Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Here are the roads closed for the Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio marathon
If you're headed downtown this weekend, avoid these areas.
bulverdespringbranchchamber.com
Alternating Lane Closures On Hwy 281 This Weekend
Alternating lane closure on the North Bound Frontage Road between Borgfeld Dr. to Bexar/Comal County Line will be closed for final surface asphalt overlay. Alternating lane closure on the South Bound Frontage Road between Bulverde Rd. to Overlook Pkwy will be closed for final surface asphalt overlay. *All lane closures...
KSAT 12
Denny’s kitchen fire spreads through Flying J along I-10 on East Side, destroys building
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a massive fire at a Flying J and Denny’s along Interstate 10 on the East Side on Thursday morning. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said they initially got a call about a fire in the restaurant’s kitchen at 5:15 a.m. The restaurant is attached to the Flying J in the 1800 block of Foster Road, near I-10.
KTSA
iheart.com
City Council Moves To Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages From Downtown
City Council is moving to ban horse-drawn carriages in downtown San Antonio. Two council members submitted the paperwork on Wednesday morning that calls for the end of horse-drawn carriages by the end of next year. Three other members supported the Council Consideration Request to phase out the carriages. The city would also set up a program to support workers during the transition to electric carriages and pedicabs. The council referred to "inhumane" treatment of the horses and troubles with traffic congestion.
KSAT 12
mycanyonlake.com
Work on Canyon Dam Floodgate Starts Monday and Flow Rates on the Guadalupe River Could Get Dicey
Expect on-and-off streamflow disruptions on the lower Guadalupe River starting Monday when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) proceeds with plans to replace Canyon Dam’s floodgate. Construction will last through April and flows will be shut off while workers are inside the conduit. However, Clayton Church, a Public...
KSAT 12
Free River of Lights festival to take place along San Antonio River Walk this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is celebrating the holiday season with the 2022 River of Lights festival this Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration for a nighttime paddle along the Museum Reach is already full but guests can still enjoy an evening of fun from 6-9 p.m. at the San Antonio River Lock and Dam, located at 510 Brooklyn Avenue. Attendance is free.
news4sanantonio.com
Council approves all-way stop in New Braunfels neighborhood
The New Braunfels City Council held a regular meeting Nov. 28 to discuss multiple items on the agenda, including an ordinance to install an all-way stop at the intersection of Pahmeyer Road and Rain Dance. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Due to speeding and roadway safety concerns, the New Braunfels City Council...
KSAT 12
KSAT 12
Cigarette likely to blame for small apartment fire on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A poorly discarded cigarette is the likely cause for a fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Friday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 3:40 a.m. at the Meadows at Bentley Drive Apartments in the 8000 block...
KSAT 12
Four injured after shooting in car wash parking lot on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Four people are in the hospital after a shooting at a car wash parking lot on the West Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said a group of three men and a woman met up at a car wash on Frio City Road, near Highway 90, on Thursday evening.
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen arrested after driving through New Braunfels plaza, crashing into building, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old from San Antonio was arrested after he allegedly drove through Main Plaza in New Braunfels and then crashed into a building and ran off, according to police. New Braunfels police said the teen driver, identified as Brennon Smith, was traveling on West San Antonio...
KSAT 12
VIA to offer free rides on Thursday in observance of Rosa Parks Day
SAN ANTONIO – VIA is offering free rides in remembrance of civil rights figure Rosa Parks. The fare-free service will be offered on Thursday, Dec. 1, on the 67th anniversary of Rosa Parks’ protest, according to a release. The day recognizes Parks’ protest in 1955, which led to...
Popular Drive-Thru Coffee Chain Opening First San Antonio Location
The coffee shop is making moves to open its first San Antonio location.
foxsanantonio.com
Repairs to 'safety hazard' at Tower of the Americas delayed until August of next year
SAN ANTONIO - News 4 was first to uncover inspection reports from 2019 warning about serious safety hazards with the Tower of the Americas that needed to be fixed right away. We’ve now learned those repairs have now been delayed again by more than a year. In our first...
San Antonio's Elotitos announces opening date for second location
It's expanded to Government Hill.
KSAT 12
Neighbors describe fire that killed two women at West Side apartment building
SAN ANTONIO – A 71-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman died early Thursday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment building on the city’s West Side. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two victims -- 71-year-old Gloria Cortez and 29-year-old Amber Cortez. They were pronounced dead following a fire in the 4700 block of Eldridge Avenue.
