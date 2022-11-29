ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

NBA Rumors: Another 76ers Rival Enters Jae Crowder Trade Market?

The Phoenix Suns have yet to make a move when it comes to Jae Crowder. As the veteran forward is one of the biggest names on the trade market, he’s patiently waiting to land a new opportunity before he takes the floor again. Last year, Crowder appeared in 67...
PHOENIX, AZ
Centre Daily

Warriors vs. Bulls Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are back home on Friday night to take on the Chicago Bulls. Golden State is coming off a tough loss to the Dallas Mavericks, and will look to bounce back against an underperforming Bulls team. Much like Golden State, Chicago has struggled this year relative to their expectations. Despite the underwhelming start to the year for these two squads, both have high expectations and a lot of star power.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Washington Wizards

The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Is Paid $18,643 Per Minute

View the original article to see embedded media. A recent study found that Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was ranked No. 10 on the list tallying which players made the most per minute. Butler makes $18,643 per minute according to the list compiled by Online Betting Guide. Here's the top...
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Mavs GM Nico Harrison Speaks on JaVale McGee’s Slow Start to Season

In the offseason, the Dallas Mavericks made a big move in acquiring Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets via trade. Alongside Wood, the Mavs also added veteran center JaVale McGee in attempt to bolster their frontcourt. Mavs GM Nico Harrison made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday to...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

WATCH: Steve Clifford Wizards Postgame Press Conference

Centre Daily

Doc Rivers Defends Decision to Continue Starting PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers so far has been filled with tons of criticism. As Tucker signed a multi-year deal for over $30 million at 37 years old, Tucker’s production hasn’t sat well with fans of the Sixers. In 21 games, Tucker has started and...

