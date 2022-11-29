Read full article on original website
Frozen Yogurt Shop ‘The Patio’ to Close in Coldwater, MI
2022 certainly was a tough year for small businesses in west Michigan. This year alone we've seen the closure of Rock n Roll Donuts in Battle Creek, Food Dance in Kalamazoo, and The Chicken Coop in Constantine-- to only name a few!. Unfortunately, we've got another local establishment to add...
'Never a dull moment': Lowell family of 9 starts vending company
The Mebert's worked so well together, they realized this unexpected path in life was one they were meant to travel after all. But what if they were meant to do more?
Kalamazoo Gets A Shout-Out In The New Wednesday Series
For those who haven't yet checked out the new series Wednesday, a take on the Addams Family lore, there seems to be a strange shout-out to Kalamazoo in the 7th episode of the series which is now streaming on Netflix. NME breaks down the scene and explains what the dialog was that has people scratching their heads:
Looking Back To When Oscar The Grouch Wished Kalamazoo A Rotten Day
Nearly 25 years ago Kalamazoo was treated to a very special visit from an amazing puppeteer who was a part of so many people's lives growing up. Caroll Spinney may not be a name that jumps out at you, but he was a puppeteer, cartoonist, author, artist, and public speaker. You most likely know him as playing both Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street from 1969 up until 2018.
WZZM 13
Watch as Kalamazoo police attempt to wrangle escaped emus
Never a dull day! Police in Kalamazoo worked to catch six emus who had escaped and were roaming the area. They have since been returned home.
Fox17
Allegan County lottery club plays Fast Cash, wins $862,958 on 3rd try
LANSING, Mich. — A lottery club in Allegan County scored a jackpot valued at more than $860,000 by playing Mega Money Match Fast Cash. The Michigan Lottery says it was only their third time playing the lottery as a group. We’re told the winning ticket was purchased at Bunker...
Mattawan Man Shares Story of Amazing Generosity From Local Company To Start The Holidays
I know it may be early but I just read a beautiful story that even got me a little emotional, as a local company in Mattawan just made someone's holiday unbelievably amazing. It may be because the holidays already have me a little emotional, but when you see something good happen to a family who has struggled with cancer, it gives you hope there are still great people out there. Jim Jilek recently hired WOW 1 Day Painting when he shared his experience:
Grand Rapids-area apple orchard going up for sale after 115 years in business
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After over 100 years, Moelker Orchards & Farm Market is closing its doors. The orchard, which opened in 1907, has been run by the Moelker family for its entire existence. In a post on the orchard’s Facebook page Thursday, Dec. 1, the family announced the...
WOOD
Weekend Fun Guide 12/2-12/4
The Grand Haven Jingle Bell parade hosted by the Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce is taking place this Saturday, December 3rd from 6pm to 8pm. Get into the Holiday spirit with floats, music, costumes, Christmas Lights, and a lot of Christmas cheer of course! Year after year this timeless tradition is a part of Christmas to many. After the parade there will be a Christmas tree lighting and caroling at Central Park. You can find more details about the parade here. If you need some reasons on why to go to the Jingle Bell parade this fun article will persuade you here.
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
WOOD
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families. Michigan’s Mazi Smith faces felony weapons charge. Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who grew up in West Michigan, was arrested this week on a felony weapons charge. (Dec. 1, 2022) GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers. A murder...
swmichigandining.com
Circle K (Sprinkle Road)
Living in Michigan for the past decade, it’s hard to fathom that I grew up in an area of Illinois without an ice rink. We used to play roller hockey in the street or at a nearby basketball court but I didn’t actually get a chance to ice skate on an actual rink until I was in college. A friend of mine tried to clear off the pond at her house but that never really worked.
Scam Alert: Someone is Pretending to Be Kalamazoo State Theatre
It's unfortunate that this kind of warning still has to be issued but, here we are. Two days ago, November 28, Kalamazoo State Theatre shared a Facebook post that seems to indicate that someone is contacting locals and trying to gather personal information while pretending to represent the theater. Their...
House fire turns Jackson County family’s life ‘upside down’
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Andrew Kokas and his family lived in their Liberty Township home for 18 years. The Skiff Lake property was “gorgeous,” he said. Inside were hundreds and hundreds of tapes from Kokas’ long career as a video producer, including an Emmy Award-winning documentary for PBS on the history of Chrysler Automobile Company. But these are just memories now, due to a fire that has forced Kokas, his wife Yizhuo “Olivia” Liang, her parents and their pets from their home.
Lunatic Driver Causes Over $75K in Damages to Golf Course Near Kalamazoo
Located in Plainwell, Michigan is where you'll find Lake Doster Golf Club which recently fell victim to a senseless act of vandalism. Plainwell is about 20 minutes north of Kalamazoo. Some lunatics on what was believed to be a 4-wheeler thought it would be a good idea to go on...
Xotrey: The rising East Lansing rapper who always knew he was meant to be a star
Trey Mullin wears a black ski mask that's covering everything but his eyes. Next to him are three of his friends and business partners. He pulls down the bottom of his ski mask so he can introduce himself.Mullin, a digital storytelling junior, is more popularly known by his stage name, Xotrey. He's always wanted to be a rockstar.He's been making rap music for seven years. He recently dropped his debut album, "THINGS WILL NEVER BE THE SAME," and he's about to clear 30,000 monthly listeners on his Spotify page."I got caught up in the idea of living a celebrity rock...
Kalamazoo Police Chase Down Escaped Emus near Stadium Drive
It wasn't an ordinary call when the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department was asked to respond to emus on the loose west of the city. We're working a report of six emus loose in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Dr. Please use caution when traveling in the area. When...
GRPD: ‘Actively working’ shooting scene, 1 victim
The Grand Rapids Police Department tells FOX 17 officers are actively working the scene of a shooting that left one man with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Bodycam video shows team stalk escaped emus near Kalamazoo
Six emus that were on the lam near Kalamazoo were caught and safely returned home Wednesday morning, authorities say.
Want to Adopt a Bearded Dragon? There’s a Rescue in Michigan
Around the radio station, we've worked with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring adoptable pets - dogs, cats, bunnies, even guinea pigs, and the occasional bearded dragon. But our scaly friends, the reptiles, are very rare at the Humane Society. But not in West Michigan, because...
