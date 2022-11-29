Creston Police Report Three Drug-related Arrests

(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people on drug charges on Monday.

Police arrested 31-year-old Christopher Cerda-Romo of Lenox at 5:15 p.m. at 1102 N Maple. For Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine 1st Offense, five counts for Failing to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, one or more Unprocessed Plants, and five counts of Conspiring with Intent to Deliver Marijuana under 50kg. Police transported Cerda-Romo to the Union County Jail and held him on a $51,000 cash bond.

Police arrested 41-year-old Scott William Lemon of Creston at his residence at 5:18 p.m. Police charged Lemon with two counts of Violation of No Contact/Protection Order and seven counts of Possession of a Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a DA Offender. Officers slapped additional charges on Lemon with five counts of Conspiring with Intent to Deliver Synthetic Marijuana, Failing to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp-one or more Unprocessed Plants. Police transported him to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond.

At 6:41 p.m., Creston Police arrested 30-year-old Casey Ray Welcher of Afton at 1102 N Maple for Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine 3rd offense, Intent to Manufacture Meth Over five grams, Possession of Marijuana 3rd or Subsequent offense. Officers transported Welcher to the Union County Jail and held him without bond.

Jason Alan Ford of Creston was also arrested at 1102 N. Maple Street for violating a sex offender violation registration requirement, first offense. Authorities transported him to the Union County Jail and released Ford on a promise to appear.

Police arrested 32-year-old Cody John Courtney of Thayer on a Department of Corrections Warrant for Violation of Parole. Courtney was served while already being an inmate in the Union County Jail and held on no bond.