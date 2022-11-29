Man arrested in Warren County for allegedly holding woman captive for three days
A 56-year-old man was arrested in Warren County last week after being accused of holding a woman captive.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Department, Roger Lee Curtis held the victim captive for three days while physically and sexually assaulting her.
He has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, rape, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
