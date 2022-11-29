ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Comments / 2

Graciela Salas
3d ago

I'm so sorry 😭😭 😭😭 for lost I pray his beautiful ❤️ family members too but now his in heaven now so hard for everyone to say to him bye bye bye bye forever ♾️💔💔💔💔💔 man always gone to soon for everyone 😭 😭🕊️🕊️😭😭🕊️🕊️😭😭🕊️ 🕊️😭😭🕊️🕊️😭😭🕊️🕊️😭😭🕊️🕊️😭😭🕊️🕊️😭😭🕊️🕊️😭😭🕊️🕊️ R.I.P. MR.REYES PEACE 🕊️🕊️ for him

KTLA.com

Violent 3-car crash in West Covina

Authorities in West Covina were on the scene of a violent three-car crash Thursday night. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the wreckage of the three vehicles near the intersection of West Cameron Avenue and South Sunset Avenue. It is unclear what led to the crash or how many injuries there...
WEST COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed at Mt. San Antonio College

WALNUT, Calif. – A 63-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle and killed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in an apparent “intentional act” has been identified, authorities said Friday. The victim died at the scene of his injury, which was reported at about 7:30...
WALNUT, CA
KGET

Officer involved shooting in Rosamond, suspect under arrest

Update: KCSO has confirmed the suspect was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Locust Street. Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood will be holding a press conference about the officer involved shooting at 11:00 a.m. at Kern County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters. We will update this story as more information is available. […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KTLA

Suspect in Winnetka slaying captured by police in Canyon Country

Police announced an arrest Thursday in the slaying of a Lancaster man who was found shot to death in a Winnetka home over the weekend. Bilal Abdullah, 43, was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the 20000 block of Sherman Way on Sunday. Within days, the Los Angeles Police Department obtained an arrest warrant […]
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman, 89, killed in South LA hit-and-run

LOS ANGELES – An 89-year-old woman was fatally hit by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The woman was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at Central Avenue south of 108th Street and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Vehicle collisions on Highway 14 truck lanes result in diesel spill, closure of truck lanes

Two vehicle collisions Friday morning in the southbound truck lanes on Highway 14 near Sierra Highway prompted responses from several agencies and caused traffic delays for hours, according to California Highway Patrol officers. A big rig overturned and, shortly after, a Toyo Tires box truck driver collided with the overturned...
Bakersfield Now

Tehachapi man identified in deadly rollover crash

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 28-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in Tehachapi last week has been identified. On Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., Joseph Allen Grier, of Tehachapi was driving a truck in the 21000 block of Highline Road when he left the road and his vehicle flipped over, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He died at the scene, said coroner's officials.
TEHACHAPI, CA
theavtimes.com

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

Human remains including skull found by a man walking his dog in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Human remains including a skull were found by a man walking his dog in Barstow, officials said. On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 6:27 P.M., Officer Alexander Moua from the Barstow Police Department was dispatched to the desert area East of I-15 and South of Arbuckle Street.
BARSTOW, CA

