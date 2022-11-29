Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox7austin.com
$31 adoptions at Austin Animal Center, Austin Pets Alive! all December long
AUSTIN, Texas - Looking to bring a furry friend home for the holidays? Now may be your opportunity. All December long, Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! are lowering adoption fees to $31 with a "Home for the Holidays" promotion. Surgery deposits do still apply. "The holidays are a...
TOOF building 100 units for homeless in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), a nonprofit, is getting people off the streets of Austin and into a place they can call home. They are putting in 100 trailer-type units in the Esperanza community at what used to be a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) work yard in South Austin.
KXAN
Austin Pets Alive!, Austin Animal Center reduce adoption fees for the holidays
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s two largest animal shelters lowered adoption prices to help their furry friends find a new home for the holidays. From Dec. 1-31, Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) and Austin Animal Center (AAC) reduced their adoption fees to $31 for cats, kittens, puppies and dogs. Surgery deposits still apply.
seguintoday.com
NB Food Bank hosting free food distribution event at Caterpillar
(Seguin) — The New Braunfels Food Bank is teaming up with the Caterpillar plant in Seguin this weekend to make sure that the community is well-fed. A free food distribution event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Caterpillar plant at 1720 W. Kingsbury St.
Two Austin-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Texas
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies in Austin To Adopt for Christmas
This holiday season, there are so many adorable puppies waiting for someone to bring them home! As we approach the colder winter months, thousands of furry friends who are in need of homes. What better time of year to add one to your family? To help you find the dog that will be the right fit for you, this list is a roundup of seven dogs who are available for adoption in Austin, Texas right now! Read a snippet of information about each one and learn a little bit about their unique qualities as you consider whether you might be the one who will brighten their day!
KVUE
Austin vegan restaurant Counter Culture to close at the end of the year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's rising cost of living continues to force local business owners to make tough decisions. On Thursday, vegan restaurant Counter Culture announced it will close at the end of the year. Owner Sue Davis said in a post on social media that the restaurant, located at...
An Austin man's wait for an organ highlights the critical shortage of donors
AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic impacted virtually every aspect of our lives, including something most of us probably don't talk much about, organ donations. COVID-19 halted transplantations and decreased the number of donors, partly because those who tested positive for COVID-19 weren't allowed to donate. The KVUE Defenders...
ATCEMS graduates latest class of cadets
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) is hosting a swearing-in and graduation ceremony Friday for Cadet Class 1022, which consists of 23 field cadets and one communications cadet,. The academy graduation ceremony is set for 1 p.m. at the Palmer Events Center. "Academy graduation is a huge milestone...
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: 'The Nutcracker,' ice skating and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a classic Christmas production to a tribute to a classic Christmas program, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a...
Safer Together benefit concert to raise awareness for increase in overdose deaths
AUSTIN, Texas — Multiple organizations within Austin are hosting their annual Safer Together concert to raise money and awareness for drug overdoses in Central Texas. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza, the Red River Cultural District and the SIMS Foundation are putting on the admission-free benefit concert at Mohawk, located at 912 Red River St., in Downtown Austin on Thursday.
Q2 Stadium to shine blue in honor of National Diabetes Awareness Month
AUSTIN, Texas — From a sea of green to an ocean of blue, Q2 Stadium is changing its colors in honor of JDRF and National Diabetes Awareness Month. The blue light will shine from 5 p.m. Tuesday until Wednesday morning to support JDRF. This is the first time Q2 Stadium has illuminated the stadium in solidarity of a medical cause.
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
KXAN
HLCA ‘Sculpture In The Square’ In Marble Falls, Dec. 3
If you want to make your day merry and bright, you can head to Downtown Marble Falls where they have four different holiday events happening on Saturday, December 3. Erin Hinzmann, an Highland Lakes Creative Arts board member, joined Studio 512 Rosie Newberry to talk about “Sculpture in the Square” and more.
wimberleyview.com
Wimberley Market Days says ta-ta to 2022
This Saturday marks the last Wimberley Market Day for 2022. The year’s last market will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, before the market opens again in March of 2023. Christmas will be the focus of this final event, which is organized by the Wimberley Lions Club. The festive...
The best donut shop in Texas can be found in Austin: report claims
We all know that two sayings are absolutely true and really, there's no point in attempting to argue with them; first is that donuts make you go nuts (a universal truth) and that everything is bigger in Texas.
An Austin, Texas Company Awarded $57 Million to Build on the Moon
Space exploration is still in it's infancy. Sure, we've been to the moon and launched numerous satellites to explore the vastness of space but we still don't have the know how to survive for extended periods of time or travel any further in space then our moon. An Austin, Texas company may help change that as they have received a huge contract from NASA to be the first company to build structures for humans to use on the surface of our moon.
KVUE
Flocked, painted Christmas trees provide a pop of color for the holiday season
Inflation is driving up the cost of Christmas trees. Even with the increased cost, an Austin business is providing a colorful way to bring in yuletide cheer.
This Texas Christmas lights display ranked among best in the country: report
When you think of the holidays you probably think of great food, spending time with friends and family, and of course, glorious light displays.
KVUE
