Jenny Wiley State Park Announced as a Location for Toy Donations for Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive
Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear announced during the Team Kentucky update Yesterday, that there are new locations throughout the bluegrass where people can donate toys for an upcoming toy drive. The upcoming, Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive, will provide toys to children who were affected by the July floods. People...
Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years
A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
8-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Accident, 11-Year-Old Seriously Injured
On January 24, 2021, The Kentucky State Police, Post 14 responded to a single-vehicle fatality that resulted in an 8-year-old being killed and an 11-year-old suffering serious injuries. After a lengthy investigation, it was determined that the driver, Crystal Hodge, 37, was traveling Eastbound on I-64 at a high rate of speed during inclement weather and under the influence of a controlled substance. She lost control of her SUV, striking an embankment and causing the vehicle to roll multiple times. The unrestrained 8-year-old was ejected and the 11-year-old suffered serious injuries during this time.
