Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
Enjoy afternoon tea and illuminations in Tokyo on a red London double-decker bus
Tokyo has incredible illuminations in almost every neighbourhood during the festive season. However, they’re spread out in different parts of the city, which makes it hard to see many of them in a short span of time. But bus tour company Upstar makes it easier with its special illumination...
Time Out Global
There might be a giant new billboard in Piccadilly Circus
Picadilly Circus is glowing up. The central London junction that's filled with bright lights and neon billboards is getting even more. A developer wants to add a new huge screen to the area, showing breaking news and travel updates. And it could make the illuminated thoroughfare double in size, as Criterion Capital want the ginormous electric board to be 110ft by 40ft. They hope a sizeable new billboard will help encourage more people to visit central London.
BBC
Trafalgar Square Christmas tree: The birth of a tradition
The lights on the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree are due to be switched on later, marking the beginning of the countdown to the festive season. The tree has been an annual gift from the people of Norway to the people of Britain since 1947, in gratitude for Britain's support during World War Two.
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
BBC
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
Time Out Global
See the new Polar Dream art installation in Zagreb’s Grič Tunnel
Advent festivities are transforming the whole of Zagreb until early January 2022, and nowhere more so than the Grič Tunnel. Originally built as a bomb shelter during World War II, this passageway is frequently used by locals as a useful shortcut to bypass the Upper Town above. But Grič is much more than a pedestrian walkway – its central location and the large cavern-like space in the middle have made it a unique location for numerous music performances and art installations.
Time Out Global
Yayoi Kusama installations are popping up in Tokyo for her new Louis Vuitton collaboration
After ten years, Louis Vuitton has once again teamed up with world-renowned Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama for a second collaboration. Art is no stranger to the French luxury brand as it has been known to dabble in artist collabs with the likes of Takashi Murakami, Jeff Koons as well as Kusama.
Met Office: mild autumn keeps 2022 on track to be UK’s hottest year on record
The mild autumn has kept 2022 on track to be the UK’s hottest year on record, the Met Office has said.The UK would need a December of near-record cold weather to stop this year ending up as the warmest in records going back to 1884, the meteorologists said.Provisional figures show autumn 2022 – September, October and November – was the third warmest on record for the UK, with an average temperature of 11.1C which is topped only by 2011 and 2006 in the record.November has continued 2022’s run of every month being warmer than average, and the first 11 months...
thebrag.com
Open For Lunch will bring the best food & drink to Sydney and Parramatta
Sydney’s hospitality royalty are taking to the city’s streets this weekend for a huge foodie extravaganza. Open For Lunch kicks off the Summer in Sydney events series this Friday, December 2nd, transforming Sydney CBD and Parramatta with mouthwatering dining experiences. Hospitality favourites including Luke Mangan’s glass brasserie, Merivale’s...
NME
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 outdoor Essex show
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced an outdoor headline show in Essex for next summer – tickets will be available here. The former Oasis singer-songwriter will perform in the grounds of English Heritage’s Audley End House & Gardens on August 5, 2023. The Zutons and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan are due to support.
Jeremy Clarkson Will Buy You A Beer If You Find Him This Thursday As Clarkson’s Farm Presenter Begins London Tour
Despite a number of issues at Clarkson’s Farm including countless battles with the council and Kaleb Cooper’s controversy surrounding a drone pilot, Jeremy Clarkson has been jumping from strength to strength with a number of his businesses taking off on social media. Now, he’s told his Instagram followers to find him on Thursday, and if they do, he’ll buy them a pint of beer.
Tesco announces Clubcard changes to offer more savings
UK supermarket giant Tesco has announced that it is revising its Clubcard scheme to give out coupons to loyal shoppers more often.Customers who download its new Clubcard & Grocery app, which will replace its existing Clubcard app next year, will reportedly receive digital coupons three times more often under the new system.This will mean the store’s four million British customers will be sent personalised, money-saving offers based on their repeat-buys and purchase history every two weeks, rather than only eight times a year under the present approach.Shoppers who still prefer to receive their Clubcard statement and vouchers by post can...
Time Out Global
This Boston influencer just published a beautiful coffee table book
Boston food & lifestyle influencer, Brittany DiCapua, otherwise known as @bostonfoodjournal on Instagram, just launched her first book, “Meals on Heels,” and it looks like the perfect holiday gift for any into food or fashion (or both)! I recently caught up with Brittany to learn all about her new book.
Peter Kay breaks down in tears as first live show in comeback tour begins
Comedian Peter Kay broke down in tears as he was given a standing ovation on Friday night at the start of his first tour in 12 years.The 49-year-old comic, who has been out of the spotlight in recent years, announced in November that he was embarking on an arena tour spanning December to August 2023.The crowd chanted his name as he took to the stage in the first leg of the tour at Manchester's AO arena.He had to compose himself before telling fans: “How am I supposed to do comedy now? I can't believe you made me cry.”It was...
Time Out Global
Printworks has announced the line up for its final season
South London’s cathedral of electronic music Printworks is officially closing down in 2023, but before it goes, the club is going out with a bang. It has just confirmed the full line-up for its closing season in spring and summer 2023, offering its biggest programming yet, as a culmination of its six brilliantly successful years of operation.
BBC
York butcher's Christmas turkey supply hit by bird flu
Bird flu has dealt a killer blow to a York butcher's Christmas orders after an outbreak at his supplier's farm. Karl Slater, who runs Tony Neary Butchers, said he had 57 orders confirmed before he got the bad news. The H5N1 strain of the disease has been responsible for the...
Every UK bank holiday to add to your calendar in 2023
Oh I see. Already thinking about days off next year eh? Well, no one could blame you for wanting to see the back of 2022.A year that began with Britain mired in Omicron panic brought Europe’s biggest armed conflict since the Second World War to Ukraine, a dismal cost of living crisis, an alarming heatwave, the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the disastrous 44-day premiership of Liz Truss.But at least the Lionesses won the Euros!Who knows what 2023 has in store? King Charles III’s coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey in May and there are plenty of...
Time Out Global
The best (and worst) cities for expats, revealed
Maybe it was the fact that most of us were so shut away during the last few years, but it feels like moving abroad is having a bit of a moment – whether that’s becoming a globetrotting digital nomad for a bit, or picking a new country and emigrating for good.
Comments / 0