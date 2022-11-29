Quentin Oliver Lee, best known for his role as the Phantom in the US tour of “The Phantom of the Opera” and an off-Broadway role in “Oratorio for Living Things,” has died. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, broke the news in an Instagram post, telling fans that he passed away in the “wee hours” of Thursday morning after a months-long battle with colon cancer. “It was the most beautiful moment of my life,” Graham wrote in the announcement which was posted to Lee’s account. “I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO