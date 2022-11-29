Read full article on original website
Related
WKRG
Early morning house fire on Dunnaway Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Quick response from Mobile Fire-Rescue this morning when a house fire broke out on Dunnaway Drive just before 4:00 this morning. It took Fire-Rescue about 20 minutes to battle the blaze. We’re told all people inside the house were evacuated safely. No word on the...
WEAR
North Escambia County home suffers damage in morning storms
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in north Escambia County suffered damage during the storms Wednesday morning. Escambia County Fire crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of Pauline Street around 6:20 a.m. Initial reports are that a tornado touched down in the area. This is has...
WEAR
Veterinarian who lost 7 dogs in Escambia County house fire refutes claims of hoarding
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- For the first time, the veterinarian who lost her seven dogs in a Escambia County house fire early Tuesday morning spoke with WEAR News. Fire officials told WEAR they discovered what they call "hoarding conditions" inside of the home. The veterinarian, Dr. Cheryl McNeil, told WEAR...
House fire on St. Stephens Road, no one inside: Mobile Fire Rescue
UPDATE (9:54 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue said they responded to the home at around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday night. There were no people in the house and the fire was in the attic. Crews “successfully extinguished without incident.” An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire and damages to the home. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
Retired dog obedience competitor gifts her homestead to ECSO K9 Unit
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County woman recently gifted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit her home, as a way to give back to the community. Claudia Van Gee is a retired dog obedience competitor with a career spanning a period of 42 years. “I worked with a lab mix, Alaskan Malamutes, […]
Florida man arrested following car, foot chase: Florida Highway Patrol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested and charged with multiple crimes after the Florida Highway Patrol said he led troopers on a car and foot chase Thursday afternoon in Escambia County, according to a release from the FHP. Dymitri Antonio Thomas, 26, was arrested, transported to the Escambia County Jail and charged […]
Deputies investigate early morning shooting in Escambia Co., 1 victim transported to hospital
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a man was shot in the back and transported to a local hospital early Wednesday morning. ECSO said deputies responded to a shots fired call at the 2000 block of West Bobe Street and T Street, and found a male with a gunshot […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Southbound I-65 lanes in Escambia County reopen after crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multi-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles occurred at approximately 1:42 a.m. Friday and has caused a lane closure on Interstate 65 in Escambia County. ALEA reports the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 from the 63 mile marker to the 65 mile marker are shut down and...
WEAR
Crestview suffers damage from early morning storm
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Areas of Crestview were impacted by Wednesday morning's storm that moved east along the Gulf Coast. WEAR investigated the area after the storm had passed to see just how significant the storm damage was. A service station at a Walmart is Crestview suffered some damage. But some...
WEAR
WATCH: Second stolen vehicle recovered from Yellow River in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Dive Team members successfully recovered a stolen SUV from a river for the second time in two weeks. According to the sheriff's office, a silver Nissan pickup was retrieved from the Yellow River off Log Lake Road and deputies determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.
Fort Walton Beach police search for catalytic converter thieves
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts around Okaloosa and Walton County. Ohm Capone, 23, of Riverside, Ca. and May Raymond Jr, 18, of Westwego, La. have active warrants for their arrests. Fort Walton Beach Police Department said a case from Sep. 2022 started with a […]
WEAR
Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash with SUV: Florida Highway Patrol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man driving a motorcycle was “seriously injured” in a crash with a SUV in Escambia County Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 77-year-old driving a motorcycle crashed into a GMC SUV, driven by an 18-year-old from Cantonment at the intersection of Gonzalez […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Race car lands in pool at Tillman’s Corner hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A race car made quite the splash at a hotel pool in Tillman’s Corner. The owner of the car was on his way to Pensacola for the Snowball Derby when he had to make an unexpected detour. That car ended up in the Red Roof...
Embattled Pensacola contractor, Jesse LaCoste, arrested for larceny in Santa Rosa Co.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste on a larceny charge. LaCoste, 30, was charged with larceny after allegedly not completing work done on a project in Gulf Breeze, according to SRCSO. On Aug. 31, deputies said they responded to 1028 Magnolia Lane, in […]
Michigan man arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly breaking into home, stealing truck: sheriff’s office reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Michigan man is behind bars in Escambia County after allegedly breaking into an Escambia County home and stealing a truck and a gun. James Lee Mitchell, 50, of Flint, Mi., was charged with vehicle theft, burglary and grand theft of a firearm. Deputies said Mitchell traveled north from Marion […]
Student allegedly threatens to shoot another after school, arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested an 18-year-old Thursday morning after he allegedly threatened to shoot someone after school at the Mobile Continuous Learning Center, according to a release from the MPD. Darien Grace, 18, was arrested and charged with school threat and theft of property. Police were called to 1870 Pleasant […]
Florida school nurse arrested for allegedly stealing Adderall from students: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 27-year old school nurse for “stealing prescription medication from several students and replacing their medications with aspirin or Aleve,” according to a release from the OCSO. Makayla Crandall, 27, of Niceville, was hired at Destin Middle School in July 2022. According […]
WEAR
Milton's 'Sowell's North Pole Christmas Light Display' to help Santa Rosa Kid's House
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- "Sowell's North Pole Christmas Light Display" in Milton is growing this year. They're adding a new mega pixel tree to their displays collection. The family run business is known for their incredible light show and even won the "Great Christmas Light Fight" in 2019. Family's...
WATCH: Heartfelt surprise for 8-year-old after losing mother
The holiday season is all about showing people you care, and they are not alone. Cares Krewe surprises widowed father's 8-year-old son with a birthday party from Surge Entertainment.
Comments / 2