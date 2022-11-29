ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Creston Police Report Three Drug-related Arrests

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWFYn_0jR8LVPi00

(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people on drug charges on Monday.

Police arrested 31-year-old Christopher Cerda-Romo of Lenox at 5:15 p.m. at 1102 N Maple. For Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine 1st Offense, five counts for Failing to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, one or more Unprocessed Plants, and five counts of Conspiring with Intent to Deliver Marijuana under 50kg. Police transported Cerda-Romo to the Union County Jail and held him on a $51,000 cash bond.

Police arrested 41-year-old Scott William Lemon of Creston at his residence at 5:18 p.m. Police charged Lemon with two counts of Violation of No Contact/Protection Order and seven counts of Possession of a Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a DA Offender. Officers slapped additional charges on Lemon with five counts of Conspiring with Intent to Deliver Synthetic Marijuana, Failing to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp-one or more Unprocessed Plants. Police transported him to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond.

At 6:41 p.m., Creston Police arrested 30-year-old Casey Ray Welcher of Afton at 1102 N Maple for Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine 3rd offense, Intent to Manufacture Meth Over five grams, Possession of Marijuana 3rd or Subsequent offense. Officers transported Welcher to the Union County Jail and held him without bond.

Jason Alan Ford of Creston was also arrested at 1102 N. Maple Street for violating a sex offender violation registration requirement, first offense. Authorities transported him to the Union County Jail and released Ford on a promise to appear.

Police arrested 32-year-old Cody John Courtney of Thayer on a Department of Corrections Warrant for Violation of Parole. Courtney was served while already being an inmate in the Union County Jail and held on no bond.

Comments / 1

Related
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people on Thursday. Police arrested 32-year-old Brooke Marie Carter of Creston at 8:25 a.m. at 501 Townline Street for Driving While Barred. Officers transported Carter to the Union County Jail, where he posted a bond and was released. Creston Police arrested 51-year-old Robin Elizabeth Provot...
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces two misdemeanor charges following his arrest Thursday evening. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers arrested 29-year-old Jordan Allen Mick in the 200 block of North Blossom around 7 p.m. Mick was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was taken to the Page...
SHENANDOAH, IA
northernnewsnow.com

Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop

TWO HARBORS, MN -- A suspected bank robber was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls Wednesday night. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement pulled over a stolen vehicle out of Des Moines, IA. Authorities say...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three Juveniles and an Adult Male were arrested following a Pursuit in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) A Des Moines man and three juveniles face charges following a pursuit early this morning in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gray Donmor on a Dallas County Warrant for conspiracy to commit a forceable felony. The juvenile driver faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and a Polk County warrant for 4th -degree theft. The second juvenile is charged with interference with official acts, providing false information to law enforcement, and Polk County warrant for assault causing bodily injury and eluding. The third juvenile was charged with interference with official acts and was a missing juvenile.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 1

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Carlos Ceballos, 38, of 760 N. 16th St., Fort Dodge, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order. Alexander Acero of Phoenix was traveling on Iowa Highway 141 near O Avenue when his vehicle struck a vehicle, driven by Michael Miller of Bouton, who was preparing to turn onto O Avenue. No injuries were reported. Damage to Acero’s car was estimated at $4,000, and damage to Miller’s car was estimated at $10,000.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Union County Man arrested on numerous drug charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Thayer, Iowa, man on Sunday on multiple drug charges. Police took 32-year-old Cody John Courtney into custody at 12:06 a.m. at the Howard and Division Street intersection. Officers charged Courtney with Failure to Affix Drug Stamp-seven or more grams, Intent to Manufacture/Deliver Meth Over five grams, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Officers transported Courtney to the Union County Jail and held him on a $40,000 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
WDIO-TV

Iowa bank robbery suspect arrested along North Shore

A person involved in a bank robbery in Iowa was arrested in Lake County Wednesday evening. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they stopped a vehicle on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls State Park. The vehicle was stolen out of Des Moines, Iowa. Authorities say the driver had stolen...
LAKE COUNTY, MN
Western Iowa Today

Greenfield man arrested on multiple charges and warrants

(Adair Co) A Greenfield man was arrested on multiple charges and warrants on November 24th. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old James Robert Lyman was observed by law enforcement walking in the 200 block of SE 5th Street in Greenfield. Lyman had several active warrants out for his arrest that dispatch confirmed were still active. When Lyman saw law enforcement coming towards him, he took off running. He was eventually located inside of a garage in the 400 block of SE Jackson Street. Lyman took off running again and law enforcement deployed a taser device to get him to comply. After the taser was deployed, Lyman turned around and threw what was later identified as a cell phone at law enforcement and kept on running. He then tried to run up onto the front porch at 311 SE Jackson Street where he was taken into custody. While searching Lyman for safety reasons, a broken glass pipe used to inhale methamphetamine was located inside of his pants pocket. There were also three hypodermic syringes located inside of a pocket on the coat he was wearing.
GREENFIELD, IA
KCCI.com

WATCH: Des Moines police capture suspect wanted by US Marshals

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals was taken into custody on Thursday. U.S. Marshals were tracking the suspect, Robert Manuel Jr., 24, on Wednesday. The search was narrowed to a location on the south side of Des Moines, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. Parizek said...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Bank robbery suspect escapes into woods in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — Clive Police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after a man allegedly robbed a bank on Wednesday morning before escaping on foot into a wooded area along the Greenbelt Trail. Police said they were dispatched to First Interstate Bank in the 13100 block of Hickman Road at 10:18 a.m. […]
CLIVE, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting Perry woman

A Perry man was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly repeatedly punched his girlfriend in the head. Christian Thomas Berkley Hein, 28, of 615 Fifth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of...
PERRY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Additional Arrest Report

(Adair Co) The Stuart Police Department arrested 44-year-old John Bradford Barker II, of Des Moines, following a traffic stop on November 21st. During the stop, a probable cause search was conducted and a pipe with a burnt white residue along with a small metal container that also had white crystalline substance was located. Barker was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While Revoked. Barker was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Four arrested after high-speed pursuit near Red Oak, Iowa

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Four people, including three juveniles, were arrested after a high-speed pursuit near Red Oak on Wednesday morning. The Montgomery County sheriff’s office reported that the pursuit began about 12:39 a.m. when deputies attempted a traffic stop at Highway 34 and E Avenue, west of Red Oak.
RED OAK, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Osceola Driver Killed In Wrong Way I-35 Crash

An Osceola resident died of injuries resulting from a crash with a Peterbuilt truck while driving in the wrong direction on the interstate. The Iowa State Patrol reports 82 year old Larry Wayne Ross of Osceola was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at the 33-mile marker in Clarke County and while a Peterbuilt truck operated by 50 year old Alsson Battin of Rock Island, Illinois was heading northbound. Battin was unable to avoid the Ross vehicle. The vehicles struck head-on. Ross died from the injuries sustained in crash. Battin was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. The accident took place around 6:30 Thursday evening.
OSCEOLA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dallas Center man dies following an accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co) A Dallas Center man died following a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County this (Wednesday) morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies responded to the accident east of Panora at around 11:00 a.m. Upon arrival, Panora EMS was administering life saving measures to the driver, 74-year-old Dennis Tatman. A witness said she was traveling eastbound on Highway 44, following Tatman in his 2016 Ford F250. The witness said Tatman quickly swerved into the south ditch and came to a stop. Life Flight arrived on scene and took Tatman to the hospital where he later died.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy