here. The former Oasis singer-songwriter will perform in the grounds of English Heritage’s Audley End House & Gardens on August 5, 2023. The Zutons and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan are due to support.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Will Buy You A Beer If You Find Him This Thursday As Clarkson’s Farm Presenter Begins London Tour

Despite a number of issues at Clarkson’s Farm including countless battles with the council and Kaleb Cooper’s controversy surrounding a drone pilot, Jeremy Clarkson has been jumping from strength to strength with a number of his businesses taking off on social media. Now, he’s told his Instagram followers to find him on Thursday, and if they do, he’ll buy them a pint of beer.
The Independent

Tesco announces Clubcard changes to offer more savings

UK supermarket giant Tesco has announced that it is revising its Clubcard scheme to give out coupons to loyal shoppers more often.Customers who download its new Clubcard & Grocery app, which will replace its existing Clubcard app next year, will reportedly receive digital coupons three times more often under the new system.This will mean the store’s four million British customers will be sent personalised, money-saving offers based on their repeat-buys and purchase history every two weeks, rather than only eight times a year under the present approach.Shoppers who still prefer to receive their Clubcard statement and vouchers by post can...
Time Out Global

This Boston influencer just published a beautiful coffee table book

Boston food & lifestyle influencer, Brittany DiCapua, otherwise known as @bostonfoodjournal on Instagram, just launched her first book, “Meals on Heels,” and it looks like the perfect holiday gift for any into food or fashion (or both)! I recently caught up with Brittany to learn all about her new book.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Peter Kay breaks down in tears as first live show in comeback tour begins

Comedian Peter Kay broke down in tears as he was given a standing ovation on Friday night at the start of his first tour in 12 years.The 49-year-old comic, who has been out of the spotlight in recent years, announced in November that he was embarking on an arena tour spanning December to August 2023.The crowd chanted his name as he took to the stage in the first leg of the tour at Manchester's AO arena.He had to compose himself before telling fans: “How am I supposed to do comedy now? I can't believe you made me cry.”It was...
Time Out Global

Printworks has announced the line up for its final season

South London’s cathedral of electronic music Printworks is officially closing down in 2023, but before it goes, the club is going out with a bang. It has just confirmed the full line-up for its closing season in spring and summer 2023, offering its biggest programming yet, as a culmination of its six brilliantly successful years of operation.
BBC

York butcher's Christmas turkey supply hit by bird flu

Bird flu has dealt a killer blow to a York butcher's Christmas orders after an outbreak at his supplier's farm. Karl Slater, who runs Tony Neary Butchers, said he had 57 orders confirmed before he got the bad news. The H5N1 strain of the disease has been responsible for the...
The Independent

Every UK bank holiday to add to your calendar in 2023

Oh I see. Already thinking about days off next year eh? Well, no one could blame you for wanting to see the back of 2022.A year that began with Britain mired in Omicron panic brought Europe’s biggest armed conflict since the Second World War to Ukraine, a dismal cost of living crisis, an alarming heatwave, the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the disastrous 44-day premiership of Liz Truss.But at least the Lionesses won the Euros!Who knows what 2023 has in store? King Charles III’s coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey in May and there are plenty of...
Time Out Global

The best (and worst) cities for expats, revealed

Maybe it was the fact that most of us were so shut away during the last few years, but it feels like moving abroad is having a bit of a moment – whether that’s becoming a globetrotting digital nomad for a bit, or picking a new country and emigrating for good.

Comments / 0

Community Policy