Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS students dazzle during annual Winter Concert
Under blue, magenta, and white lighting, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) students wearing all-black outfits performed in the annual 2022 Winter Concert at the Performing Arts Center. From the Minnesingers’ spirited performance of “Go Tell it on the Mountain,” arranged by Nicholas Vangeloff, to the MV Big Band swaying into Steve Slagle’s arrangement of “Fables of Faubus,” composed by Charles Mingus, the students earned the crowd’s applause on Thursday night.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Shelter to open Thursday
The overnight shelter on the campus of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services is scheduled to open on Thursday, Dec. 1. The shelter will be operated by Harbor Homes from 6 pm to 8 am. Dinner and breakfast will be provided to guests of the shelter, according to an online post.
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘We don’t have years to wait’
At their Wednesday meeting, The Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s joint affordable housing group began discussions on a possible new solution to the Island’s housing crisis. At their Nov. 2 meeting, the affordable housing group had discussed ways of encouraging Island select boards to reconsider using revenue from short...
Martha's Vineyard Times
New Oak Bluffs roundabout approved
At their Thursday evening meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted to approve a significant modification to the North Bluff Seawall Project that will feature a new roundabout at the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue Extension in Oak Bluffs. The project, brought to the commission by the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Sign up for a home energy assessment
An information table for Islanders who want to learn how to make their homes energy-efficient is set up at Island libraries. According to an email from Dion Alley, the Cape Light Compact and the Cape and Vineyard Electric Cooperative, sent to the Oak Bluffs energy committee, information and sign-in tables will be set up at the Edgartown library main entrance on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 6 pm, and at the Oak Bluffs library’s meeting room on the second floor on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 6 pm. At these tables, Islanders can learn about a program done by Vineyard Power and Mass Save that picks up “75 percent to 100 percent of the cost” for making one’s home energy-efficient.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah establishes Cliff lease committee
The Aquinnah select board unanimously approved establishing a Aquinnah Cliff lease committee during its Tuesday afternoon meeting. During a previous meeting, the board reached a consensus to have a final draft for Cliff lot leases by January after a discussion with leaseholders. Currently, there are two types of leases: one...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Historic district commissioners seek town guidance
Reeling from the loss of their longtime captain, Harold Chapdelaine, who passed away in April, the West William Street Historic District Commission and Tisbury Historical Commission, met with the select board and town administrator Jay Grande on Wednesday for advice and resources to further the commissions’ duties. The joint...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Bank’s gift provides a lift
The Martha’s Vineyard Bank Foundation’s recent gift of $10,000 designated for the GoGoGrandparent Program will make it possible for this pilot program of the Island-wide Transportation Coalition to continue to offer rides on the Island for aging adults. We appreciate the bank’s continuing support of these vital community programs.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Time to find a better solution
We doubt the homeless problem on Martha’s Vineyard is going away anytime soon. The lack of affordable housing and rental apartments has been well-documented in recent years, and even with a Housing Bank, this problem is unlikely to get solved in the near future. During the early stages of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS airs proposed FY24 budget
The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) Committee presented the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 at a public hearing Tuesday evening. MVRHS Principal Sara Dingledy said the committee had made a “commitment in spirit” to Island towns, in addition to agreeing to a memorandum of understanding that any budget increase would be kept within 2.5 percent. “We took that seriously,” she said, despite simultaneous contract negotiations with the Martha’s Vineyard Educators Association.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Learn about Aquinnah property valuations
Aquinnah announced that it “completed its fiscal year 2023 quintennial revaluation of all real and personal property in the community.” According to the announcement, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue has given permission to the Aquinnah assessors “to disclose the new property values while pending preliminary certification from the Massachusetts Bureau of Local Assessment.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
$300k bail set for second robbery defendant
Two suspects in the armed Nov. 17 robbery of a Rockland Trust branch in Tisbury will face federal charges as new details emerged indicating they attempted to burn clothing and bury guns at a West Tisbury farm, according to a press release issued Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s office. For the first time, law enforcement officials said that $39,100 was taken in the heist.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Charges elevated in armed bank robbery
An Edgartown man who pleaded not guilty to being an accomplice after the fact to an armed bank robbery at Rockland Trust two weeks ago will face charges that he was involved in the heist. According to the court docket posted at Edgartown District Court Thursday morning, Miquel A. Jones,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Navigator Homes’ expected daily rates above state average
The expected daily rates for Navigator Homes are a little higher than the state average. Navigator Homes, which is planned to be built in Edgartown and replace the outdated Windemere Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, is slated to host 66 beds for senior residents with varying rates, depending on a person’s health insurance. According to a presentation shown to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) earlier this month, expected daily rates are $328 for Medicaid residents, $689 for Medicare residents, and $515 for private-pay residents. These costs were a source of concern for MVC commissioner Michael Kim, who argued that even the “affordable option” was costly.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Haley appeals state ethics commission decision
Aquinnah select board member Gary Haley is appealing a decision by the state Ethics Commission that he violated the state’s conflict of interest law by doing work for the town and then approving payment to himself. Haley’s appeal was filed in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston because that’s the commission’s “usual place of business.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS sports wrap-up
Over the next couple of weeks, the varsity hockey, basketball, swimming, and indoor track seasons will begin at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. The boys and girls hockey teams will have scrimmages at home this weekend, then have their first official games of the season at home next week. Girls hockey, coached by Geoghan Coogan, will play Old Rochester Regional at the Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 4 pm. Boys hockey, coached by Matt Mincone, will follow on Saturday against Whitman-Hanson at 4 pm.
