Grapevine, TX

Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
DALLAS, TX
Reform Austin

Megachurch Christmas Show Comes Under Fire For Extravagance

The Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas is weathering a viral backlash thanks to their enormous “Gift of Christmas” production. A video posted on TikTok showing the famous flying Little Drummer Boys in rehearsal has racked up over 2 million views. The caption is a sarcastic “casual Christmas worship in Texas.”
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

6 Adorable Puppies in Dallas to Adopt for Christmas

We love our furry friends, and so many great dogs are just waiting for their forever home! We’ve rounded up 6 adorable puppies in Dallas to adopt for Christmas! Some were surrendered by their owners to rescues or shelters and others were pulled off the street. No matter where they came from, these dogs deserve a chance for a happily-ever-after.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Best DFW Neighborhoods to See Christmas Lights

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the neighborhoods of the metroplex are abuzz with the electric glow of Christmas lights. Bereft of the White Christmas depicted on the silver screen, Dallasites create elaborate Christmas displays. Seemingly overnight, lawns are transformed from gardens into Santa’s workshop or a nativity scene. Each year after Thanksgiving, one by one, neighborhoods start sparkling in the night — is it ever too early to put up Christmas decorations?
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Dallas-Based Keeks Designer Handbags Recommends Something for Everyone On Your Holiday Gift List

Christmas morning is right around the corner and it's time to start making those holiday shopping lists. When you want to give the gift of luxury this holiday season, look no further than the local, Dallas-based, and woman-owned business Keeks Designer Handbags. Arguably one of the best-kept secrets in the area, Keeks offers authentic, pre-loved designer handbags, shoes, and accessories. You can shop online or in person at their 10,000-square-foot handbag haven in Plano.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Dallas International Film Festival 2023 official dates released

DALLAS (KDAF) — We do not have to wait too much longer until next year’s Dallas International Film Festival. The official dates for the 2023 Dallas International Film Festival are April 28 to May 4. “Over the years we’ve contributed more than $1 million in filmmaker awards, hosted...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?

While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt.com

This Historic Estate Near Downtown Grapevine Marries Past With Present

Owning a piece of history and enjoying modern amenities aren’t mutually exclusive. An example is on the market in North Texas. The historic Boone Lipscomb House in Grapevine tells an interesting story of marrying its roots to up-to-date conveniences. The combo makes it a perfect home for those interested in the past yet living in the present.
GRAPEVINE, TX
CW33

These are the best pie shops around Dallas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — The great debate of desserts will never end between cake and pie, as lovers of both of these exquisite sweets are adamant theirs is the top pick. However, Tuesday’s sweet talk will be surrounded around pie, because November 29 is National Lemon Cream Pie Day! “Although this time of year is more typically associated with pumpkin pie, we’ll take any excuse to celebrate any kind of pie—especially a pie that’s been around this long,” National Today said.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Lightscape at Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Close your eyes and imagine walking under tunnels of illuminated lights punctuated with twinkling waves of bluebonnets and singing treetops. Now open your eyes - because it doesn’t need to be a dream. Tickets are available online in advance at fwbg.org/lightscape. They will also be available nightly at admissions,...
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

CW33

