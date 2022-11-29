Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!
Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder tried to KO teenage heavyweight contender in spar
Deontay Wilder lost it with a current heavyweight title contender when he embarked on a sparring tour during his days as a contender. In a heated sparring session, the former WBC champion attempted to take the younger Filip Hrgovic’s head off. Wilder went on a European sparring tour back...
Boxing Insider
Tyson Fury On Derek Chisora Fight: “If You Want To Tune In, Watch It. If You Don’t, F–k Off”
“Let’s go! Ready to work!” WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury bellowed after Thursday’s press conference to promote his title fight on Saturday against longtime contender Derek Chisora. “Cannot wait for Saturday night.” This will be Fury’s first fight since he knocked out Dillian Whyte with a thunderous uppercut last spring. Although some were hoping Fury would be fighting former titlist and fellow Englishman Anthony Joshua on Saturday, negotiations for that fight fell through, giving Chisora a chance to finally defeat Fury after losing to the man twice before.
Boxing Scene
Derek Chisora: I Won The Usyk Fight; I Just Hope For Fair Judging, Ref In Fury Fight
Derek Chisora doesn’t dispute the outcomes of his first two fights with Tyson Fury. Chisora’s upcoming opponent out-pointed him in their first fight, a 12-rounder in July 2011 at Wembley Arena in London. The undefeated Fury produced an even more decisive victory over Chisora in their rematch three years later, which was stopped by Chisora’s handlers after the 10th round in November 2014 at ExCeL London.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson On Gervonta Davis: "This Dude Knows He Can't Beat Me"
Normally, Gervonta Davis has refrained from getting into public spats. In his view, going back and forth with his opposition is inconsequential, rather, the hard-hitting Baltimore native enjoys doing his talking in the ring. Nevertheless, during a recent curse-filled diatribe, Davis had plenty to say about his fellow contemporaries. In...
Boxing Scene
Referee Carlos Padilla Admits He Helped Pacquiao Win Fight in 2000; Opponent, Family of Ref Respond
Manny Pacquiao is one of the greatest boxers of the 21st century, but before the Filipino hero reached global superstardom, he apparently benefited, on one occasion, from a referee’s unseemly assist. In an explosive account, Filipino referee Carlos Padilla admitted that he helped Pacquiao multiple times during his October...
CBS Sports
Tyson Fury taking unnecessary risks mentally, physically and financially in facing Derek Chisora a third time
If there's anything predictable about the historically unpredictable boxing journey of Tyson Fury, it's that the WBC heavyweight champion rarely lets a day go by without successfully controlling the current narrative at play. So it should come as no surprise that as the "Gyspy King" prepares to snap an eight-month...
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Canelo Rematch: First He Said It Wasn’t His Weight Class, Now It's His Arm; What [Can I] Say?
Dmitry Bivol couldn’t help but break out into a smile when he was informed of another one of Canelo Alvarez’s justifications for his loss in their light heavyweight title bout in May. In what was a minor upset, Russia’s Bivol outpointed Mexico’s Alvarez over 12 rounds to successfully...
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson rated above Deontay Wilder on greatest punchers list
Mike Tyson is rated above fellow heavyweight Deontay Wilder on a new list looking at the greatest punchers over the last one hundred years. Despite the consensus that Wilder is probably the hardest-hitting top-division boxer ever, Tyson takes the nod over “The Bronze Bomber” by three places. According...
Boxing Scene
Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter
George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
BoxingNews24.com
“Canelo is going to shut everybody up” – Richard Schaefer
By Allan Fox: Promoter Richard Schaefer is predicting that Canelo Alvarez will “shut” his doubters up and come back from his loss to Dmitry Bivol in 2023. The former Golden Boy promoter Schaefer attributes Canelo’s narrow 12 round unanimous defeat to WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) last May to an “off night,” which was caused by “stuff” going on in his personal life.
ng-sportingnews.com
Where Derek Chisora over Tyson Fury result would sit on ranking the biggest upsets in heavyweight championship history
When Derek Chisora climbs the ring steps to face reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, there will be more than an air of expectancy in terms of the result. Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) outpointed Chisora with room to spare in July 2011 and stopped...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora - Face To Face at Final Presser
The Tyson Fury Roadshow returned to London this week, and the undefeated WBC/Lineal heavyweight world champion arrived at Thursday's press conference in a flashy suit, and proceeded to entertain the masses in typical "Gypsy King" fashion. Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) will defend his crown this Saturday (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET/10...
David Haye confident Derek Chisora is ‘ready to go’ against Tyson Fury
David Haye is not worried about Derek Chisora stepping into the ring with Tyson Fury on Saturday and believes his old rival fully deserves the “big, juicy paycheck” coming his way.Veteran Chisora will fight for the world heavyweight title again and attempt to produce a huge shock in his 46th bout by downing his undefeated fellow Briton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Chisora will turn 39 later this month and three consecutive defeats sparked calls for ‘Del Boy’ to quit last winter only for the Finchley fighter to beat Kubrat Pulev on points in his most recent outing at the O2 Arena...
Boxing Scene
Crawford Says He Received Half of His Purse Already Ahead of Avanesyan Fight
Terence Crawford feels good about his new and mysterious financial backer, given how he has already secured half his purse without even stepping inside the ring. The WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, will defend his strap in front of his hometown fans on Dec. 10 against England-based Russian contender David Avanesyan. The fight will be available for viewing on a pay-per-view platform called BLK Prime, a newcomer to boxing. The company reportedly enticed Crawford with a $10 million purse for one fight.
Boxing Scene
Chisora: I Think Fury Was A Better Fighter When I Last Boxed Him; I’m Better Now
Tyson Fury has dethroned Wladimir Klitschko and defeated Deontay Wilder twice since the last time he fought Dereck Chisora. The undefeated Fury also has held every heavyweight title at one time or another since he stopped Chisora after the 10th round of their rematch in November 2014. Those accomplishments have enabled the brash Brit to become one of boxing’s biggest attractions since his second fight against Chisora eight years ago.
Boxing Scene
Avanesyan: “On December 10th, You’ll See How David Avanesyan Beat Terence Crawford”
A world title opportunity was the furthest thing from David Avanesyan’s mind. Sure, the 34-year-old successfully rebuilt his career following a sixth-round stoppage defeat at the hands of Egidijus Kavaliauskas but with Terence Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and Errol Spence Jr. seemingly on a collision course, the rest of the division was forced to play the waiting game.
BoxingNews24.com
WATCH: Tyson Fury Opens Up on Addiction, Family, Retirement, Death
TYSON FURY REVEALED that he placed himself in near splendid isolation during preparations for Saturday’s WBC world heavyweight title defence against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Gypsy King has been making merry in Morecambe ahead of trading blows for a third time against his old London...
Tyson Fury credits SugarHill Steward for new ‘maximum damage’ tactic
Tyson Fury has sent a warning to the rest of the heavyweight division by insisting he is getting better with age after putting together a “maximum damage” tactic with trainer SugarHill Steward.The WBC champion will return to the ring on Saturday to complete a trilogy bout with old rival Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.It has been the usual rollercoaster ride for Fury since he knocked out Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 spectators at Wembley in April with a retirement u-turn followed by potential fights with Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua collapsing, which led to veteran Chisora stepping up.This...
ng-sportingnews.com
Derek Chisora stats, pro record, titles, KO ratio, and best wins ahead of Tyson Fury trilogy bout
Derek Chisora knows that he’s being given next to no chance of victory when he takes on unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday. The enigmatic Englishman was drafted in as backup when a short-notice attempt to finally get Fury in the same ring...
