GA woman faces first-degree burglary charges for theft of classic GI Joes and Star Wars toys

There are new details in the investigation of a Coweta County toy burglary.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Nix tells WSB the thief hit a home on Standing Rock Road twice within a month, stealing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of collectibles--including GI Joe and Star Wars toys, still in their boxes. Some firearms were also taken.

The victims found some of their items for sale on eBay, and notified the CCSO. A Coweta County sheriff’s investigator who is an avid collector himself made contact with the seller, and finagled an invitation to see the merchandise in person. Once he confirmed the stolen items were on the site, a Criminal Investigations Unit team swooped in with a search warrant and arrested 40-year-old Kathryn Humphrey.

She was jailed on two counts of 1st-degree burglary. Nix says most of the toys were recovered, but some were sold online. A couple of the guns are also missing. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

