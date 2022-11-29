ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years

A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
8-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Accident, 11-Year-Old Seriously Injured

On January 24, 2021, The Kentucky State Police, Post 14 responded to a single-vehicle fatality that resulted in an 8-year-old being killed and an 11-year-old suffering serious injuries. After a lengthy investigation, it was determined that the driver, Crystal Hodge, 37, was traveling Eastbound on I-64 at a high rate of speed during inclement weather and under the influence of a controlled substance. She lost control of her SUV, striking an embankment and causing the vehicle to roll multiple times. The unrestrained 8-year-old was ejected and the 11-year-old suffered serious injuries during this time.
