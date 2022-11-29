ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Alternating Lane Closures On Hwy 281 This Weekend

Alternating lane closure on the North Bound Frontage Road between Borgfeld Dr. to Bexar/Comal County Line will be closed for final surface asphalt overlay. Alternating lane closure on the South Bound Frontage Road between Bulverde Rd. to Overlook Pkwy will be closed for final surface asphalt overlay. *All lane closures...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

City Council Moves To Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages From Downtown

City Council is moving to ban horse-drawn carriages in downtown San Antonio. Two council members submitted the paperwork on Wednesday morning that calls for the end of horse-drawn carriages by the end of next year. Three other members supported the Council Consideration Request to phase out the carriages. The city would also set up a program to support workers during the transition to electric carriages and pedicabs. The council referred to "inhumane" treatment of the horses and troubles with traffic congestion.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Truck driver surprised to wake up to huge fire at East Side truck stop

SAN ANTONIO – The flames and smoke were almost impossible to miss for anyone driving along an East Side highway early Thursday morning. According to San Antonio firefighters, a fire that started inside the kitchen of a Denny’s restaurant near Interstate 10 and Foster Road quickly spread throughout the entire building.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Free River of Lights festival to take place along San Antonio River Walk this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is celebrating the holiday season with the 2022 River of Lights festival this Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration for a nighttime paddle along the Museum Reach is already full but guests can still enjoy an evening of fun from 6-9 p.m. at the San Antonio River Lock and Dam, located at 510 Brooklyn Avenue. Attendance is free.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Massive fire destroys Flying J Travel Center on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters battled a massive 2-alarm fire at an East Side restaurant Thursday morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. at the Denny's in the Flying J Travel Center off North Foster Road near Interstate 10. San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said the fire started in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Neighbors describe fire that killed two women at West Side apartment building

SAN ANTONIO – A 71-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman died early Thursday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment building on the city’s West Side. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two victims -- 71-year-old Gloria Cortez and 29-year-old Amber Cortez. They were pronounced dead following a fire in the 4700 block of Eldridge Avenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

