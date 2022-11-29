Read full article on original website
Johnny the Walrus
3d ago
Any way you slice it, Virginia Dems are looking to push Jim Crow Laws on the whole of the Citizenry. 1930s Germany enacted Gun Control to Disarm its Citizens all in the name of "Safety"... Which happened to me the term they used to get away with their Atrocities.
2
cardinalnews.org
After recent mass shootings, Democrats are pushing for more gun control measures. But Republicans would rather talk about mental health.
After two mass shootings at the University of Virginia and at a Walmart store in Chesapeake in November that left a total of 10 people dead, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced last week that his administration would push legislation to increase the state’s mental health resources. But some Democratic lawmakers warn that linking these two issues re-stigmatizes people suffering from mental illness.
NBC12
What’s next for Virginia’s fourth congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A truncated election is on the horizon for those living in Virginia’s fourth congressional district after the death of Rep. Donald McEachin. “The action is on the Democratic side. This district is very substantially Democratic and it’s highly highly likely that a Democrat will be elected to succeed Don McEachin,” said Larry Sabato, UVa Center for Politics.
Special election early voting begins Friday in Virginia Beach
Nearly one month after the general election, voters in Virginia Beach can return to the polls Friday for a special election.
virginiamercury.com
Parental notification in Loudoun schools and more Va. headlines
• Fresh off a hard-fought election win, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger wants to fill a new “battleground” leadership position for the U.S. House Democrats. “We have a front-row seat to the concerns of swing voters and voters from various backgrounds and political viewpoints.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. •...
Virginia Republican proposes total ban on youth medical transition
A Virginia State Senator from Chesterfield County has proposed a total ban on medical transition for youth in Virginia.
West Virginia Senator switching political parties
While the senator did not give a reason for the switch, a release from the West Virginia Democratic Party said that the switch was due to "discomfort with Democratic Party values."
wfxrtv.com
On economic development, Youngkin says Virginia needs to stop ‘playing small ball’ to beat other states
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Speaking to business leaders on Friday, Dec. 2, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia needs to cut taxes, overhaul its workforce development strategy and increase investments in project-ready sites to compete with other states. “We have to do so much more. We are behind. We are...
Former Virginia delegate sues Democratic Party, Gov. Youngkin over 7th Senate District special election
RICHMOND, Va. — A former Virginia delegate is suing the Democratic Party of Virginia and Gov. Glenn Youngkin in a bid to halt the party's nomination process for the upcoming special election for Virginia’s 7th Senate District. Cheryl Turpin filed a nearly 40-page lawsuit asking a judge to...
Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s election integrity unit
The Virginia NAACP has again called on Attorney General Jason Miyares to disband his election integrity unit.
Virginia regulators to consider changes to menhaden fishing regulations
Virginia regulators will consider changes to commercial menhaden fishing in the Chesapeake Bay following requests from recreational anglers to put an end to the fishery. Among the changes the Virginia Marine Resources Commission will take up are new regulations creating a no-fishing buffer one nautical mile wide around Virginia shorelines and Virginia Beach and a […] The post Virginia regulators to consider changes to menhaden fishing regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 5 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 5 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond has shifted back medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
pagevalleynews.com
Governor Youngkin appoints three local officials to statewide committees
LURAY — Newly elected Luray Councilman Alex White is among three local officials getting settled into statewide committee appointments made by Governor Glenn Youngkin late this summer. White, who is finishing his senior year at Harvard University, was appointed to the Public Safety and Homeland Security Advisory Committee on...
WTOP
Md. man fought his $100 DC speeding ticket. Now it’s easier for others to challenge theirs
When one Maryland driver got a $100 speeding ticket from the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles in 2019, he didn’t grudgingly pay the fine like hundreds of thousands of drivers around the D.C. area do every year. He decided to fight it — and he took his case all the way to the District’s highest court.
commonwealthtimes.org
‘It didn’t happen’: Virginia remains blue after red wave predictions
Virginia remains a majority blue state after incumbent Democratic representatives won re-election. The incumbent democrats that won re-election were Abigail Spanberger, Donald McEachin, Bobby Scott, Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly and Jennifer Wexton, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria of the 2nd District lost her seat to Republican challenger Jen Kiggans.
NAACP: 'Scant' info in records about election integrity unit
The Virginia NAACP said it was “deeply disappointed” after receiving “scant” information of substance in response to a wide-ranging public records request.
WHSV
New mpox case may change how some view the virus
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Virginia’s Department of Health (VDH) reported the first death of a person diagnosed with mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in the state. In a press release, VDH described the patient as an adult male from the Eastern Health Region. Despite this, medical experts...
Virginia has recorded its first mpox death
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said the patient who passed away was an adult in the Eastern Health Region of the state.
‘After School Satan Club’ sparks religious freedom debate in Chesapeake
Chesapeake Public Schools have issued a statement as families and parents voice their concerns regarding an apparent afterschool "satan club" at a local primary school.
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
Spotsylvania restaurant served alcohol after license suspension, Virginia ABC says
After almost two years of issues over health permits and liquor licenses, this week the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) issued a search warrant against a Spotsylvania restaurant for continuing to serve alcohol after their licenses were suspended last year.
