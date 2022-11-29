ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOOF building 100 units for homeless in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), a nonprofit, is getting people off the streets of Austin and into a place they can call home. They are putting in 100 trailer-type units in the Esperanza community at what used to be a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) work yard in South Austin.
seguintoday.com

NB Food Bank hosting free food distribution event at Caterpillar

(Seguin) — The New Braunfels Food Bank is teaming up with the Caterpillar plant in Seguin this weekend to make sure that the community is well-fed. A free food distribution event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Caterpillar plant at 1720 W. Kingsbury St.
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies in Austin To Adopt for Christmas

This holiday season, there are so many adorable puppies waiting for someone to bring them home! As we approach the colder winter months, thousands of furry friends who are in need of homes. What better time of year to add one to your family? To help you find the dog that will be the right fit for you, this list is a roundup of seven dogs who are available for adoption in Austin, Texas right now! Read a snippet of information about each one and learn a little bit about their unique qualities as you consider whether you might be the one who will brighten their day!
KVUE

An Austin man's wait for an organ highlights the critical shortage of donors

AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic impacted virtually every aspect of our lives, including something most of us probably don't talk much about, organ donations. COVID-19 halted transplantations and decreased the number of donors, partly because those who tested positive for COVID-19 weren't allowed to donate. The KVUE Defenders...
KVUE

ATCEMS graduates latest class of cadets

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) is hosting a swearing-in and graduation ceremony Friday for Cadet Class 1022, which consists of 23 field cadets and one communications cadet,. The academy graduation ceremony is set for 1 p.m. at the Palmer Events Center. "Academy graduation is a huge milestone...
KVUE

Safer Together benefit concert to raise awareness for increase in overdose deaths

AUSTIN, Texas — Multiple organizations within Austin are hosting their annual Safer Together concert to raise money and awareness for drug overdoses in Central Texas. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza, the Red River Cultural District and the SIMS Foundation are putting on the admission-free benefit concert at Mohawk, located at 912 Red River St., in Downtown Austin on Thursday.
KVUE

Q2 Stadium to shine blue in honor of National Diabetes Awareness Month

AUSTIN, Texas — From a sea of green to an ocean of blue, Q2 Stadium is changing its colors in honor of JDRF and National Diabetes Awareness Month. The blue light will shine from 5 p.m. Tuesday until Wednesday morning to support JDRF. This is the first time Q2 Stadium has illuminated the stadium in solidarity of a medical cause.
theforgottensouth.com

A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
KXAN

HLCA ‘Sculpture In The Square’ In Marble Falls, Dec. 3

If you want to make your day merry and bright, you can head to Downtown Marble Falls where they have four different holiday events happening on Saturday, December 3. Erin Hinzmann, an Highland Lakes Creative Arts board member, joined Studio 512 Rosie Newberry to talk about “Sculpture in the Square” and more.
wimberleyview.com

Wimberley Market Days says ta-ta to 2022

This Saturday marks the last Wimberley Market Day for 2022. The year’s last market will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, before the market opens again in March of 2023. Christmas will be the focus of this final event, which is organized by the Wimberley Lions Club. The festive...
101.5 KNUE

An Austin, Texas Company Awarded $57 Million to Build on the Moon

Space exploration is still in it's infancy. Sure, we've been to the moon and launched numerous satellites to explore the vastness of space but we still don't have the know how to survive for extended periods of time or travel any further in space then our moon. An Austin, Texas company may help change that as they have received a huge contract from NASA to be the first company to build structures for humans to use on the surface of our moon.
