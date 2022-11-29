Read full article on original website
herosports.com
Candidates For The Liberty Football Head Coaching Job
Hugh Freeze left Liberty for Auburn, creating a fascinating opening at the Group of Five level. While technically an FBS independent, Liberty will join Conference USA next season. The Flames have an abundance of resources, and they can outspend most Group of Five peers. The school is also polarizing, as...
altavistajournal.com
Flames Head Coach Freeze signs with Auburn
The Flames football nation and the Liberty community on Monday received a piece of news that was not at all unexpected - Head Coach Hugh Freeze has signed with Auburn University to become the Tigers’ next head coach. In his four years at the helm of the Flames, Freeze...
Scarlet Nation
Aigamaua, Garrett make the move from Liberty
Hugh Freeze on Thursday made his first coaching hires as the Tigers' coach. Former Liberty University assistants Ben Aigamaua and Jeremy Garrett have agreed to make the move from Virginia to Auburn. They will arrive Thursday afternoon and will begin work immediately. Aigamaua has been with Freeze longer than anyone...
WSLS
Hilltoppers hoping to remain king of the Hill in state semifinals
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was 27 years in the making and now E.C. Glass is hungry for more. The program won its first region title since 1995 after taking down perennial power Salem in the Region 4D Final on Saturday. The 12-1 Hilltoppers will welcome in 13-0 Kettle Run...
13newsnow.com
Sports reporter Julia Haskins' brother honors slain UVA teammates in Rose Bowl
Bobby Haskins transferred to USC from UVA last season. He remembers playing with Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, two men killed in a shooting in Charlottesville.
Former BR athlete, Mike Hollins, experiencing stomach pain during recovery from UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - Former UHigh athlete and Baton Rouge native, Mike Hollins, continues his journey on the road to recovery after he was shot on the University of Virginia’s (UVA) campus last month. Hollins was a part of a group of students from UVA returning to campus Sunday,...
timesvirginian.com
Region champion Raiders to face Graham in state semifinal
The 2022 season flashed before the eyes of the Appomattox Raiders late in the fourth quarter Friday night as Jackson Swanson of Glenvar fielded a Raider punt and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown that was supposed to have given the Highlanders a 40-38 lead (before the extra point attempt) in the Region 2C Championship game. However, Raider Nation breathed a collective sigh of relief when a flag was thrown against Glenvar for an illegal block, which nullified the touchdown.
wsvaonline.com
High school basketball scores for Wednesday
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
WDBJ7.com
No credible threat found at Washington and Lee; classes resuming as scheduled Friday
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The university says no credible threat was found; classes will resume Friday as scheduled. EARLIER STORY: A building at Washington and Lee University has been evacuated and is being checked for a possible explosive device. According to an alert on the university’s website Thursday, a...
wfxrtv.com
“Rookies” opens in River Ridge
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Freshly baked cookies and homemade ice cream have now claimed a spot in the River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg. “Rookies” opened a new location in River Ridge on Black Friday and according to mall officials, it has already become a favorite of shoppers. “We...
chathamstartribune.com
Dr. Jerry Wallace: Five months of growth, collaboration and opportunity
As I close out my fifth month at Danville Community College, I am continually surprised and impressed by the collaboration, hard work, and innovative ideas coming out of the City of Danville and Pittsylvania, and Halifax counties. There are so many talented people waking up every day to work toward a better Danville and a better Southern Virginia region and I’m proud to be a part of this effort.
Franklin News Post
Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix resigns
Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix has resigned after moving out the Blue Ridge District she was elected to represent. “It breaks my heart; I loved what I did,” Nix said. Monday evening, Nix tendered her resignation to school board chairman and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley...
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
wfxrtv.com
Outdoors Bound Ruffed Grouse
There is a race against time to save the ruffed grouse in Virginia. There is a race against time to save the ruffed grouse in Virginia. Heritage’s Brad Bradley talks about Hugh Freeze local …. Heritage's Brad Bradley talks about Hugh Freeze local impact. Amherst County’s Bob Christmas Retires...
timesvirginian.com
Additional SRO will not be hired for Appomattox County High School
The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office will not be adding an additional full-time School Resource Officer (SRO) to work at Appomattox County High School at this time. The decision was formally announced at the Nov. 21 meeting of the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors. SROs are police officers employed at...
WDBJ7.com
Member One Credit Union makes donation to Roanoke’s Bradley Free Clinic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Member One Credit Union made a $50,000 donation to Bradley Free Clinic for its resources and services . That money will go toward helping more than 3,000 people across the Roanoke Valley. It comes during Member One’s ‘Week of Giving’. The clinic’s executive...
WDBJ7.com
End of an era: Robin Reed retires after 40 years at WDBJ7
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hearts are heavy here at WDBJ7 as we get ready to say goodbye to Robin Reed, who has been a staple here at the station for 40 years. We had the opportunity to talk with him as he reflects on his career, his impact on the community and colleagues, and his plans for retirement.
WSET
Liberty University to give employees 8% bonus to help with cost of living
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday night Liberty University's interim president, Jerry Prevo, announced that all employees of the school would receive an 8% bonus at the end of the year as a "one-time cost of living payment." "I truly am thankful for each of you and what you...
cbs19news
Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
