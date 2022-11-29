UPDATE (9:54 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue said they responded to the home at around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday night. There were no people in the house and the fire was in the attic. Crews “successfully extinguished without incident.” An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire and damages to the home. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — […]

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO