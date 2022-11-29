Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Queens man found dead off LI after apparent fall overboard: cops
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens man was found dead off of Long Island’s Smith Point County Park on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he was believed to have gone overboard while working on a boat, according to authorities. Pierre Morris, who worked for a Hauppauge contracting company, was working on a boat at the […]
Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
27east.com
Q&A: Alfred Caiola Discusses His Vision for Hampton Bays and Its Downtown
Alfred Caiola has been in Hampton Bays since the early 1980s, enjoying life. A developer, there came a moment when he decided there was an opportunity to give back, using... more. Standing at the base of the newly restored “Stargazer,” David Morris still can’t take a ... 30 Nov 2022...
Suspect From Bay Shore Nabbed After Stabbing In Parking Lot Of Farmingdale Taco Bell
A Long Island man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 7:20 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Taco Bell in Farmingdale. According to Suffolk County detectives, John Davis-Hernandez, age 20, of Bay...
27east.com
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of December 1
SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A community member visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 21 reporting that he received notification from his bank regarding a fraudulent check. It had been made... more. The Internal Revenue Service on Friday afternoon issued a notice that it would no longer ... 2 Dec...
Body of NYC man found off LI nearly 2 weeks after he went missing
A Queens man who went missing while working on a boat at a Long Island marina in mid-November was found dead on a beach this week, Suffolk County police said.
Caught! Naugatuck Father Wanted For Stabbing Dismembering Toddler Captured, Police. Say
The man whose face was flashed on billboards across several states for allegedly stabbing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter in Connecticut has been captured. Police in New Haven County announced that Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, was apprehended in Waterbury around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Francisquini was...
27east.com
ARF Transports Nine Puppies and Mom From New Mexico; Now Available for Adoption
Dr. George Dempsey may have just found a new calling in life. Last week, the medical director of East Hampton Family Medicine joined a team that transported nine puppies and... more. April Lynne Earle’s journey into genealogy began when she was 12 years old, at a ... 30 Nov 2022...
27east.com
IRS Says Septic Rebates Will Not Be Taxed
The Internal Revenue Service on Friday afternoon issued a notice that it would no longer expect the septic replacement rebate grants awarded by Suffolk County and New York State —... more. A New York State Supreme Court justice on Thursday ordered the Maidstone Gun Club in ... by Michael...
longislandbusiness.com
Nassau, Suffolk County Tax Refunds Among Largest in New York: Study
SmartAsset has released a study on the places receiving the largest tax refunds in New York. The analysis compared the total amount of money refunded to residents in each county by the total number of refunds given out in each county, using the most recent IRS data. According to this study, Nassau and Suffolk County residents received among the largest average tax refunds in New York.
Curbed
Sloths Are Tearing Apart Suffolk County
Larry Wallach’s Long Island–based sloth business, Sloth Encounters, charges interested parties $50 per half-hour to encounter his sloths — “Feeding them, petting them, and even holding our sloth babies!” The company’s website claims its two-room storefront across from Carvel in Hauppauge is a very close environmental approximation to “the jungles of Costa Rica” and notes that should you wish to buy a sloth, your admission fee will go toward your purchase. For months, local animal rights activists, perhaps because storefronts across from a Carvel in Hauppauge are not a native habitat of the sloth, have been fighting to shut the business down. Humane Long Island president John Di Leonardo, Wallach’s main foil, has led the campaign. And on Monday, according to NBC, the pair got into a shoving match over it. “This is a violent person who abuses animals,” Di Leonardo said amid the light jostling outside Wallach’s storefront. Wallach responded, “Tell me how I abuse an animal! Tell me.”
14-Year-Old, 16-Year-Old Accused Of Attempting To Burglarize Store In Riverhead
Two teenagers are facing charges after investigators reported that they tried to burglarize a Long Island store. Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Bapa Cards and Gifts in Riverhead at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department. When police arrived at the...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces North Shore Rail Trail Project Wins Quality of Life Award
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Legislator Sarah Anker today announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award. The Quality of Life Award is presented to a project that has improved the quality of life for residents on Long Island. The award was accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works.
Man Wanted For Stealing Power Washer, Cultivator, 2 Lawn Mowers, From Selden Home Depot
Authorities are searching for a man who is wanted for stealing a power washer, a cultivator, and two lawn mowers from a Long Island store. A man stole the products, valued at about $1,500, from Home Depot in Selden at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Dec. 1.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Commack store last month. A man stole approximately $565 worth of assorted men’s clothing from Marshalls, located at 6A Henry...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Man found dead off Smith Point County Park
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man who was reported missing on Nov. 18 and located off of Smith Point County Park on Nov. 30. Pierre Morris, an employee of H&L Contracting of Hauppauge, was working on a boat at Smith Point Marina when he is believed to have gone overboard on Nov. 18 and was reported missing by a coworker at approximately 3:20 p.m. that day.
Tragic Ending: Man Found Dead In Waters Off Fire Island More Than Week After Going Missing
The search for a Long Island man who disappeared more than a week ago has ended in tragedy. Search crews recovered the body of 45-year-old Pierre Morris, of Far Rockaway, Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, in the waters off the east end of Fire Island, according to Suffolk County Police. Marine...
27east.com
Some Look Askance as Work Begins on Steinbeck Park Amphitheater in Sag Harbor
The intermittent work on John Steinbeck Waterfront Park in Sag Harbor has resumed this month, with the arrival just before the Thanksgiving holiday of approximately 500 cubic yards of clean... more. SAG HARBOR — On November 23 around 5:25 p.m. a Main Street resident called Village Police to report a...
27east.com
School News, December 1, Sag Harbor and East Hampton Town
Students Learn About South Fork Bakery Pierson Middle School special education students took a field trip to South Fork Bakery on November 15, during which they met with owner Shirley... more. AMAGANSETT Boat Club Raffle Draw and Open House East End Classic Boat Society will hold ... 29 Nov 2022...
27east.com
Members Only Meeting Sparks Tumult in Hampton Bays
When does a community group get to deny access to the community? When it’s a members only meeting of the Hampton Bays Civic Association. But about 40 residents of the... more. Jose Gonzalez Salinas, 28, of Calverton was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DWI on November 25. According to...
Comments / 0