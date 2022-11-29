Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2urbangirls.com
Hawthorne police recover stolen vehicle with baby inside
HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A baby boy that was in a vehicle when it was stolen was recovered Thursday by Hawthorne police. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Superior Grocers at 12630 Hawthorne Blvd., near El Segundo Blvd., according to a desk officer from the Hawthorne Police Department. The...
Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision Leaves 1 Trapped, Unresponsive
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving multiple vehicles left one person trapped in need of rescue and medical aid, and one truck on… Read more "Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision Leaves 1 Trapped, Unresponsive"
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed at Mt. San Antonio College
WALNUT, Calif. – A 63-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle and killed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in an apparent “intentional act” has been identified, authorities said Friday. The victim died at the scene of his injury, which was reported at about 7:30...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana third striker charged with murder in Costa Mesa Thanksgiving road rage shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third striker has been charged with murder and five felony counts of attempted murder after he shot repeatedly into a truck during a road rage incident on Thanksgiving evening with his three-year-old son and his girlfriend in his truck. Lucas Rivera-Velasco, 30, of Costa...
Fatal road-rage shooting could send Santa Ana man to prison for life, DA says
After a road-rage shooting on Thanksgiving left a man dead, a Santa Ana man could face life in prison. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, is accused of firing repeatedly into a truck containing six people after the truck’s driver fled the scene of an accident with Walker’s vehicle on Nov. 24, the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
KTLA.com
Violent 3-car crash in West Covina
Authorities in West Covina were on the scene of a violent three-car crash Thursday night. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the wreckage of the three vehicles near the intersection of West Cameron Avenue and South Sunset Avenue. It is unclear what led to the crash or how many injuries there...
NBC Los Angeles
Beloved Mt. SAC Employee Struck and Killed by Driver in ‘Intentional Act' Identified
A 63-year-old man fatally struck by a car in what authorities described as an intentional act on a Southern California college campus was identified Friday by Mt. San Antonio College officials. Rafael Barragan Jr. was struck and killed in a parking lot on the campus in Walnut in eastern Los...
foxla.com
Authorities investigating possible stabbing between homeowner, neighbor in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway at a Whittier home after a possible stabbing between the homeowner and a neighbor. SkyFOX video over the scene shows several patrol cars and a large police presence in front of the one-story house. According to police, officers responded to a burglary call...
foxla.com
Employee dead after being intentionally run over by vehicle on community college campus: LASD
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating after they say a man was intentionally run over by a vehicle. Deputies responded to Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving multiple calls for service. When deputies arrived, they located the pedestrian...
2urbangirls.com
Woman, 89, killed in South LA hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES – An 89-year-old woman was fatally hit by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The woman was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at Central Avenue south of 108th Street and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say
A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
Coast News
Man jumps in lagoon to avoid police
CARLSBAD —A man wanted on a felony warrant out of Orange County allegedly fled into Batiquitos Lagoon in Carlsbad on Tuesday when police approached, leading to a watery pursuit for the better part of an hour before finally emerging from the estuary and surrendering. Officers with the Carlsbad Police...
Body of overdose victim dumped along Mulholland Highway, CHP says
Authorities are looking for information after a man was found dead along the side of Mulholland Highway in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Thursday morning. The body was discovered around 7:40 a.m. between the intersection of Mulholland Highway and Decker Road, and Mulholland and Westlake Boulevard, near El Matador Beach in Malibu, according to the […]
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s deputy charged with on-duty assault in Compton
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Hiraudi Lopez-Romero, 29, was charged with one felony count...
newsantaana.com
Fake bandleader arrested by the SAPD for defrauding an event
Santa Ana PD 10/16/2019 Wanted Wednesday suspect Alex Ramirez Jr, 42-years-old, was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. In 2015, wanted suspect Alex Ramirez Jr. misrepresented himself as the manager of a band and entered into an agreement for the band to perform at an event. Ramirez received a large monetary deposit for this agreement. Ramirez never provided the services and did not return the deposit. A warrant was issued for Ramirez’ arrest for grand theft. Ramirez has connections to the cities of Downey, Hacienda Heights, and Chino, CA.
Man dead after being intentionally hit by car at Mt. San Antonio College: LASD
A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle at Mt. San Antonio College, and investigators believe the collision occurred on purpose. The man was struck in a campus parking lot at about 7:30 a.m., and when paramedics arrived, he was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s […]
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Lawsuit Filed Against City of Long Beach and Two Local Businesses for Wrongful Death of 25-Year-Old Motorcyclist
LOS ANGELES, CA—Attorneys Bradley Wallace and Jessica Grau of The Wallace Firm, a plaintiff trial law firm, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Long Beach, Shelby’s Car Stereo and Alarms and Caruso Ford Lincoln dealership on behalf of the parents of Alejandro Vasquez, who died in a preventable motorcycle versus automobile collision in October 2021.
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested in Rialto in connection with theft of two vehicles
A suspect was arrested in Rialto in connection with the theft of two vehicles, according to the Rialto Police Department. The Rialto P.D. received a call from the Long Beach Police Department regarding a stolen a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of N. Terrace Road in Rialto. The vehicle was originally taken from an auto dealership in Long Beach. Rialto officers responded to the location and observed the described stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.
2urbangirls.com
Mother arrested on suspicion of abducting her child
WEST HILLS, Calif. – A woman has been arrested for allegedly abducting her 19-month-old daughter in West Hills, and the girl was returned to the custody of her father, police said Thursday. Diana Robles, 31, allegedly abducted Kyra Mangayayam at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 20200 block of...
countynews.tv
Westminster: Firefighters Cut Off Car Door To Free Trapped Woman
12.01.2022 | 8:33 PM | WESTMINSTER – A woman was freed by firefighters following a crash that left her trapped in a vehicle, Thursday night. The two-vehicle collision was reported near the intersection of Westminster Boulevard and Deodara Drive around 8:33 PM. When authorities arrived they found two victims...
