1470 WMBD
Man arrested on weapons charges after chase with PPD
PEORIA, Ill. — A man is facing multiple charges after an early morning incident in Peoria. According to Peoria Police, it began just after 2 a.m. Thursday when officers were called to Big Al’s downtown regarding trouble with a man, threatening to return to the business with a gun.
25newsnow.com
Man arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man faces numerous charges after an early morning incident in Peoria. In a statement, Police say it began just after 2 AM Thursday when deputies responded to Big Al’s regarding trouble with a man, threatening to return to the business with a firearm.
U of I business robbed after checks stolen, altered
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business near the University of Illinois was robbed out of almost $40,000 after police said several of their checks were stolen from the mail and altered. The checks are believed to have been stolen at some point after they were dropped off at the post office at Third and Green […]
Central Illinois Proud
WATCH: Peoria police hold press conference on officer-involved shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Almost two months after an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead, the Peoria Police Department held a press conference where officials released pictures and body cam videos of the deadly incident. Samuel Vincent Richmond, also known as ‘Meatman’, was shot to death near Martin...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police release body cam video, new details from Oct. officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police have released body cam footage of the October night when a man died in an officer-involved shooting. It’s been nearly two months since Samuel “Meatman” Richmond died October 3. Several officers were placed on leave as the Illinois State Police...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Police release new details after arrests at Target in Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A report of two suspicious vehicles led to three arrests in Normal Monday afternoon. Bloomington Police were called in to help and noticed one of the vehicles had tape covering its license plate. Normal Police ran the registration and learned the vehicle was involved in...
wglt.org
Juvenile arrested in Normal faces murder charges in Champaign
Police say a juvenile suspect arrested in Normal on Monday is wanted on first-degree murder charges in Champaign. According to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department, the juvenile male was one of three suspects arrested in connection with two suspicious vehicles spotted outside the Target store around 2:10 p.m. Monday.
Central Illinois Proud
Fatal crash near Rivian Friday morning leaves one dead
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A three-car crash on Rivian Motorway turned fatal Friday morning when two automobiles and a semi-truck collided, leaving a Bloomington woman dead. 57-year-old Charlene C. Jones was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. Friday by McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder after the collision occurred. Jones reportedly died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to the crash, as she was the driver and sole occupant of one of the two cars involved.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle crash, says coroner
UPDATE 4:36 P.M. - The McLean County Coroner has identified a Bloomington woman as the victim of a fatal multi-vehicle crash at Rivian Motorway and College Avenue in Normal on Friday. The preliminary autopsy opinion indicates Charlene C. Jones, 57, died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to automobile and...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: PPD locate man missing from St. Francis Woods
UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) — A spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department announced Friday afternoon that Mr. Kuhn has been located safely. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate 67-year-old Robert Kuhn, who went missing from his assisted living home Friday morning.
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian identified in fatal crash outside Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the name of the elderly woman who died when struck by a vehicle outside the Peoria Civic Center on Wednesday evening. The woman has been identified as 77-year-old Jayne G. English. According to Harwood, English suffered multiple blunt...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police apprehend armed fugitive, accomplice
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Special Investigations Division (SID) and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were able to apprehend a fugitive with a federal felony warrant for possession of firearm on Wednesday. Nathan McKinney (31) was arrested after surveillance observed McKinney at a residence along with Kenneth Hobbs (38).
25newsnow.com
2 loaded assault rifles part of weapons stash in car as Peoria Police arrest fugitive pair
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A stash of weapons, including a pair of loaded assault rifles, are now in police hands after the arrest in Peoria of two fugitives. Peoria Police sent out a news release Wednesday listing guns, ammunition and other items recovered from a vehicle after arresting Kenneth Hobbs, 38, and Nathan McKinney, who’s 31.
25newsnow.com
Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a driver who was ejected from a vehicle and later died. Martisha S. Bell, 38, of North Delaware Street in Peoria, was transported to OSF pulseless and not breathing and was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m., despite resuscitative efforts.
WAND TV
Multi-car crash at MLK and Garfield in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Three cars crashed at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and E Garfield Ave in Decatur on Friday afternoon. Decatur Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported. The intersection...
UPDATE: Police confirm names of two found dead near Neoga
Update 3:25pm The Illinois State Police has provided new details on the investigation into the deaths of two people in Neoga. Officials said that Zone 8 of the State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to come to Neoga by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Wednesday. They said […]
Mahomet cars burglarized, stolen cards used in Champaign
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving multiple car burglaries in Mahomet Township and Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve. The Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that victims reported a number of items being stolen from their cars, including credit cards. They said that some […]
25newsnow.com
Saybrook woman arrested after alleged theft from employer
LeROY (25 News Now) - A Saybrook woman was arrested for allegedly stealing around $14,000 from Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy while she was an employee there. LeRoy Police say Trisha L. Hanke, 36, is in the McLean County Jail pending a bond hearing.
wglt.org
Bloomington woman dies in crash on Rivian Motorway
A Bloomington woman died Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash in west Normal. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened at the intersection of Rivian Motorway and West College Avenue. Yoder said Charlene Jones, 57, of Bloomington, was the sole occupant in a...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested for battery to pregnant woman, unborn child
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington, Ill. man was arrested in connection to the battery of a pregnant woman and an unborn child Monday. According to the Bloomington Police Department, Trevor Kelly was arrested for:. Aggravated battery – pregnant person. Battery to an unborn child. Aggravated domestic battery...
