Fort Hood, TX

Local group helping young trafficking victims wins award

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Network has won an award which will benefit victims of youth trafficking. The Office of the Governor awarded the Network’s Klaras Center for Families (KCF) close to $100,000 to continue operations of its Hope Shelter Program. This is in line with the Office of the Governor’s vision to invest in innovative projects which support survivors of sex trafficking.
Ascension Providence named Texas Large Employer of the Year

WACO, Texas (FOX44) – The Texas Workforce Commission and its local Workforce Solutions partners have named Ascension Providence as Texas’ Large Employer of the Year. The announcement was made at the 25th annual Texas Workforce Conference going on this week in Dallas. Ascension Providence was nominated by Workforce...
Texans: The right time to put up Christmas lights

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lights and decorations are a big part of what makes the holiday season so special, however, a recent study shows much debate on when the right time to display your Christmas lights is. According to a study conducted by the House Method, most homeowners in...
