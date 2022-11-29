TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 28-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in Tehachapi last week has been identified. On Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., Joseph Allen Grier, of Tehachapi was driving a truck in the 21000 block of Highline Road when he left the road and his vehicle flipped over, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He died at the scene, said coroner's officials.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO