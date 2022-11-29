ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WKRG

Early morning house fire on Dunnaway Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Quick response from Mobile Fire-Rescue this morning when a house fire broke out on Dunnaway Drive just before 4:00 this morning. It took Fire-Rescue about 20 minutes to battle the blaze. We’re told all people inside the house were evacuated safely. No word on the...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

North Escambia County home suffers damage in morning storms

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in north Escambia County suffered damage during the storms Wednesday morning. Escambia County Fire crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of Pauline Street around 6:20 a.m. Initial reports are that a tornado touched down in the area. This is has...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

House fire on St. Stephens Road, no one inside: Mobile Fire Rescue

UPDATE (9:54 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue said they responded to the home at around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday night. There were no people in the house and the fire was in the attic. Crews “successfully extinguished without incident.” An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire and damages to the home. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Southbound I-65 lanes in Escambia County reopen after crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multi-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles occurred at approximately 1:42 a.m. Friday and has caused a lane closure on Interstate 65 in Escambia County. ALEA reports the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 from the 63 mile marker to the 65 mile marker are shut down and...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Crestview suffers damage from early morning storm

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Areas of Crestview were impacted by Wednesday morning's storm that moved east along the Gulf Coast. WEAR investigated the area after the storm had passed to see just how significant the storm damage was. A service station at a Walmart is Crestview suffered some damage. But some...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Race car lands in pool at Tillman’s Corner hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A race car made quite the splash at a hotel pool in Tillman’s Corner. The owner of the car was on his way to Pensacola for the Snowball Derby when he had to make an unexpected detour. That car ended up in the Red Roof...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida school nurse arrested for allegedly stealing Adderall from students: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 27-year old school nurse for “stealing prescription medication from several students and replacing their medications with aspirin or Aleve,” according to a release from the OCSO. Makayla Crandall, 27, of Niceville, was hired at Destin Middle School in July 2022. According […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

