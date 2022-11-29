Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hottytoddy.com
Rain Could Affect Local Christmas Parades
Mother Nature is not making it easy for local Christmas parades over the next few days in and around Lafayette County. Rain is in the forecast for just about every day over the next several days. Water Valley will have its parade at 6 p.m. tonight, and with any luck,...
Oxford Eagle
Flood advisory in effect until 4:45
The National Weather Service office in Memphis issued a flood warning for Lafayette Pontotoc, Tallahatchie, Union and Yalobusha counties on Tuesday. More than two inches of rain has already fallen across North Mississippi, with two to three more inches expected to fall this afternoon. The Oxford and Lafayette school districts...
Shelby County prepares for severe weather, potential storm damage
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Storms preparations are underway in Shelby County as severe weather is expected to track through the Mid-South today. The severe storms are expected to bring heavy rain, wind damage, and possible tornadoes and large hail. Residents are cautioned to prepare and plan ahead for potential...
tippahnews.com
Tippah County under threat of severe weather as storms move in to Mississippi
Tippah County under threat of severe weather as storms move in to Missisisppi. The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a. Northern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi…. Southern Tippah County in northeastern Mississippi…. Western Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi…. Southwestern Alcorn County in northeastern Mississippi…. * Until 1215 PM...
Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
Memphis-area school closures due to Tuesday’s severe weather
UPDATE: MSCS will dismiss all schools early today ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather. All after-school activities and after-care are canceled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — See below to stay up to date with the latest closings due to Tuesday’s weather threat.
hottytoddy.com
Commissioner Caldwell Seeks Local Input on Transportation Issues
Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell will be holding several town hall-style meetings across north Mississippi. “Hopefully, these are just the beginning of better communication between us all,” Caldwell said. “Originally these same meetings were scheduled in early 2020. COVID closures canceled them as venues closed and in-person public meetings halted.”
thelocalvoice.net
The State of Our City: November 2022
November was a busy month of transition in our city. Fall ebbed as football came to an end with the disappointing Egg Bowl loss. Christmas lights went up on The Oxford Square as Coach Mike Bianco flipped the switch in honor of the Rebel’s national championship in Omaha, welcoming the holiday season. And the Board of Aldermen met to discuss these issues and more at City Hall.
hottytoddy.com
MHP Investigates 6 Fatal Wrecks Resulting in 6 Deaths Over Holiday Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated six fatal crashes on Mississippi highways during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period started at 6 a.m. on Nov. 23 and ended at midnight on Sunday. MHP issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 212 crashes resulting...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Habitat for Humanity builds first concrete home in Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Habitat for Humanity has provided homes for families across the region, and one home under construction in Tupelo will be not only a blessing for a single mother but also unique. Lena Ashby’s future home is being built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of...
hottytoddy.com
Airport Shuttle Available for Winter Break Travel
Due to the high volume of UM students, faculty, and staff who require transporation to the Memphis airport at the close of the fall semester, charter buses will be leaving from the UM Jackson Avenue Center parking lot and going to the Memphis International Airport at select times on Friday, December 9th and Saturday, December 10th.
List of storm shelters in North Mississippi
BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
wtva.com
WTVA to air Tupelo Christmas parade Dec. 11 and Dec. 25
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA will air the 74th Annual Reed's Tupelo Christmas Parade on the following days. The parade takes place on Dec. 2 in downtown Tupelo.
Human remains found in Mississippi woods
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
Mullen Automotive shows off new electric vehicle model
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Mullen Automotive is scheduled to start producing commercial electric vehicles next year in Tunica County, Mississippi, bringing hundreds of jobs to the region. The company will be producing the vehicles at a newly acquired property in Indiana and produce electric commercial cargo vehicles at its facility in Tunica County, formerly home to Green […]
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Expanding Food Rx Program to Quitman County
USDA awards $500K to assist with providing food for Quitman County residents. Nutritionally-vulnerable Quitman County households soon will have access to valuable food supplies, thanks to a University of Mississippi program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program has awarded a $500,000 grant...
hottytoddy.com
New Living Space at UMMC Grenada a Boon to Medical Students on Rotation
The summer before her third year at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Judi Beth Stephens trained hands-on at the elbows of physicians and surgeons at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada. It was an invaluable learning experience on the front lines of rural medicine – but it...
Doctors warn parents in Mid-South to be prepared for measles outbreak
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents, here’s a warning: The flu and RSV are not the only viruses to be aware of this winter. The CDC warned that a growing number of children are “dangerously susceptible” to contracting measles, a disease once eliminated in the U.S. Doctors said...
Bham Now
Ring in the New Year at the Tupelo NYE Party
Just two hours from Birmingham, Tupelo, Mississippi is the perfect place to ring in the New Year. Keep reading for three reasons to plan your trip today. Get ready dance the night away at the Tupelo New Year’s Eve Party. This annual event is returning with a diverse lineup of bands on two different stages in Downtown Tupelo. Held in a safe, secure environment, this party has something for all ages to celebrate the start of 2023:
Comments / 0