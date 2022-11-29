ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

herosports.com

Candidates For The Liberty Football Head Coaching Job

Hugh Freeze left Liberty for Auburn, creating a fascinating opening at the Group of Five level. While technically an FBS independent, Liberty will join Conference USA next season. The Flames have an abundance of resources, and they can outspend most Group of Five peers. The school is also polarizing, as...
LYNCHBURG, VA
altavistajournal.com

Flames Head Coach Freeze signs with Auburn

The Flames football nation and the Liberty community on Monday received a piece of news that was not at all unexpected - Head Coach Hugh Freeze has signed with Auburn University to become the Tigers’ next head coach. In his four years at the helm of the Flames, Freeze...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Scarlet Nation

Aigamaua, Garrett make the move from Liberty

Hugh Freeze on Thursday made his first coaching hires as the Tigers' coach. Former Liberty University assistants Ben Aigamaua and Jeremy Garrett have agreed to make the move from Virginia to Auburn. They will arrive Thursday afternoon and will begin work immediately. Aigamaua has been with Freeze longer than anyone...
LYNCHBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

Region champion Raiders to face Graham in state semifinal

The 2022 season flashed before the eyes of the Appomattox Raiders late in the fourth quarter Friday night as Jackson Swanson of Glenvar fielded a Raider punt and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown that was supposed to have given the Highlanders a 40-38 lead (before the extra point attempt) in the Region 2C Championship game. However, Raider Nation breathed a collective sigh of relief when a flag was thrown against Glenvar for an illegal block, which nullified the touchdown.
APPOMATTOX, VA
wfxrtv.com

“Rookies” opens in River Ridge

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Freshly baked cookies and homemade ice cream have now claimed a spot in the River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg. “Rookies” opened a new location in River Ridge on Black Friday and according to mall officials, it has already become a favorite of shoppers. “We...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Dr. Jerry Wallace: Five months of growth, collaboration and opportunity

As I close out my fifth month at Danville Community College, I am continually surprised and impressed by the collaboration, hard work, and innovative ideas coming out of the City of Danville and Pittsylvania, and Halifax counties. There are so many talented people waking up every day to work toward a better Danville and a better Southern Virginia region and I’m proud to be a part of this effort.
DANVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix resigns

Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix has resigned after moving out the Blue Ridge District she was elected to represent. “It breaks my heart; I loved what I did,” Nix said. Monday evening, Nix tendered her resignation to school board chairman and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
STAUNTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Outdoors Bound Ruffed Grouse

There is a race against time to save the ruffed grouse in Virginia. There is a race against time to save the ruffed grouse in Virginia. Heritage’s Brad Bradley talks about Hugh Freeze local …. Heritage's Brad Bradley talks about Hugh Freeze local impact. Amherst County’s Bob Christmas Retires...
ROANOKE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Additional SRO will not be hired for Appomattox County High School

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office will not be adding an additional full-time School Resource Officer (SRO) to work at Appomattox County High School at this time. The decision was formally announced at the Nov. 21 meeting of the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors. SROs are police officers employed at...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

End of an era: Robin Reed retires after 40 years at WDBJ7

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hearts are heavy here at WDBJ7 as we get ready to say goodbye to Robin Reed, who has been a staple here at the station for 40 years. We had the opportunity to talk with him as he reflects on his career, his impact on the community and colleagues, and his plans for retirement.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

