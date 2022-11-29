On January 24, 2021, The Kentucky State Police, Post 14 responded to a single-vehicle fatality that resulted in an 8-year-old being killed and an 11-year-old suffering serious injuries. After a lengthy investigation, it was determined that the driver, Crystal Hodge, 37, was traveling Eastbound on I-64 at a high rate of speed during inclement weather and under the influence of a controlled substance. She lost control of her SUV, striking an embankment and causing the vehicle to roll multiple times. The unrestrained 8-year-old was ejected and the 11-year-old suffered serious injuries during this time.

