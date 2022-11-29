ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amagansett, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Queens man found dead off LI after apparent fall overboard: cops

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens man was found dead off of Long Island’s Smith Point County Park on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he was believed to have gone overboard while working on a boat, according to authorities. Pierre Morris, who worked for a Hauppauge contracting company, was working on a boat at the […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
FARMINGDALE, NY
27east.com

Southampton Police Reports for the Week of December 1

SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A community member visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 21 reporting that he received notification from his bank regarding a fraudulent check. It had been made... more. The Internal Revenue Service on Friday afternoon issued a notice that it would no longer ... 2 Dec...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

IRS Says Septic Rebates Will Not Be Taxed

The Internal Revenue Service on Friday afternoon issued a notice that it would no longer expect the septic replacement rebate grants awarded by Suffolk County and New York State —... more. A New York State Supreme Court justice on Thursday ordered the Maidstone Gun Club in ... by Michael...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Nassau, Suffolk County Tax Refunds Among Largest in New York: Study

SmartAsset has released a study on the places receiving the largest tax refunds in New York. The analysis compared the total amount of money refunded to residents in each county by the total number of refunds given out in each county, using the most recent IRS data. According to this study, Nassau and Suffolk County residents received among the largest average tax refunds in New York.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Curbed

Sloths Are Tearing Apart Suffolk County

Larry Wallach’s Long Island–based sloth business, Sloth Encounters, charges interested parties $50 per half-hour to encounter his sloths — “Feeding them, petting them, and even holding our sloth babies!” The company’s website claims its two-room storefront across from Carvel in Hauppauge is a very close environmental approximation to “the jungles of Costa Rica” and notes that should you wish to buy a sloth, your admission fee will go toward your purchase. For months, local animal rights activists, perhaps because storefronts across from a Carvel in Hauppauge are not a native habitat of the sloth, have been fighting to shut the business down. Humane Long Island president John Di Leonardo, Wallach’s main foil, has led the campaign. And on Monday, according to NBC, the pair got into a shoving match over it. “This is a violent person who abuses animals,” Di Leonardo said amid the light jostling outside Wallach’s storefront. Wallach responded, “Tell me how I abuse an animal! Tell me.”
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces North Shore Rail Trail Project Wins Quality of Life Award

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Legislator Sarah Anker today announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award. The Quality of Life Award is presented to a project that has improved the quality of life for residents on Long Island. The award was accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works. 
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Commack store last month. A man stole approximately $565 worth of assorted men’s clothing from Marshalls, located at 6A Henry...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Man found dead off Smith Point County Park

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man who was reported missing on Nov. 18 and located off of Smith Point County Park on Nov. 30. Pierre Morris, an employee of H&L Contracting of Hauppauge, was working on a boat at Smith Point Marina when he is believed to have gone overboard on Nov. 18 and was reported missing by a coworker at approximately 3:20 p.m. that day.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

School News, December 1, Sag Harbor and East Hampton Town

Students Learn About South Fork Bakery Pierson Middle School special education students took a field trip to South Fork Bakery on November 15, during which they met with owner Shirley... more. AMAGANSETT Boat Club Raffle Draw and Open House East End Classic Boat Society will hold ... 29 Nov 2022...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Members Only Meeting Sparks Tumult in Hampton Bays

When does a community group get to deny access to the community? When it’s a members only meeting of the Hampton Bays Civic Association. But about 40 residents of the... more. Jose Gonzalez Salinas, 28, of Calverton was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DWI on November 25. According to...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy