Newport Man Who Left 3 Dogs in a Bangor Storage Unit Charged
A Newport man who put three dogs in a single kennel and left them in a storage unit is now facing charges. Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin is charged with two misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter. He had his first court appearance on November 23 and is expected to be in court again in February of 2023.
Hancock County Drug Bust Includes the Seizure of Over 45 Guns
Two Deer Isle residents are facing charges after drug agents seized fentanyl, crack, and more than 45 guns. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Dexter Bray and his girlfriend, Heather Davis have both been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of drugs in Hancock County.
Augusta Man Took A Police Cruiser For Joyride; Promptly Arrested
Note to self: It's probably not the best idea to borrow a cop car if you have to make a grocery run. A 27-year-old transient from Augusta is being held on bail at the Kennebec County Jail after taking a police cruiser for a joyride. Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully...
Maine Drug Agents Seize Over a Kilo of Fentanyl in Corinna
Maine Drug Enforcement Agents have arrested two men and seized over a kilo of fentanyl from a home in Corinna. MDEA officials have been investigating the importation of fentanyl into Maine from Massachusetts by out-of-state traffickers, which are being brought into the state to be sold throughout Penobscot County. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the investigation included the undercover purchase of fentanyl from a Corinna mobile home.
Bangor PD Reminds You To Secure Roadside Mailboxes For Winter
Sometimes during a long, snowy winter, a snowplow can be very unforgiving. With this in mind, the funny folks behind the Bangor Police Department Facebook page posted a helpful reminder to make sure you are prepared, with some helpful tips to make sure you aren't picking up your mail in the middle of the road.
A New Program in Bangor Hopes to Help the Homeless Find Rentals
The Landlord Liason project aims to encourage landlords to rent to people experiencing homelessness through financial and mediator support. Two things in Bangor are certain. First, the city has a huge homeless population and too many of them are facing a winter on the streets. And second, there's a housing shortage and that's contributing to a hike in the cost of rent and making it impossible for people experiencing homelessness to find a place to live. But, in addition to the financial challenges for potential renters, landlords are often reluctant to rent to these folks for a variety of reasons, including possible drug use, and damage caused by people with mental health issues.
Maine Hikers Discover a Man’s Body that Washed Up on Sears Island
Maine police are investigating after a man's body was found washed up on Sears Island in Searsport. A group of hikers reported finding the remains just after 9:00 Saturday morning, as they were walking on Sears Island. The Waldo County Sheriff's Office says the body could be recognized as a male, but appeared to have been in the water for quite some time.
Former Longtime Bangor Superintendent, Dr. Betsy Webb, Passed Away This Week
Former longtime Bangor Superintendent, Dr. Besty Webb, passed away this week. According to WABI TV, Webb passed away Thanksgiving morning after being placed in Hospice Care earlier this week following a long battle with an illness. "She worked in education for four decades as both a teacher and administrator. Dr....
Who is Otto the Cat & Why is He/She Helping a Camden Food Pantry?
For the fourth time in three years, a donor who goes by Otto the Cat, is pledging to double donations made to a Camden Area Christian Food Pantry. The short answer to the question of Otto's identity is that no one seems to know. Otto the cat leaves notes on the food pantry's door, signed with a paw print. Whoever Otto really is, he/she is extremely generous and concerned about the well-being of people in the Camden area. On the pantry's website, Otto is quoted as writing the following:
Sullivan Drug Bust Nets 3 Arrests, Fentanyl, Coke, and a Shotgun
A drug bust in Sullivan resulted in three people being arrested, as well as the seizure of illegal drugs, and a firearm. Why Were Drug Agents Suspicious of the Sullivan Home?. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the arrests were the result of a weeks-long investigation involving the importation of fentanyl and other drugs into Hancock County. Early last month, investigators with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency's Down East Task Force began looking into suspected illegal activities from a home in Sullivan. Assisted by members of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, undercover purchases of fentanyl were made from the Morancy Road residence.
No Charges Expected After a Hampden Driver Hit a Roadside Flagger
Police say glare from the sun is to blame for a crash in which a Hampden woman hit a flagger in a construction zone. It was just after 3:00 Monday afternoon when the incident happened on Main Road North. An elderly woman was driving through a construction zone when she struck a flagger, who was standing on the roadway. WVII-TV reports the woman would later tell police that she was unable to see the worker, due to the glare from the late afternoon sun. Officials say the flagger was knocked into the air and lost consciousness briefly before being transported to a local hospital with what were considered to be non-life-threatening injuries.
25 Days of Kindness Already Underway in Holden
If you have driven into Holden from either direction on 1A, you know the deal. This being the first day of December and Christmas being the 25th, one might assume that today is day one of the 25 Days of Kindness program that is undertaken each year by the Holden Police Department.
If You’re Looking For Holiday Happenings This Weekend, Check Bangor!
If you're looking to get into the Holiday spirit this weekend, head to Bangor for some free family fun this Saturday!. Kicking off at noon, and going through the rest of the day there will be plenty to do to get you in the mood for Santa and snow!. Santa's...
New Downtown Bangor Consignment Shop Has Neat Name And Sells Cool Stuff
Quietly and without much fanfare, a really cool new consignment shop opened in a building in downtown Bangor, appropriately on Small Business Saturday, of all days. Red Rabbit Bazaar is the brainchild of Maine native Cara Oleksyk. "This is just the beginning. Currently, the consignment books are open and Red...
This Pretty Kitty, Potato, I Looking For A Forever Home
Our Pet of the Week this week is a pretty kitty named Potato. According to Annie Chalmers, the Medical Tech at the SPCA of Hancock County, this gal is great and deserves a good home. "Potato is a cute 3-year-old short-haired tuxedo cat. She has brilliant green eyes and a...
One Person is Dead, Two Injured in a Cherryfield Home Invasion
Police say one person was killed and two others were hurt in a home invasion in Cherryfield. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss has identified the deceased as Matthew Adams, 36, of Whitneyville. Washington County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a report of a home invasion on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield at approximately 9:17 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries, a man with minor injuries, and Adams, who was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries officials say do not appear to be life-threatening.
Check Out Amazing Video Of The CP Holiday Train Visiting Hermon
Spectators got some great footage of the CP Holiday Train, when it visited Hermon, Jackman, and Brownville Junction last week!. The CP Holiday Train has two trains, one that travels exclusively in Canada and another with stops in both Canada and the U.S. And last week, it made 3 visits to Maine, including Hermon.
Brewer High School Annual Turkey Trot Sunday
The 41st annual event benefits the Sophomore class of Brewer High School. The event is this Sunday the 20th and it begins at 1 p.m. Registration takes place at Brewer High School in the cafeteria at 11 a.m. The three-mile course begins on Dirigo Drive, turns near the Ciancette Building,...
The CP Holiday Train Will Stop In Hermon Today
Kick off the holiday season with the CP Holiday Train...today!. The CP Holiday Train has two trains, one that travels exclusively in Canada and another with stops in both Canada and the U.S. And today, it will make 3 visits to Maine, including Hermon. The best news is that when...
Downtown Is Decked Out Thanks To Some Dedicated Bangor Volunteers
Downtown Bangor got a bit of a festive facelift this past weekend, as a group of hard-working folks helped decorate this city in some seasonal garb. According to Betsy Lundy, Executive Director of the group Downtown Bangor Partnership, for the last 5 years, a group of dedicated volunteers has met up in Hannibal Hamlin Park to undertake the task of decking Bangor's halls...or in this case streets.
