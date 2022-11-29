City Council is moving to ban horse-drawn carriages in downtown San Antonio. Two council members submitted the paperwork on Wednesday morning that calls for the end of horse-drawn carriages by the end of next year. Three other members supported the Council Consideration Request to phase out the carriages. The city would also set up a program to support workers during the transition to electric carriages and pedicabs. The council referred to "inhumane" treatment of the horses and troubles with traffic congestion.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO