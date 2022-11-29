As I close out my fifth month at Danville Community College, I am continually surprised and impressed by the collaboration, hard work, and innovative ideas coming out of the City of Danville and Pittsylvania, and Halifax counties. There are so many talented people waking up every day to work toward a better Danville and a better Southern Virginia region and I’m proud to be a part of this effort.

