KGLO News
Habitat for Humanity North Central Iowa receives $1.1 million award to help develop, rehab six homes
MASON CITY — Habitat for Humanity of North-Central Iowa based in Mason City will be getting just over $1 million as Governor Reynolds has announced a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance home-ownership opportunities for more than 90 families through the development and rehabilitation of single-family homes and down payment assistance initiatives in dozens of Iowa communities.
kiow.com
Gov. Reynolds Appoints Kathryn Austin as District Associate Judge
Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Kathryn Austin as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 2B. Austin, of Eldora, Iowa, currently serves as an Assistant County Attorney in Marshall County. She received her undergraduate degree from Iowa State University and her law degree from the Michigan State University College of Law.
KAAL-TV
$5K reward being offered for information of missing northeast Iowa man
(ABC 6 News) – Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa in Mason City announced on Tuesday they are offering $5,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing northeast Iowa man. Jonathan Henry Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton, Iowa on the evening...
Family and Iowa community say goodbye to 4 boys killed in tragic fire
The community gathered to mourn the deaths of the children and support the McLuer family. Twelve-year-old John Mikal, 10-year-old Odin-Thor, six-year-old Drako-Ragnar, and three-year-old Phenix-Moon Ivar died in the fire on November 16th.
Memorial services Wednesday for 4 Iowa brothers who died in fire
MASON CITY, Iowa — Memorial services are being held Wednesday for four brothers who died in a house fire in Mason City earlier this month. The McLuer family will say goodbye to 12-year-old John Jr., 10-year-old Odin, six-year-old Drako, and three-year-old Phenix. The four died when they were trapped inside their home when it caught […]
Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open
An Iowa hotel has been operating for one year without the required state license, despite dozens of health and safety violations cited by regulators. The hotel’s owner, Gilbert Starble, says the Hartwood Inn of Charles City has served as a home for what he calls “criminals, ex-convicts, recovering addicts and poor people.” In recent months, […] The post Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KETV.com
Iowa's Fort Dodge Police Department investigating newborn homicide, searching for remains
FORT DODGE, Iowa — In Iowa, the Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating the homicide of a newborn. Officers said they received information that a woman had given birth in her home Nov. 22, but the child died a short time later. They also said they were told the...
Six families still living at unlicensed inn, despite city and state violations
For the third time in two months, the state of Iowa has refused to issue a hotel license to a Charles City inn plagued by health and fire-safety violations. The Hartwood Inn, however, continues to remain in business, and the owner says there are six families living there now. The Iowa Department of Inspections and […] The post Six families still living at unlicensed inn, despite city and state violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
The flu arrives in Cerro Gordo County
MASON CITY, Iowa – CG Public Health says it has detected influenza in Cerro Gordo County. In the wake of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings, health officials say an increase in flu activity is likely. CG Public Health is reminding the public of the following flu facts:. • The time from...
algonaradio.com
Ledyard Woman is Latest “1440 Award” Winner
–A Ledyard woman is the latest recipient of the “1440 Citizen of the Month” award from the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sheriff Roger Fisher, Diane Krosch is being honored for her amazing personality and friendliness towards others. Krosch is involved with her community and has been instrumental in organizing several fundraisers within the Community Building in Ledyard.
KIMT
Saying Goodbye to the McLuer Brothers
It's been two weeks since 4 boys tragically died in a fire in Mason City. Tonight -- they were laid to rest.
KGLO News
Longtime newspaper writer, author John Skipper dies
MASON CITY — A longtime Mason City newspaper writer and author has died. John Skipper worked in the newspaper industry for 52 years, most of those with the Globe Gazette. Skipper was the newspaper’s city and county government reporter. He had retired in February 2018, but wrote a weekly column for the newspaper up until last week.
kiow.com
Forest City YMCA Asks the City Council for Funding
The Forest City Council was recently approached about helping to fund the childcare activities at the Forest City YMCA. According to the Forest City YMCA Director Bruce Mielke, his childcare program is vital to the city and its population. Mielke explained to the council that his programs are just like...
kqradio.com
Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.
A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
kiow.com
Food Bank Benefits from Local Farmers
Farmers saw a larger crop than they expected this year and because of it, area food banks will reap the benefits. The USDA is predicting the average corn yield in Iowa this year will be 202 bushels an acre. That’s just a couple of bushels short of last year’s record.
kchanews.com
Snow Doesn’t Have to Fall to Cause Problems for North Iowa Motorists
After a mixed bag of precipitation in north Iowa Tuesday, the forecast for the rest of the week looks largely dry. However, Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District Office of the DOT, reminds motorists that snow doesn’t have to be falling to cause travel problems. Hjelmstad also cautions...
kiow.com
22-23 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 13
This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City. Kali Johnson broke the Forest City school record for bowling series with a 449, helping the Indians dominate Olewein 2023 to 894. Her high game was 233 total pins.
superhits1027.com
Mason City man accused of multiple burglaries at same house to plead guilty
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man accused of burglarizing the same house twice. 46-year-old Kevin Sullivan was accused of breaking into a southwestern Mason City residence on September 12th, where he allegedly rummaged through the home owner’s purse, taking several credit cards, cash and keys to her vehicle.
kiow.com
Forest City Breaks Ground on Soyland Homes Project
Forest City officials and distinguished guests officially broke ground on a new housing project in Forest City. Mike Stott, owner of Soyland Homes developed the company to address a growing and, in some cases, dire need. He began with an idea using common practices and standard ideas. He began to...
Emmetsburg News
House Fire North of Cylinder
Around 10:30a.m. Monday morning Nov. 28, the home of Gerald Alderson was engulfed in flames. The firetrucks from Cylinder were on the scene fighting the flames that were consuming the two story …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. To continue reading, you will need to...
