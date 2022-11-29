ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Utah routs USC to win Pac-12 title, put Trojans’ Playoff hopes in doubt

LAS VEGAS — No. 12 Utah pounded a limping, bloodied Caleb Williams and roared past No. 4 Southern California 47-24 on Friday night to win the Pac-12 Championship and put USC’s College Football Playoff hopes in doubt. The loss by the Trojans (11-2) could open the way for Ohio State (11-1) to take their spot in the playoffs. USC is fourth in the CFP rankings, the Buckeyes are one step behind. Ohio State had to be Utah’s biggest fan. The Buckeyes move up in playoff consideration, with 12-0 Michigan at No. 2 with the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, that would...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Centre Daily

Texans BREAKING: Brandin Cooks, Derek Stingley Jr. OUT for Browns

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans will be short-handed at wide receiver against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks was officially ruled out due to a calf injury that prevented him from practicing Friday. Cooks was limited Thursday due to the injury. Cooks...
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Utah’s Cameron Rising suffers brutal hit, bounces back up in wild win

If ESPN still ran it’s “Jacked Up!” segment, Friday night’s Pac 12 Championship between USC and Utah would’ve likely made the next episode. Specifically, the hit that Utes quarterback Cameron Rising took late in the third quarter.  It was one of the hardest hits of the college football season.  With 3:44 to go in the third and on 3rd-and-3, Rising rolled to his right and scrambled out of the pocket. After juking one defender, he made a move for the first down only to get drilled by USC linebacker Ralen Goforth. The hit was a clean one, and Rising’s helmet’s went flying. Rising was also stopped short of the first down, though he popped up and played on.   Even more good news for Utah was that it was able to rally from a 14-3 first quarter deficit and pulled away from the Trojans on its way to the Pac 12 title. Previous 1 of 3 Next The loss drops the Trojans to 11-2 and all but ends their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Centre Daily

Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’

Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Notre Dame’s 2023 Wide Receiver Class Is Special

There is no doubt that coming into the 2023 recruiting cycle that Notre Dame had to hit a home run with its wide receiver class. Notre Dame's roster was depleted by departures from the roster in recent seasons and late de-commitments in last year's class. Not only did Notre Dame...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Centre Daily

Raiders QB Derek Carr: ‘The Main Word is Improve’

The Las Vegas Raiders have been far from the team they were expected to be -- and wanted to be -- this season. For the first time all season, there's a sign of consistent life, as Las Vegas has won consecutive games for the first time this year, both coming in overtime on the road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Centre Daily

With Everything on the Table, Will Special Teams Finally Eat?

PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni said earlier this week that everything is on the table when it comes to the Eagles’ beleaguered special team units. Sunday will show if it’s time for them to finally eat. So far, it’s only been one case of heartburn after another, from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Aidan Hutchinson Motivated to Prove Jaguars Made Mistake

On Sunday, Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson will suit up against the only other team that had a chance to select him in the 2022 NFL Draft: the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars, which owned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, opted to select Georgia outside linebacker Travon Walker, instead of the University of Michigan EDGE defender.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

For Philadelphia, A.J. Brown ‘As Advertised’

Nick Sirianni figured he had a good idea of what he was getting when the Philadelphia Eagles traded with the Tennessee Titans to acquire A.J. Brown. It turns out that the second-year head coach was right. To a point. “As far as the play – as advertised,” Sirianni said Wednesday....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Cowboys Signing OBJ ‘Great Move!’ Says Aikman

FRISCO - A year ago, when Odell Beckham Jr. worked his way out of Cleveland to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, Troy Aikman opined that the move might backfire. Too many egos. Not enough chemistry. In fact, even after the signing, Aikman said the acquisition of Beckham (along with...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Lions’ Injury Report: Brown, Okwara Out against Jaguars

The Detroit Lions are getting healthier, as they seek their fifth victory of the season. After being in the league's concussion protocol, both Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah are set to play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, rookie Josh Paschal is also expected to return after addressing a...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Patriots Surrender Two Straight Josh Allen TDs, Trail Bills

FOXBORO — Following a bit of rookie magic, the New England Patriots once again find themselves in a deficit to their bitter division rivals. On a chilly night in the northeast, the New England Patriots are embroiled in a pivotal battle with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

