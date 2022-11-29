ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Johnny the Walrus
3d ago

Any way you slice it, Virginia Dems are looking to push Jim Crow Laws on the whole of the Citizenry. 1930s Germany enacted Gun Control to Disarm its Citizens all in the name of "Safety"... Which happened to me the term they used to get away with their Atrocities.

Related
cardinalnews.org

After recent mass shootings, Democrats are pushing for more gun control measures. But Republicans would rather talk about mental health.

After two mass shootings at the University of Virginia and at a Walmart store in Chesapeake in November that left a total of 10 people dead, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced last week that his administration would push legislation to increase the state’s mental health resources. But some Democratic lawmakers warn that linking these two issues re-stigmatizes people suffering from mental illness.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

What’s next for Virginia’s fourth congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A truncated election is on the horizon for those living in Virginia’s fourth congressional district after the death of Rep. Donald McEachin. “The action is on the Democratic side. This district is very substantially Democratic and it’s highly highly likely that a Democrat will be elected to succeed Don McEachin,” said Larry Sabato, UVa Center for Politics.
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Parental notification in Loudoun schools and more Va. headlines

• Fresh off a hard-fought election win, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger wants to fill a new “battleground” leadership position for the U.S. House Democrats. “We have a front-row seat to the concerns of swing voters and voters from various backgrounds and political viewpoints.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. •...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia regulators to consider changes to menhaden fishing regulations

Virginia regulators will consider changes to commercial menhaden fishing in the Chesapeake Bay following requests from recreational anglers to put an end to the fishery.  Among the changes the Virginia Marine Resources Commission will take up are new regulations creating a no-fishing buffer one nautical mile wide around Virginia shorelines and Virginia Beach and a […] The post Virginia regulators to consider changes to menhaden fishing regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

Governor Youngkin appoints three local officials to statewide committees

LURAY — Newly elected Luray Councilman Alex White is among three local officials getting settled into statewide committee appointments made by Governor Glenn Youngkin late this summer. White, who is finishing his senior year at Harvard University, was appointed to the Public Safety and Homeland Security Advisory Committee on...
LURAY, VA
commonwealthtimes.org

‘It didn’t happen’: Virginia remains blue after red wave predictions

Virginia remains a majority blue state after incumbent Democratic representatives won re-election. The incumbent democrats that won re-election were Abigail Spanberger, Donald McEachin, Bobby Scott, Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly and Jennifer Wexton, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria of the 2nd District lost her seat to Republican challenger Jen Kiggans.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

New mpox case may change how some view the virus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Virginia’s Department of Health (VDH) reported the first death of a person diagnosed with mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in the state. In a press release, VDH described the patient as an adult male from the Eastern Health Region. Despite this, medical experts...
VIRGINIA STATE
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

