Grade: B- 2022 Statistics: 110 games, 452 PA, .211/.297/.462, 115 wRC+, 1.2 fWAR. 2023 Contract Status: Entering ninth year of 13-year, $325 million contract. Despite the mostly disappointing finish to his campaign, there were some good things to take from Stanton’s 2022. He went on the shelf in late July with an Achilles injury, but up until that point, he was still Giancarlo Stanton. In the first half of the season, the big right-hander had a 134 wRC+, slashing .237/.319/.516. Essentially, he did all of the excellent things we’ve come to expect from him, and even won the MVP at this year’s All-Star Game.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO