Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms
Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
News On Rhea Ripley, Xavier Woods, Bad Bunny, + Charles Robinson Apologizes
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will be appearing on this Friday’s episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series on YouTube:. WWE took to Twitter today to congratulate Bad Bunny on becoming the Top Global Artist on Spotify for the third year in a row:. You can check out a...
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley Discuss Thanksgiving Attack On Rey Mysterio
Two of the guests on today’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ included Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. During the show, the two Judgment Day members commented on their attack on Dominik’s father, Rey Mysterio, on Thanksgiving Day. You can check out some highlights from the...
Mick Foley Says The Reason He Stopped Staying With Fans Was Due To A Crack Dealer
Speaking on the latest edition of his “Foley Is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley looked back on the time he would stay with the fans while he was on the road in an effort to save money. Additionally, the Hardcore Legend recalled one occasion where he...
'Dog's Most Wanted' Star David Robinson Dead at 50
David Robinson, Duane "Dog" Chapman's longtime partner who appeared alongside him on Dog's Most Wanted, has died. Robinson passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30 after suffering an unknown medical emergency, family members confirmed to TMZ. Robinson was 50. According to Robinson's ex-wife, Rainy, the reality TV star was on a Zoom...
Stephanie McMahon Opens Up On Triple H’s Creative Vision For The White Rabbit Project
Stephanie McMahon was one of the keynote speakers at the Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit. During her speech, the co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE commented on the success of the White Rabbit Project and Triple H’s creative vision for it. She said,. “In terms of in-ring content, under Paul...
Jimmy Korderas Believes Ronda Rousey Isn’t “Comfortable” As A Heel
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas believes that Ronda Rousey isn’t comfortable in her current role as a heel. Rousey returned to WWE to win the Women’s Royal Rumble in January of this year and is in her second reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion. Despite initially returning as...
Jimmy Korderas Calls MJF/William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite A ‘Masterpiece’
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was a huge fan of the way Tony Khan booked MJF’s turn on William Regal during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Korderas took to his “Reffin’ Rant” series on Twitter, calling the entire segment a “masterpiece.” For those who may have missed it, MJF attacked Regal with his trademark brass knuckles. Korderas said,
Ethan Page & Matt Hardy Reportedly Wrote Their AEW Storyline
The Firm and Matt Hardy have been circling around one another in a storyline on AEW television. The storyline has reportedly been the brainchild of Hardy and Ethan Page. Hardy has been locked into a storyline alongside Private Party in which The Firm have acquired their contracts. The angle has unfolded largely on the AEW YouTube show, AEW Dark. The storyline has been mostly well-received by fans, and Fightful Select reports that it was “almost entirely creatively developed” by Hardy and Page.
Road Dogg Reveals What His New Job With WWE Entails, More
Brian “Road Dogg” James recently returned to WWE, taking over for Jeff Jarrett as Vice President of Live Event Creative in WWE. During a recent interview with Military News, the D-Generation X member commented on what his new position with WWE entails, if he has to attend all live events, and more.
Kevin Owens Says Working Indies While Still In WWE ‘Feels Like More Of A Possibility Than Ever’
Kevin Owens recently made an appearance on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast to discuss various topics. Owens shared his idea during the interview of making appearances for independent companies while under contract with WWE. He said,. “I’m very deeply rooted in the independent scene. That’s where I...
William Regal Is Reportedly Returning To WWE
There has been much speculation about William Regal leaving AEW in favor of a return to WWE. It was previously reported that something was going on with Regal and AEW before he was written off television during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite when MJF attacked him. It had been believed initially that Regal was under a three-year deal with AEW.
Potential Spoiler On Interesting Bray Wyatt Prop Being Used On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Following his WWE return back at the end of Extreme Rules in October, Bray Wyatt quickly started feuding with LA Knight, leading to Knight being attacked backstage. Wyatt has denied being the person behind the attacks, with many believing them to be the work of Uncle Howdy. When Wyatt made his WWE return, he was wearing a new mask that he had not worn before and has not worn since his return to the company.
AEW Rampage Results (12/2/2022)
Shane Taylor calls out Keith Lee for leaving his friends behind, like he and Swerve Strickland. At Final Battle, he wants to settle this, so he better get ready. Strickland pops up, but Lee asks if he can even count on him. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass get in the...
The Latest On Kevin Dunn’s WWE Status, Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. This update comes on the heels of a report that Dunn was not backstage at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event. There has been no word of him potentially leaving.
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air? (12/2/2022)
The fans in Buffalo, New York were treated to an eight-person tag-team match after this week’s WWE SmackDown went off the air. The post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode of SmackDown saw the finals of the SmackDown World Cup Tournament, with Ricochet defeating Santos Escobar in the main event. After the...
More Details Have Emerged On William Regal’s Possible AEW Departure
Following MJF’s attack on William Regal during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, rumors have run rampant that Regal is on his way back to WWE. It is believed that the angle between AEW’s current World Champion (MJF) and Regal was done in order to write Regal out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some details on Regal leaving AEW, and how long higher-ups with the company knew about it.
Bron Breakker Recalls Uncle Scott Steiner Scaring Him On Prom Night
WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker has said that Scott Steiner would try and scare him during his youth, calling his uncle a “wild man.”. Breakker debuted for WWE last year and is in his second reign as NXT Champion, having dethroned Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler. Speaking to WWE’s...
Garrett Bischoff Says His Dad Tried To Talk Him Out Of Wrestling
David Flair. David Sammartino. Sim Snuka. Having a famous wrestling father doesn’t always translate to second-generation success. Garrett Bischoff can attest, as he discussed how his own dad tried to discourage him from the wrestling business. The younger Bischoff was involved with TNA in the 2010s when his father...
