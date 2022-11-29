ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

2urbangirls.com

Hawthorne police recover stolen vehicle with baby inside

HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A baby boy that was in a vehicle when it was stolen was recovered Thursday by Hawthorne police. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Superior Grocers at 12630 Hawthorne Blvd., near El Segundo Blvd., according to a desk officer from the Hawthorne Police Department. The...
HAWTHORNE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed at Mt. San Antonio College

WALNUT, Calif. – A 63-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle and killed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in an apparent “intentional act” has been identified, authorities said Friday. The victim died at the scene of his injury, which was reported at about 7:30...
WALNUT, CA
KTLA.com

Violent 3-car crash in West Covina

Authorities in West Covina were on the scene of a violent three-car crash Thursday night. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the wreckage of the three vehicles near the intersection of West Cameron Avenue and South Sunset Avenue. It is unclear what led to the crash or how many injuries there...
WEST COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman, 89, killed in South LA hit-and-run

LOS ANGELES – An 89-year-old woman was fatally hit by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The woman was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at Central Avenue south of 108th Street and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say

A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
COSTA MESA, CA
Coast News

Man jumps in lagoon to avoid police

CARLSBAD —A man wanted on a felony warrant out of Orange County allegedly fled into Batiquitos Lagoon in Carlsbad on Tuesday when police approached, leading to a watery pursuit for the better part of an hour before finally emerging from the estuary and surrendering. Officers with the Carlsbad Police...
CARLSBAD, CA
KTLA

Body of overdose victim dumped along Mulholland Highway, CHP says

Authorities are looking for information after a man was found dead along the side of Mulholland Highway in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Thursday morning. The body was discovered around 7:40 a.m. between the intersection of Mulholland Highway and Decker Road, and Mulholland and Westlake Boulevard, near El Matador Beach in Malibu, according to the […]
MALIBU, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff’s deputy charged with on-duty assault in Compton

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Hiraudi Lopez-Romero, 29, was charged with one felony count...
COMPTON, CA
newsantaana.com

Fake bandleader arrested by the SAPD for defrauding an event

Santa Ana PD 10/16/2019 Wanted Wednesday suspect Alex Ramirez Jr, 42-years-old, was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. In 2015, wanted suspect Alex Ramirez Jr. misrepresented himself as the manager of a band and entered into an agreement for the band to perform at an event. Ramirez received a large monetary deposit for this agreement. Ramirez never provided the services and did not return the deposit. A warrant was issued for Ramirez’ arrest for grand theft. Ramirez has connections to the cities of Downey, Hacienda Heights, and Chino, CA.
SANTA ANA, CA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Lawsuit Filed Against City of Long Beach and Two Local Businesses for Wrongful Death of 25-Year-Old Motorcyclist

LOS ANGELES, CA—Attorneys Bradley Wallace and Jessica Grau of The Wallace Firm, a plaintiff trial law firm, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Long Beach, Shelby’s Car Stereo and Alarms and Caruso Ford Lincoln dealership on behalf of the parents of Alejandro Vasquez, who died in a preventable motorcycle versus automobile collision in October 2021.
LONG BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested in Rialto in connection with theft of two vehicles

A suspect was arrested in Rialto in connection with the theft of two vehicles, according to the Rialto Police Department. The Rialto P.D. received a call from the Long Beach Police Department regarding a stolen a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of N. Terrace Road in Rialto. The vehicle was originally taken from an auto dealership in Long Beach. Rialto officers responded to the location and observed the described stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.
RIALTO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Mother arrested on suspicion of abducting her child

WEST HILLS, Calif. – A woman has been arrested for allegedly abducting her 19-month-old daughter in West Hills, and the girl was returned to the custody of her father, police said Thursday. Diana Robles, 31, allegedly abducted Kyra Mangayayam at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 20200 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
countynews.tv

Westminster: Firefighters Cut Off Car Door To Free Trapped Woman

12.01.2022 | 8:33 PM | WESTMINSTER – A woman was freed by firefighters following a crash that left her trapped in a vehicle, Thursday night. The two-vehicle collision was reported near the intersection of Westminster Boulevard and Deodara Drive around 8:33 PM. When authorities arrived they found two victims...
WESTMINSTER, CA

