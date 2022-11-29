Read full article on original website
Brownsville police arrest man suspected of discharging gun outside bar
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tips to the Brownsville Police Department’s Crime Stoppers program has led to an arrest following a fight outside a bar in which a man fired off multiple shots from a handgun on Thanksgiving. Jesus Villafuerte was arrested and charged in connection to the investigation, the Brownsville Police Department announced Friday. The brawl […]
kurv.com
Internal Investigation Underway Following Brownsville Jail Death
Brownsville police are conducting an internal investigation following the death of a man inside a police jail cell. A detention officer found 28-year-old Edgar Hernandez unresponsive early Tuesday morning. Police internal affairs officers are investigating to determine if Hernandez was being properly monitored after he was booked into the jail...
KRGV
Harlingen man pleads not guilty in connection with death of missing Corpus Christi woman
Three years after the disappearance of a Corpus Christi woman, the Harlingen man accused of causing her death now has a trial date set. Anthony Eliff, 47, will go to trial on Feb. 13, 2023, in connection with the shooting death of Elyn Loera. Eliff pleaded not guilty to murder...
KRGV
Man killed in Thanksgiving hit-and-run crash in Pharr identified
Authorities identified a man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Pharr on Thanksgiving. Records show Gilberto Delgado, 54, died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking near Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. Preliminary autopsy results show Delgado had been drinking. Two teens turned themselves into police two days...
kurv.com
Trial Set For Harlingen Man In Corpus Christi Woman’s Murder
A Harlingen man will stand trial early next year for the shooting death of a Corpus Christi woman more than three years ago. A February trial date was set for 47-year-old Anthony Eliff after he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Elyn Loera. Loera was killed...
kurv.com
Fire Investigators Hope To Make Arrests Soon In Brownsville Club Fire
Brownsville fire investigators say they think they know who set a popular Brownsville nightclub on fire last month and hope to secure arrest warrants soon. Investigators have been poring over security camera video that shows four people breaking into the Ibissa Lounge Bar, pouring a flammable liquid, and lighting it.
Brownsville police IDs man who died overnight in jail as investigation continues
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old man died overnight while in custody of the Brownsville Police Department, police announced Tuesday. Edgar Hernandez, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to police. “The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an in-custody death that occurred [Tuesday],” police said in a statement emailed to […]
Assault call leads officer to apartment with ‘possibly over 100’ beer cans, roaches
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After officers responded to an assault call that led to a man’s arrest, they discovered what they described as unsanitary conditions at an apartment. Edgar Garcia was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and injury to a child, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. His bond was set at $300,000. On […]
KRGV
Man accused of leaving narcotics inside vehicle outside hotel parking lot, Pharr police say
The Pharr Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of leaving narcotics inside a vehicle at a hotel parking lot, according to the department. On Nov. 19, Pharr police were dispatched to the Pharr Plaza Hotel regarding found narcotics, recovered cocaine, and a GMC pickup truck.
KRGV
Brownsville bar fire confirmed to be arson, fire marshal says
A fire that broke loose last month at a Brownsville bar has been confirmed to be arson, according to Brownsville Fire Marshall Daniel Villarreal. Brownsville police say the department received a call about a fire at the Ibissa Lounge Bar on Pablo Kisel Boulevard at about 3:52 a.m. on Oct. 5.
Police arrest two men on charges of racing in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were arrested Sunday by Harlingen police on charges related to racing. Mark Anthony Cruz, 28, and Jacob Moreno, 17, were both charged with racing on a highway, a class b misdemeanor, according to police. Both were arrested by officers who were monitoring traffic on the 1400 block of West […]
BPD: Man strangles woman after she receives friend’s call
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is accused of strangling a woman after getting a call from friend, police allege. Juan Rodriguez, 27, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Nov. 25 at the 2200 block of Expressway 77 in Brownsville, on charges of aggravated assault family violence by strangulation and interfere with emergency call, Brownsville […]
Pharr PD searches for man with active drug-related warrants
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with narcotics found at a hotel in Pharr. Rolando Ulises Martinez, 35, has six active warrants relating to possession of drugs and delivery of controlled substances, according to police. He is described as a 185 pound, 5-feet-10-inch tall man, according to police. […]
Three Houston-area men arrested after several vehicles stolen in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested three suspects they allege were part of an auto theft ring responsible for vehicles that were stolen over a two-day period in November. Jorge Rodriguez, Adrian Hilvon Lopez and Cesar Melquiades, all from the Houston area, were arrested in connection to three vehicles stolen from McAllen residential areas […]
Stolen vehicle leads to car chase across McAllen and Mission
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody after a suspect led several law enforcement agencies on a car chase across McAllen and Mission Wednesday evening. Ramon Cortez, 35, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault on a peace officer and evading arrest with a vehicle, according to a news release from […]
Valley experts explain why domestic abuse victims stay
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police say victims of domestic abuse in the Rio Grande Valley are often hesitant to press charges or leave their abusive relationships. Mission Police Department spokesman Arturo Flores said that as an investigator he saw many cases where victims drop the charges on their abusers because the abuser is the main […]
Traffic stop uncovers bag of psychedelic mushrooms in Harlingen, officials say
A traffic stop in Harlingen resulted in the arrest of two teens accused of having a bag of psychedelic mushrooms in their car, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.
DPS: Pharr trucker was hauling 45 pounds of cocaine
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 45 pounds of cocaine were seized by the Texas Department of Public Safety during a routine commercial motor vehicle safety inspection this past weekend. Pablo Garcia-Trujillo, 27, of Pharr, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and was transported to the Hidalgo County Jail, DPS stated. […]
KRGV
No injuries reported in overnight McAllen house fire
No injuries were reported after a McAllen house caught fire overnight. McAllen firefighters say no one was at home when the house went up in flames in a neighborhood near Bicentennial and Nolana. "Our firefighters were able to stop the fire before crossing over to any neighboring homes," said McAllen...
