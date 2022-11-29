Santa Ana PD 10/16/2019 Wanted Wednesday suspect Alex Ramirez Jr, 42-years-old, was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. In 2015, wanted suspect Alex Ramirez Jr. misrepresented himself as the manager of a band and entered into an agreement for the band to perform at an event. Ramirez received a large monetary deposit for this agreement. Ramirez never provided the services and did not return the deposit. A warrant was issued for Ramirez’ arrest for grand theft. Ramirez has connections to the cities of Downey, Hacienda Heights, and Chino, CA.

