Montana State

Big game hunting season ends with mixed results in Northwest Montana

By MTN News
 3 days ago
KALISPELL - The general deer and elk hunting season concluded on Nov. 27, 2022, with game check stations in northwest Montana reporting mixed results.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports more than 9,200 hunters appeared at check stations in northwest Montana.

The overall number of hunters with harvested elk was up compared to a year ago while the number of hunters with deer was down.

FWP notes the counts at the stations represent a sampling of the harvest and do not represent the complete number of animals taken.

Hunter-harvest telephone surveys, conducted over the upcoming winter months, will provide more harvest data and information for biologists.

While the general hunting season has ended, hunters will still have opportunities into winter.

Certain areas have continued elk hunting opportunities , and there is also Montana’s muzzleloader heritage hunting season for deer and elk, Dec. 10-18, 2022.

2facksnotgiven!!!
3d ago

We were definitely blessed this year with a cow elk and a mule deer buck in da freezer. I'm currently preparing a delicious elk stew for dinner right now. Mmmmmm I can't wait till dinner!!! It smells so good

