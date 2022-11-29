Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 2:13 p.m. EST
EU reaches deal for $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil. BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has reached a deal for a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil. It’s a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine. They needed to set the discounted price that other nations will pay by Monday, when an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea and a ban on insurance for those supplies take effect. The price cap is led by the Group of Seven wealthy democracies and still needs their approval. It aims to prevent a sudden loss of Russian oil to the world that could lead to a new surge in energy prices.
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
French president visits Louisiana to boost cultural ties
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Louisiana on the last day of his visit to the U.S. Macron’s office said the visit is being held to celebrate longstanding cultural ties and to discuss energy policy. Macron will meet Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday. Macron is also scheduled to see the historic French Quarter, the heart of the city and meet with Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The Advocate reported that the visit will be the first by a French president since Valery Giscard d’Estaing traveled to Lafayette and New Orleans in 1976. The only other French president to visit Louisiana was Charles de Gaulle in 1960.
Biden: Nevada site sacred to tribes to be national monument
LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden says he intends to designate a broad rugged mountain area considered sacred by area Native Americans in southern Nevada as a new national monument. Biden told a gathering of tribal leaders in Washington on Wednesday that Spirit Mountain is central to the creation story of several Mojave Desert tribes. The mountain would be part of Avi Kwa Ame National Monument, a huge area south of Las Vegas stretching generally from Arizona and the Colorado River to California and the California Mojave National Preserve. The designation isn’t final, but Biden’s announcement was hailed by tribal representatives, conservationists and members of Nevada’s congressional delegation including Democratic U.S. Rep. Dina Titus.
UK royals arrive in Boston to showcase youthful monarchy
BOSTON (AP) — The Prince and Princess of Wales are making their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. The trip that began Wednesday is an occasion for Prince William and his wife, Kate, to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are. With their three-day visit to Boston, the couple hope to demonstrate that they aren’t the last remnants of a dying institution. Their foray is focused on William’s initiative to find the next generation of environmental entrepreneurs and will be supplemented with trips to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses.
Judge OKs federal intervention in struggling water system
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has received a federal judge’s approval to carry out its proposal to improve the precarious water system in Mississippi’s capital city. The department filed the proposal Tuesday and U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate approved it later that day in Mississippi. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday in Washington that the proposal is necessary to “stabilize the circumstances” in Jackson as soon as possible while city, state and federal officials negotiate a court-enforced consent decree. The move authorizes the appointment of a third-party manager to oversee reforms to Jackson’s water system. It also puts a Justice Department complaint against the city on hold for six months.
US taps interim manager for struggling Jackson water system
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government filed a proposal Tuesday to appoint a third-party manager for the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city, which nearly collapsed in late summer. The Justice Department says the proposal is meant to be an interim measure while the federal government, the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health try to negotiate a judicially enforceable consent decree to achieve long-term sustainability of the system and the city’s compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act and other relevant laws.
Ohio court rejects city cable fees for streaming services
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a city’s argument that the streaming services Netflix and Hulu should have to pay local governments the same fees levied on cable operators. At issue was Ohio’s 2007 Video Service Authorization law, which directed the state Commerce Department to determine what entities must obtain permission to physically install cables and wires in a public right-of-way. Companies deemed video service providers must pay a fee to local governments under that law. Streaming companies argue their distribution method is different from traditional video providers. The court on Wednesday sided with the streaming services.
GIFTS FOR PETS AND THEIR PEOPLE (PART ONE)
Who’s on your shopping list for gifts this year? Your pet, pets belonging to friends, neighbors, and family members, plus all those people who love and live with all those pets? Of course!. We’ve rounded up some suggestions from our friends online—gifts for pets and their people.
States That Ship the Most Goods to Other States
The last few years have starkly shown how interconnected the world has become. The COVID-19 virus spread across borders and regions with ease, disrupting communities and economies across the globe. One of COVID’s biggest ripple effects was the impact on global supply chains. Suppliers worldwide operated through much of 2020...
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
PALMDALE , Calif. (AP) — America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber made its debut Friday after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years. Almost every aspect of the program is classified. As evening fell over the Air Force’s Plant 42 in Palmdale, the public got its first glimpse of the Raider in a tightly controlled ceremony. It started with a flyover of the three bombers still in service: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1 Lancer and the B-2 Spirit. Then the hangar doors slowly opened and the B-21 was towed partially out of the building. “This isn’t just another airplane,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. “It’s the embodiment of America’s determination to defend the republic that we all love.”
