mynspr.org
Chico council seating | Deadly prison shooting | 'State of Hate'
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Dec. 2. Correctional officers Tuesday shot and killed two inmates at High Desert State Prison in Lassen County, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Authorities said the two inmates were attacking another inmate with homemade weapons when the officers intervened.
californiaglobe.com
While California Burns, Politicians Fiddle: One Rancher’s Story
If Hollywood was looking to cast a real-life rancher for a part in the hit western series “Yellowstone,” Dave Daley would be a prime candidate. He’s as real as a rancher gets. A fifth generation Butte County cattleman, his family first settled in the Oroville area in...
This California City Needs Housing. But Is A New Development Destined To Burn?
A California Army National Guard helicopter flies over Camp Fire in Northern California, Nov. 14, 2018. (Still from U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Crystal Housman / California National Guard) This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Chico, California, needs...
nomadlawyer.org
Chico: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chico, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chico California. Located in the northern Sacramento Valley, Chico is a great place to spend a vacation. Chico is home to some of the most exciting and historic attractions in the state of California. It is also a great place for outdoor recreation enthusiasts.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman gives birth on the side of the road early Thursday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman says she gave birth to a healthy baby on the side of Highway 99 near Chico early Thursday morning. Meggie Ray said she left her home in Oroville for Chico around 2:45 a.m. after she started having contractions. Twenty minutes later, she says her baby, Orion Chiatovich, was born.
Northern California restaurant reopens four years after devastating Camp Fire
"We've always had really good support."
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to more than 2,300 PG&E customers in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 4:04 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored to more than 2,300 PG&E customers Thursday afternoon. According to the PG&E outage map, 2,377 customers lost power at 2:18 p.m. Power returned around 4 p.m. PG&E says its preliminary determination was that the weather caused the outage. Customers along...
actionnewsnow.com
'Dead for 19 minutes' Chico nurse saved by dispatcher talking husband through CPR
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico ER nurse was brought back to life 19 minutes after her heart stopped. She has her husband and a CAL FIRE dispatcher to thank for saving her life. Now she's sharing her story to encourage others to get certified in CPR. Anne Hoddinott's heart stopped...
activenorcal.com
Placer County Unanimously Votes to Rescind Approval of Olympic Valley Development
The Placer County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to rescind its approval of a development proposed for Tahoe’s Olympic Valley at a public hearing on Nov. 8. Conservation nonprofit Sierra Watch had secured a court order commanding the county to “vacate and set aside its approval” of Alterra Mountain Company’s large development proposal.
actionnewsnow.com
Preventing card skimming after another device found in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Gridley Police found a card skimmer device on a Bank of America ATM at 1516 Highway 99 at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. This was not the first time it has happened in Butte County though. Two men stole 4,300 Chico Walmart customers' card information during a months long massive identity theft ring across six Walmart stores.
Tahoe travel: Heading to the Sierra this weekend? Here's the best time to go amid winter storm
Officials are warning against traveling to the Sierra this weekend, but if you do, carry those tire chains and pack emergency supplies like extra blankets and a flashlight, with a full tank of gas.
actionnewsnow.com
Man detained after butane suicide threat
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A man was taken into custody after police say he walked into a gas station with butane cans strapped to him and made suicidal statements. Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the gas station at 1055 Walnut St. Once officers arrived at the...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain fire to outbuilding in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. 11:34 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained a fire that burned one outbuilding near Murdock Elementary School in Willows. Crews said at about 10:40 a.m. Friday that the fire was in the area of Washington Street and French Street. The fire was extinguished and contained to one outbuilding...
Death of Yuba County Jail inmate linked to fentanyl poisoning
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A toxicology report indicated that an inmate died from fentanyl poisoning on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, officers were alerted that inmate, Matthew D. Perez, was in distress and performed medical treatment until paramedics arrived. Despite the use of Narcan […]
krcrtv.com
Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
krcrtv.com
Suspects arrested after shooting, standoff with police in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 30, 7:15 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed details regarding the shooting at Safeway and standoff at an apartment complex on Rancheria Drive on Wednesday afternoon. CPD Communications Specialist Kelly DeLeon says the incident began at Safeway at around 1 p.m....
krcrtv.com
Two suspects identified in shooting and standoff with police in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — The two suspects involved in a shooting incident Wednesday at a Safeway in Chico, and a standoff at an apartment complex on Rancheria Ave.—19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson—were arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail with no bail. According to Butte...
actionnewsnow.com
DA identifies suspects in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting
CHICO, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey has identified the suspects in an officer-involved shooting in Chico Wednesday afternoon. Ramsey said authorities arrested 19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson. The incident began when Alcoholic and Beverage Control (ABC) agents were conducting an operation near the Safeway on...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Yuba City Big Rig Accident
A big rig accident involving a sedan occurred in Yuba City on November 27, resulting in minor injuries. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as occurring around 12:38 p.m. along southbound S.R. 99 and Oswald Road. The crash partially blocked the southbound lane and involved a tractor-trailer and Toyota Corolla.
krcrtv.com
"Emotional sentencing" ends with Chico man sentenced to 10 years for deadly DUI crash
OROVILLE, Calif. — A Chico man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday following what prosecutors described as an emotional sentencing hearing for a March crash that left one man dead. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Chase Jacobsen, 25, of Chico, was sentenced to the...
