Comedian Peter Kay broke down in tears as he was given a standing ovation on Friday night at the start of his first tour in 12 years.The 49-year-old comic, who has been out of the spotlight in recent years, announced in November that he was embarking on an arena tour spanning December to August 2023.The crowd chanted his name as he took to the stage in the first leg of the tour at Manchester's AO arena.He had to compose himself before telling fans: “How am I supposed to do comedy now? I can't believe you made me cry.”It was...

1 HOUR AGO