Graciela Salas
3d ago
I'm so sorry 😭😭 😭😭 for lost I pray his beautiful ❤️ family members too but now his in heaven now so hard for everyone to say to him bye bye bye bye forever ♾️💔💔💔💔💔 man always gone to soon for everyone 😭 😭🕊️🕊️😭😭🕊️🕊️😭😭🕊️ 🕊️😭😭🕊️🕊️😭😭🕊️🕊️😭😭🕊️🕊️😭😭🕊️🕊️😭😭🕊️🕊️😭😭🕊️🕊️ R.I.P. MR.REYES PEACE 🕊️🕊️ for him
Reply
4
1 Dies at Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision; 1 Arrested, 2 Outstanding
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving multiple vehicles left one person trapped in need of rescue and medical aid, and one truck on… Read more "1 Dies at Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision; 1 Arrested, 2 Outstanding"
KTLA.com
Violent 3-car crash in West Covina
Authorities in West Covina were on the scene of a violent three-car crash Thursday night. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the wreckage of the three vehicles near the intersection of West Cameron Avenue and South Sunset Avenue. It is unclear what led to the crash or how many injuries there...
High-speed chase ends in Ontario as suspect tries to carjack passing motorists
A man led authorities on a high-speed chase through L.A. before he apparently tried to carjack passing drivers in a desperate attempt to escape capture.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed at Mt. San Antonio College
WALNUT, Calif. – A 63-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle and killed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in an apparent “intentional act” has been identified, authorities said Friday. The victim died at the scene of his injury, which was reported at about 7:30...
Officer involved shooting in Rosamond, suspect under arrest
Update: KCSO has confirmed the suspect was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Locust Street. Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood will be holding a press conference about the officer involved shooting at 11:00 a.m. at Kern County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters. We will update this story as more information is available. […]
Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot in Rosamond, Suspect Arrested
Rosamond, Kern County, CA: A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot by a suspect early Friday morning, Dec. 2, during what is normally deemed a routine call… Read more "Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot in Rosamond, Suspect Arrested"
Suspect in Winnetka slaying captured by police in Canyon Country
Police announced an arrest Thursday in the slaying of a Lancaster man who was found shot to death in a Winnetka home over the weekend. Bilal Abdullah, 43, was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the 20000 block of Sherman Way on Sunday. Within days, the Los Angeles Police Department obtained an arrest warrant […]
FOUND: Detectives Seek Public Help Locating Missing Castaic Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Castaic man, Trent Michael Boser. UPDATE: Boser has been found safe. Boser is described as a 47-year-old white male adult who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:21 a.m., near the 31000 block ...
2urbangirls.com
Woman, 89, killed in South LA hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES – An 89-year-old woman was fatally hit by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The woman was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at Central Avenue south of 108th Street and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision on 5 Freeway On-Ramp
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by an apparent tractor trailer that fled the scene Thursday, Dec. 1, just before 4:00 a.m. in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights. Witnesses stated off camera that they observed a tractor trailer hit a pedestrian on the...
signalscv.com
Vehicle collisions on Highway 14 truck lanes result in diesel spill, closure of truck lanes
Two vehicle collisions Friday morning in the southbound truck lanes on Highway 14 near Sierra Highway prompted responses from several agencies and caused traffic delays for hours, according to California Highway Patrol officers. A big rig overturned and, shortly after, a Toyo Tires box truck driver collided with the overturned...
foxla.com
Employee dead after being intentionally run over by vehicle on community college campus: LASD
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating after they say a man was intentionally run over by a vehicle. Deputies responded to Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving multiple calls for service. When deputies arrived, they located the pedestrian...
Bakersfield Now
Tehachapi man identified in deadly rollover crash
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 28-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in Tehachapi last week has been identified. On Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., Joseph Allen Grier, of Tehachapi was driving a truck in the 21000 block of Highline Road when he left the road and his vehicle flipped over, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He died at the scene, said coroner's officials.
Riverside suspect died by suicide after killing 3 people, fleeing with teen, officials say
A Virginia deputy duct-taped a Riverside family, killed them and set their home on fire, then fled with their teen daughter before fatally shooting himself, officials said Wednesday.
Suspected DUI Crash Leaves Path of Destruction, Power Outage
Santa Clarita, CA: A man, lucky to be alive, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence after his truck slammed into not one, but two fire hydrants, a light pole and a power transformer Wednesday night. The crash, which plunged thousands of Santa Clarita residents into...
Man dead after being intentionally hit by car at Mt. San Antonio College: LASD
A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle at Mt. San Antonio College, and investigators believe the collision occurred on purpose. The man was struck in a campus parking lot at about 7:30 a.m., and when paramedics arrived, he was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s […]
theavtimes.com
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
foxla.com
Authorities investigating possible stabbing between homeowner, neighbor in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway at a Whittier home after a possible stabbing between the homeowner and a neighbor. SkyFOX video over the scene shows several patrol cars and a large police presence in front of the one-story house. According to police, officers responded to a burglary call...
vvng.com
Human remains including skull found by a man walking his dog in Barstow
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Human remains including a skull were found by a man walking his dog in Barstow, officials said. On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 6:27 P.M., Officer Alexander Moua from the Barstow Police Department was dispatched to the desert area East of I-15 and South of Arbuckle Street.
Suspect Charged in Connection With Large Drug Seziure in Compton
A 32-year-old man was charged Thursday in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Compton home that included six kilograms of suspected powder fentanyl and more than 250,000 suspected fentanyl pills.
