Centre Daily
NBA Rumors: Another 76ers Rival Enters Jae Crowder Trade Market?
The Phoenix Suns have yet to make a move when it comes to Jae Crowder. As the veteran forward is one of the biggest names on the trade market, he’s patiently waiting to land a new opportunity before he takes the floor again. Last year, Crowder appeared in 67...
Centre Daily
Warriors vs. Bulls Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors are back home on Friday night to take on the Chicago Bulls. Golden State is coming off a tough loss to the Dallas Mavericks, and will look to bounce back against an underperforming Bulls team. Much like Golden State, Chicago has struggled this year relative to their expectations. Despite the underwhelming start to the year for these two squads, both have high expectations and a lot of star power.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: A Very Fashionable Russell Westbrook Breaks Down Two Buzzer-Beating Treys
The postgame atmosphere following your Los Angeles Lakers' dominant 128-109 blowout of the visiting Portland Trail Blazers was fairly buoyant, as could be seen by both the cool-as-a-cucumber comportment and the fashion choices of $47.1 million backup point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook noted that he "definitely, for sure" felt that...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Starters Healthy-ish, Bench Loses Big Piece Ahead Of Bucks Battle
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to defeat one of the best teams in the NBA as it gets a little more complete, the Milwaukee Bucks. All-Star swingman Khris Middleton is planning to return from an offseason wrist surgery that has cost him the club's first 20 contests.
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Washington Wizards
The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Is Paid $18,643 Per Minute
View the original article to see embedded media. A recent study found that Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was ranked No. 10 on the list tallying which players made the most per minute. Butler makes $18,643 per minute according to the list compiled by Online Betting Guide. Here's the top...
Centre Daily
Mavs GM Nico Harrison Speaks on JaVale McGee’s Slow Start to Season
In the offseason, the Dallas Mavericks made a big move in acquiring Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets via trade. Alongside Wood, the Mavs also added veteran center JaVale McGee in attempt to bolster their frontcourt. Mavs GM Nico Harrison made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday to...
Centre Daily
WATCH: Steve Clifford Wizards Postgame Press Conference
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Centre Daily
‘Up to Coaching Staff’: Mavs GM Nico Harrison on Christian Wood Not Starting
So far, through 20 regular-season games, Luka Doncic could be the best player in the entire league in addition to clearly being the best player on the Dallas Mavericks. But outside of Doncic, who's the second-best player on the Mavs?. Some would say it's Christian Wood, who was acquired in...
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers Defends Decision to Continue Starting PJ Tucker
PJ Tucker’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers so far has been filled with tons of criticism. As Tucker signed a multi-year deal for over $30 million at 37 years old, Tucker’s production hasn’t sat well with fans of the Sixers. In 21 games, Tucker has started and...
