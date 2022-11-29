Read full article on original website
Local group helping young trafficking victims wins award
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Network has won an award which will benefit victims of youth trafficking. The Office of the Governor awarded the Network’s Klaras Center for Families (KCF) close to $100,000 to continue operations of its Hope Shelter Program. This is in line with the Office of the Governor’s vision to invest in innovative projects which support survivors of sex trafficking.
Ascension Providence named Texas Large Employer of the Year
WACO, Texas (FOX44) – The Texas Workforce Commission and its local Workforce Solutions partners have named Ascension Providence as Texas’ Large Employer of the Year. The announcement was made at the 25th annual Texas Workforce Conference going on this week in Dallas. Ascension Providence was nominated by Workforce...
Texans: The right time to put up Christmas lights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lights and decorations are a big part of what makes the holiday season so special, however, a recent study shows much debate on when the right time to display your Christmas lights is. According to a study conducted by the House Method, most homeowners in...
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there’s truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex. A staple of Mexican food is tamales or tamal, and we wanted you to know where to find the absolute best of the best across the state of Texas. First, what is a tamale?
