KXLY
Gov. Inslee plans to ban gas-powered cars by 2035. Is it doable?
If Washington state extended no further east than the Cascades, Gov. Jay Inslee’s goal of no new gas-powered cars being sold here by 2035 would seem ambitious but relatively doable. As of mid-October, King County was home to 56,252 electric vehicles, followed by Snohomish County at 11,972 and Pierce...
The Daily Score
Report: Unplanned Oil Refinery Closures Cost Communities Big
Thousands of jobs, millions of tax dollars, delayed or avoided site cleanups: lessons from seven US communities should urge WA leaders to plan ahead. Since 2019 seven oil refineries have closed across the United States, almost all without warning, leading to the loss of more than 3,400 high-paying jobs and $21 million in forgone tax revenue annually in the communities that hosted them. At the same time, most of the oil companies that own the refineries have forestalled cleanup and left sites heavily polluted.
Explore the Cheapest Fixer Upper for Sale in Washington State
Dreaming of buying a home for the first time or maybe venturing into your first house flip? You cannot miss this deal hidden in Washington State for thousands less than the next best deal. Where is the Cheapest House in Washington State?. For the purpose of this article, I am...
Yakima Herald Republic
To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 ‘baby bonds’
Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couching surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside. “I was merely surviving, I...
Is it Legal to Shovel Your Snow Into the Street in Washington State?
What Are Rules On Property Snow Removal In Washington State. It's that time of year again—the time when the snow starts to fall and people have to start shoveling their driveways and sidewalks. What Options Do I Have As A Property Owner For Snow Removal In Washington State?. But...
Supreme Court Rules Washington State Can Begin Collecting Capital Gains Tax
OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court says the state can begin steps to collect a controversial capital gains tax, while a Douglas County court case that found the tax unconstitutional is under appeal. Douglas County Judge Brian Huber ruled in March that the tax, put in place by the...
FOX 11 and 41
988 license plate emblems now available for Washington drivers
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington drivers can now raise awareness for suicide prevention programs through the purchase of a new 988 license plate emblem. All Washington state vehicle owners are eligible to purchase the emblems that display the 988 Suicide and Crisis lifeline number and the message “There is hope.”. “We...
You Now Have Another Option To Carry This In Washington State
How many times have you either been pulled over by a police officer or been in a fender bender, needed to show your vehicle registration...and couldn't find it? Maybe you found it, but it was from last year and you could've swore you put 2022's in the same spot? Rest easy, because now you can put aside your paper registration.
naturalresourcereport.com
State warns of Firmageddon
Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
ifiberone.com
Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...
koze.com
Modest Increase in Average Price of Washington Workers’ Compensation Insurance in 2023
TUMWATER — The state Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) has announced a 4.8 percent increase in the average worker’s compensation premium rate for 2023. The rate increase, prompted by wage inflation and rising medical costs, means employers and workers will jointly pay an additional $61 a year, on average, for each full-time employee. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2023.
FOX 11 and 41
Reimann center in Pasco is first BNSF certified site in Washington
PASCO, Wash.- Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway has designated the Reimann Industrial Center and the Port of Pasco as one of its Certified Sites, the first in Washington state. The Reimann Industrial Center in Pasco is now one of 33 BNSF Certified sites in the nation. “BNSF’s site certification...
Chronicle
CDC Announces $60 Million Given to Washington Agencies
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is awarding Washington state public health departments over $60 million in grants to strengthen the state's public health workforce, infrastructure, and capacity. "This pandemic has made it painfully clear these are exactly the kind of investments we...
WA’s new vehicle registration law reinvents itself for modern world
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tim Meyer. “Acceptable electronic formats include an image on a cellular phone or any other type of portable electronic device.”
MyNorthwest.com
Sunken ship lost 150 years ago, found off WA coast
The wreck of a long-lost “sidewheeler steamship” that sank off the coast of Washington nearly 150 years ago has been found by a pair of local maritime historians. The ship we’re talking about is called the “SS PACIFIC” – a 225-foot long sidewheel steamer. It carried passengers and cargo way back in the time of the Washington Territory.
Is it Legal to Pass a Snow Plow in WA and OR? [VIDEO]
Snow plows make the roads safe for us to reach our destinations. Is it legal to pass a snow plow? From the Oregon Department of Transportation:. As a reminder to motorists, passing on the right is illegal when there is no lane available and the driver does not have a clear view ahead (ORS 811.415). Many, if not most plows have retractable wing plows that extend eight feet into the right lane and use of the wing plow severely restricts a driver’s view into the right lane.
kpug1170.com
New report highlights invasive green crab population in Washington waters
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A new report from state wildlife officials is highlighting just how many invasive crabs have been making their way into the Puget Sound. Q13 reports that the Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed over 250,000 European green crabs so far this year. The crabs are...
nbcrightnow.com
WA to consider "baby bonds"
Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couch surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside.
KOMO News
State legislature looks to revise Washington's drug possession law
With a deadline looming, state lawmakers are taking up the task of deciding whether drug possession should be a crime. Several options emerged during a meeting of the Senate Law and Justice Committee on Thursday, spanning from decriminalization to making the offense a gross misdemeanor, regardless of how much drugs a person has. The one common theme shared by seemingly everyone at the hearing is that treatment has to be part of the response.
Yakima Herald Republic
First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington
The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
