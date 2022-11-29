Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in TexasTravel MavenDallas, TX
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
$3 billion site "The Mix" featuring a 9-acre central park is coming to FriscoJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a babyB.R. ShenoyFort Worth, TX
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenArlington, TX
Related
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
Dallas-based Dave & Busters will fly you and your friends out to this location for a free hangout experience
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to have the ultimate night out with you and your friends? Well, you may have a chance at Dave & Busters. The Dallas-based entertainment and restaurant destination is launching its “Impossible Holiday Hangout” contest. The prize is a free getaway with you and your friends.
CandysDirt.com
Christmas Lights 2022: Burkman Family’s Display Brightens Frisco Neighborhood In Many Ways
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
These Texas cities are home to 2 of the best drive-thru Christmas lights displays in the country
Sure, walking around enjoying some Christmas lights is fun, but the real fun is sitting in the car blasting holiday tunes with your family while driving through some phenomenal holiday lights.
These are the best holiday lights around Dallas-Fort Worth to get you in the holiday spirit: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s officially time for you to truly get into the holiday spirit, and no matter what you celebrate, it’s always fun to drive around and take in all the beautiful light displays, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex is nothing short of the very best.
Classic Restaurant in Texas Keeps Holiday Cheer Going All Season Long
It has over 100k lights!
Megachurch Christmas Show Comes Under Fire For Extravagance
The Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas is weathering a viral backlash thanks to their enormous “Gift of Christmas” production. A video posted on TikTok showing the famous flying Little Drummer Boys in rehearsal has racked up over 2 million views. The caption is a sarcastic “casual Christmas worship in Texas.”
a-z-animals.com
6 Adorable Puppies in Dallas to Adopt for Christmas
We love our furry friends, and so many great dogs are just waiting for their forever home! We’ve rounded up 6 adorable puppies in Dallas to adopt for Christmas! Some were surrendered by their owners to rescues or shelters and others were pulled off the street. No matter where they came from, these dogs deserve a chance for a happily-ever-after.
dallasexpress.com
Best DFW Neighborhoods to See Christmas Lights
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the neighborhoods of the metroplex are abuzz with the electric glow of Christmas lights. Bereft of the White Christmas depicted on the silver screen, Dallasites create elaborate Christmas displays. Seemingly overnight, lawns are transformed from gardens into Santa’s workshop or a nativity scene. Each year after Thanksgiving, one by one, neighborhoods start sparkling in the night — is it ever too early to put up Christmas decorations?
papercitymag.com
Dallas-Based Keeks Designer Handbags Recommends Something for Everyone On Your Holiday Gift List
This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Christmas morning is right around the corner and it’s time to start making those holiday shopping lists. When you want to give the gift of luxury this holiday season, look no further than the local, Dallas-based, and woman-owned business Keeks Designer Handbags. Arguably one of the best-kept secrets in the area, Keeks offers authentic, pre-loved designer handbags, shoes, and accessories. You can shop online or in person at their 10,000-square-foot handbag haven in Plano.
Dallas International Film Festival 2023 official dates released
DALLAS (KDAF) — We do not have to wait too much longer until next year’s Dallas International Film Festival. The official dates for the 2023 Dallas International Film Festival are April 28 to May 4. “Over the years we’ve contributed more than $1 million in filmmaker awards, hosted...
dallasexpress.com
Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?
While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
These shops in Dallas have the best apple fritters around North Texas, according to Yelp
We all know donuts make you go nuts, but do apple fritters give you the taste bud jitters?
visitgranbury.com
It’s the Christmas season… and Granbury is as festive as ever!
If you have yet to spend Christmas in Granbury, this is your year. There is so much to see and do, especially with your little ones. The magic of the Christmas spirit is alive in Granbury, and we can’t wait to share it with you!. Bring the littles to...
CandysDirt.com
This Historic Estate Near Downtown Grapevine Marries Past With Present
Owning a piece of history and enjoying modern amenities aren’t mutually exclusive. An example is on the market in North Texas. The historic Boone Lipscomb House in Grapevine tells an interesting story of marrying its roots to up-to-date conveniences. The combo makes it a perfect home for those interested in the past yet living in the present.
Things To Do Around DFW: Holiday lights, Christmas festivals, Ballet Theatre and more
Along with an incredible light show, Lights on The Lake will offer pictures with Santa, a hot air balloon glow, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, and an ice skating rink.
These are the best pie shops around Dallas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The great debate of desserts will never end between cake and pie, as lovers of both of these exquisite sweets are adamant theirs is the top pick. However, Tuesday’s sweet talk will be surrounded around pie, because November 29 is National Lemon Cream Pie Day! “Although this time of year is more typically associated with pumpkin pie, we’ll take any excuse to celebrate any kind of pie—especially a pie that’s been around this long,” National Today said.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth Amazon worker fixes Christmas display during delivery
FORT WORTH, Texas - The holiday season is a busy one for delivery drivers, but that didn't stop one Amazon employee from going out of his way to fix a Christmas display outside a Fort Worth home. Tara Massey caught the video on her doorbell camera on Tuesday night. The...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: You Could Live in the 2022 Dallas Kips Bay Decorator Show House
Even if a house is a turnkey, it’s likely you’ll start daydreaming about home improvement plans before you sign the deed. Maybe the primary bedroom is begging for a fresh paint job. Perhaps the upstairs guest bath needs updating. Some of these projects you’ll do yourself, and some you’ll hire out.
WFAA
Lightscape at Fort Worth Botanic Garden
Close your eyes and imagine walking under tunnels of illuminated lights punctuated with twinkling waves of bluebonnets and singing treetops. Now open your eyes - because it doesn’t need to be a dream. Tickets are available online in advance at fwbg.org/lightscape. They will also be available nightly at admissions,...
CW33
Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0