Schools dismissing early for potential severe weather

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) — Some school districts in the northern portions of the Gulf Coast are dismissing early Tuesday, Nov. 29 with the potential for severe weather in the afternoon.

Greene County High School in Leakesville, Miss. will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. and all other schools shortly thereafter.

“The safety and well being of our students, faculty, and staff are our highest priority. Thank you for your understanding. If you have any questions or concerns feel free to contact your child’s school,” said superintendent Charles Breland.

Thomasville City Schools and Clarke County Schools will also dismiss early. Thomasville Elementary School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Thomasville Middle School and Thomasville High School will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. Clarke County will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Parts of Clarke and Washington counties, Ala. are under a Level 3 of 5 “moderate” risk for severe weather. Most of the WKRG viewing area is under a Level 2 of 5 risk with scattered storms Tuesday afternoon into evening and damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes possible.

