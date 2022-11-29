ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

mynspr.org

Chico council seating | Deadly prison shooting | 'State of Hate'

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Dec. 2. Correctional officers Tuesday shot and killed two inmates at High Desert State Prison in Lassen County, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Authorities said the two inmates were attacking another inmate with homemade weapons when the officers intervened.
CHICO, CA
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman gives birth on the side of the road early Thursday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman says she gave birth to a healthy baby on the side of Highway 99 near Chico early Thursday morning. Meggie Ray said she left her home in Oroville for Chico around 2:45 a.m. after she started having contractions. Twenty minutes later, she says her baby, Orion Chiatovich, was born.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power restored to more than 2,300 PG&E customers in Chico

CHICO, Calif. 4:04 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored to more than 2,300 PG&E customers Thursday afternoon. According to the PG&E outage map, 2,377 customers lost power at 2:18 p.m. Power returned around 4 p.m. PG&E says its preliminary determination was that the weather caused the outage. Customers along...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Preventing card skimming after another device found in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Gridley Police found a card skimmer device on a Bank of America ATM at 1516 Highway 99 at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. This was not the first time it has happened in Butte County though. Two men stole 4,300 Chico Walmart customers' card information during a months long massive identity theft ring across six Walmart stores.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man detained after butane suicide threat

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A man was taken into custody after police say he walked into a gas station with butane cans strapped to him and made suicidal statements. Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the gas station at 1055 Walnut St. Once officers arrived at the...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain fire to outbuilding in Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. 11:34 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained a fire that burned one outbuilding near Murdock Elementary School in Willows. Crews said at about 10:40 a.m. Friday that the fire was in the area of Washington Street and French Street. The fire was extinguished and contained to one outbuilding...
WILLOWS, CA
FOX40

Death of Yuba County Jail inmate linked to fentanyl poisoning

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A toxicology report indicated that an inmate died from fentanyl poisoning on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, officers were alerted that inmate, Matthew D. Perez, was in distress and performed medical treatment until paramedics arrived. Despite the use of Narcan […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspects arrested after shooting, standoff with police in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 30, 7:15 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed details regarding the shooting at Safeway and standoff at an apartment complex on Rancheria Drive on Wednesday afternoon. CPD Communications Specialist Kelly DeLeon says the incident began at Safeway at around 1 p.m....
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Two suspects identified in shooting and standoff with police in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — The two suspects involved in a shooting incident Wednesday at a Safeway in Chico, and a standoff at an apartment complex on Rancheria Ave.—19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson—were arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail with no bail. According to Butte...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

DA identifies suspects in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting

CHICO, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey has identified the suspects in an officer-involved shooting in Chico Wednesday afternoon. Ramsey said authorities arrested 19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson. The incident began when Alcoholic and Beverage Control (ABC) agents were conducting an operation near the Safeway on...
CHICO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Yuba City Big Rig Accident

A big rig accident involving a sedan occurred in Yuba City on November 27, resulting in minor injuries. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as occurring around 12:38 p.m. along southbound S.R. 99 and Oswald Road. The crash partially blocked the southbound lane and involved a tractor-trailer and Toyota Corolla.
YUBA CITY, CA

