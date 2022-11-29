The Firm and Matt Hardy have been circling around one another in a storyline on AEW television. The storyline has reportedly been the brainchild of Hardy and Ethan Page. Hardy has been locked into a storyline alongside Private Party in which The Firm have acquired their contracts. The angle has unfolded largely on the AEW YouTube show, AEW Dark. The storyline has been mostly well-received by fans, and Fightful Select reports that it was “almost entirely creatively developed” by Hardy and Page.

