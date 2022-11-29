Read full article on original website
Utah routs USC to win Pac-12 title, put Trojans’ Playoff hopes in doubt
LAS VEGAS — No. 12 Utah pounded a limping, bloodied Caleb Williams and roared past No. 4 Southern California 47-24 on Friday night to win the Pac-12 Championship and put USC’s College Football Playoff hopes in doubt. The loss by the Trojans (11-2) could open the way for Ohio State (11-1) to take their spot in the playoffs. USC is fourth in the CFP rankings, the Buckeyes are one step behind. Ohio State had to be Utah’s biggest fan. The Buckeyes move up in playoff consideration, with 12-0 Michigan at No. 2 with the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, that would...
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham To Ohio State’s Ryan Day After Upsetting USC: “You’re Welcome”
The Utes' 47-24 win over the Trojans on Friday night opened the door for the Buckeyes to reach the College Football Playoff.
Centre Daily
Texans BREAKING: Brandin Cooks, Derek Stingley Jr. OUT for Browns
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans will be short-handed at wide receiver against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks was officially ruled out due to a calf injury that prevented him from practicing Friday. Cooks was limited Thursday due to the injury. Cooks...
Utah’s Cameron Rising suffers brutal hit, bounces back up in wild win
If ESPN still ran it’s “Jacked Up!” segment, Friday night’s Pac 12 Championship between USC and Utah would’ve likely made the next episode. Specifically, the hit that Utes quarterback Cameron Rising took late in the third quarter. It was one of the hardest hits of the college football season. With 3:44 to go in the third and on 3rd-and-3, Rising rolled to his right and scrambled out of the pocket. After juking one defender, he made a move for the first down only to get drilled by USC linebacker Ralen Goforth. The hit was a clean one, and Rising’s helmet’s went flying. Rising was also stopped short of the first down, though he popped up and played on. Even more good news for Utah was that it was able to rally from a 14-3 first quarter deficit and pulled away from the Trojans on its way to the Pac 12 title. Previous 1 of 3 Next The loss drops the Trojans to 11-2 and all but ends their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff.
Centre Daily
Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’
Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
LOOK: Twitter reacts to USC losing, Alabama's playoff hopes stay alive
For the second time in the 2022 college football season, USC lost to Utah. Though the Trojans dropped an October meeting against the Utes as the program’s only regular season loss, Lincoln Riley’s crew fell short in the one that mattered most: the Pac-12 Championship game. USC entered...
Centre Daily
Notre Dame’s 2023 Wide Receiver Class Is Special
There is no doubt that coming into the 2023 recruiting cycle that Notre Dame had to hit a home run with its wide receiver class. Notre Dame's roster was depleted by departures from the roster in recent seasons and late de-commitments in last year's class. Not only did Notre Dame...
Centre Daily
Raiders QB Derek Carr: ‘The Main Word is Improve’
The Las Vegas Raiders have been far from the team they were expected to be -- and wanted to be -- this season. For the first time all season, there's a sign of consistent life, as Las Vegas has won consecutive games for the first time this year, both coming in overtime on the road.
Centre Daily
With Everything on the Table, Will Special Teams Finally Eat?
PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni said earlier this week that everything is on the table when it comes to the Eagles’ beleaguered special team units. Sunday will show if it’s time for them to finally eat. So far, it’s only been one case of heartburn after another, from...
Centre Daily
Aidan Hutchinson Motivated to Prove Jaguars Made Mistake
On Sunday, Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson will suit up against the only other team that had a chance to select him in the 2022 NFL Draft: the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars, which owned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, opted to select Georgia outside linebacker Travon Walker, instead of the University of Michigan EDGE defender.
Centre Daily
‘We’re Building Something’: Falcons O-Line Confident Under Coach Arthur Smith
For all the criticism that the Atlanta Falcons have faced offensively, whether it is because of the inconsistent passing game or the "quarterback situation," the team has building blocks in place on offense, specifically the offensive line. That sentiment was echoed by head coach Arthur Smith on Monday about his...
Centre Daily
Watch: Ja’Marr Chase Mic’d Up Moment Bengals Beat Chiefs For AFC Title
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals face their biggest test this season on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. It should bring up some great recent memories for Ja'Marr Chase, who made his first NFL Super Bowl following the Bengals' last matchup against Patrick Mahomes. NFL Films posted an awesome...
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons Reveals His ‘Hateful Eight’: Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboy star Micah Parsons has quickly developed into one of the league's best defensive players. The "Lion-backer" is a most valuable player for the Cowboys, leading the team in sacks and possibly even culture. And in addition to a new honor, Parsons also is revealing a secret to his...
Centre Daily
For Philadelphia, A.J. Brown ‘As Advertised’
Nick Sirianni figured he had a good idea of what he was getting when the Philadelphia Eagles traded with the Tennessee Titans to acquire A.J. Brown. It turns out that the second-year head coach was right. To a point. “As far as the play – as advertised,” Sirianni said Wednesday....
Centre Daily
Cowboys Signing OBJ ‘Great Move!’ Says Aikman
FRISCO - A year ago, when Odell Beckham Jr. worked his way out of Cleveland to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, Troy Aikman opined that the move might backfire. Too many egos. Not enough chemistry. In fact, even after the signing, Aikman said the acquisition of Beckham (along with...
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Lions: Doug Pederson Says He is Optimistic Travis Etienne Plays
Travis Etienne is "good to go", for this weekend's key matchup against the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday. "He felt good yesterday. I am optimistic that he will play." Etienne's health has been a critical storyline for the 4-7 Jaguars this week. With the...
Centre Daily
Lions’ Injury Report: Brown, Okwara Out against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions are getting healthier, as they seek their fifth victory of the season. After being in the league's concussion protocol, both Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah are set to play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, rookie Josh Paschal is also expected to return after addressing a...
Centre Daily
Patriots Surrender Two Straight Josh Allen TDs, Trail Bills
FOXBORO — Following a bit of rookie magic, the New England Patriots once again find themselves in a deficit to their bitter division rivals. On a chilly night in the northeast, the New England Patriots are embroiled in a pivotal battle with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.
Centre Daily
Without SGA, Oklahoma City’s Youthful Core Willed the Thunder to Victory
After digging a big hole early, the Thunder’s defense buckled up down the stretch and allowed Oklahoma City to complete the comeback, knocking off the Spurs 119-111 at the Paycom Center. OKC allowed an alarming 77 points in the first half, but completely flipped the script coming out of...
