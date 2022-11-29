Read full article on original website
kvsc.org
Central Minnesota Resident Appointed to Governor’s Advisory Council
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan appointed a Big Lake man to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use and Addiction. Retired U.S. Army Major John Donavan was named to the 20-member voting council. The Recovery Community Network in St. Cloud noted his appointment and added he received the St. Cloud State University Alumni Service Award for 2022.
A Democrat on what it’s like running in ruby red rural Minnesota
For the past two years I’ve written articles about what it’s like to be a Democrat in red, rural Minnesota. Now I’ll tell you what it’s like to be a Democrat running for public office in red, rural Minnesota. I filed to run for the state Senate on the last day possible: May 31. I […] The post A Democrat on what it’s like running in ruby red rural Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
New Chicken Restaurant in St. Cloud is Starting to Take Shape
I know, I know, 500 chicken places in St. Cloud. Every time a new restaurant opens in St. Cloud people starting wondering what it might be. And lately it's been a majority of chicken restaurants. Slim Chickens is the latest one to announce that they will be opening soon. They...
Excitement Running High: Potential for St. Cloud’s East Side
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is no shortage of enthusiasm for what the potential future could hold for east St. Cloud, or more specifically the corridor of East. St. Germain Street. On Tuesday night St. Cloud City Council Woman Elect Karen Larson hosted a visioning meeting at Salem Lutheran...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest-paying business jobs in St. Cloud
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in St. Cloud, MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kvsc.org
Beaver Island Brewing Ending Beer Distribution January 1
One of the first, if not the first independent brew pubs in St. Cloud, is ending its beer packaging and distribution outside of its brew pub. Beaver Island Brewing Company posted a message on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that states they will not longer package their beer or other beverages for wholesale distribution. The tap room, which opened eight years ago, will remain open.
Hope Breakfast Bar owners plan new location in Eagan
Hope Breakfast Bar at 1 S Leech St. in downtown St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The restaurateurs behind a popular breakfast spot founded in a historic St. Paul firehouse in 2019 are planning to expand to Eagan. Hope Breakfast Bar, also located in...
What Would Be Your Reaction if Your Neighbors Complained about this in St. Cloud?
This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard about. Not everyone has the same taste as far as any holiday decorating goes. Some people go all out like (as I put it) Christmas totally threw up in your living room or in your yard. Other people go for the minimalist look and others may not put up any decor at all - at least not in the yard. But- the point is - you do you. It's your yard or house, do what you want.
ValueWalk
$1,000 Stimulus Checks From Minnesota Very Possible Now
Minnesotans could soon get a new stimulus check, thanks to the election results last month, where Democrats won both the House and the Senate. Now that Democrats fully control the state legislature, it is very possible that $1,000 stimulus checks from Minnesota could be a reality. Why $1,000 Stimulus Checks...
Minnesota liberal arts college responds after students declare current all-gender housing insufficient
Students at St. Paul, Minnesota-based Macalester College said that the current all-gender housing accommodation is insufficient and needs to be expanded.
kvsc.org
SCSU Presents Online Philosophy Seminar About Abortion Friday
A philosophical look at the topic of abortion is taking place on Friday, December 2 from 3 p.m to 4:30 p.m. on Zoom. St. Cloud State University’s Department of Philosophy is sponsoring the seminar. Organizers say the goal is to examine the arguments for thinking abortion is morally wrong as well as for thinking abortion is acceptable.
fox9.com
Minnesota DFL manages expectations as Capitol power raises stakes
(FOX 9) - When Minnesota Democrats won full control of the state Capitol this month - surprising even DFL lawmakers - the floodgates opened to a list of progressive priorities that stood no chance in a divided Legislature over the past four years. Democratic leaders are promising productivity during the...
Minnesota City Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam
Hallmark Channel. It's the "Christmas" station. There are wholesome Christmas movies running every year from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day. And actually this year, they started before Thanksgiving. You can keep it on the entire season. And all of the movies are something that everyone in the family can watch.. family friendly, as they say.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota DFL to reintroduce gun control legislation in January
(KSTP) – When the Minnesota Legislature convenes in January, House Democrats plan to reintroduce a Red Flag bill and a separate bill that would require criminal background checks for all firearm transfers and sales. Rep. Dave Pinto, (DFL) St. Paul, told our sister station, KSTP in St. Paul that...
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
tcbmag.com
Behind Winnebago’s Proposed R&D Facility in Minnesota
Winnebago Industries Inc.’s first facility exclusively dedicated to research and development is coming to Minnesota, though it’s not yet clear where or when it will be up and running. The new Advanced Technology Innovation Center will be located in a suburb of the Twin Cities within a “reasonable...
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
MN Gov Orders Flags At Half-Staff
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all flags flown at half-staff until midnight Tuesday at all state buildings in honor of U.S. Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia. Family and staff reported McEachin died Monday from aftereffects of colorectal cancer, after serving in the U.S. House...
St. Cloud Police Is Looking for This Man
The St. Cloud Police Department is looking to identify a male that they have on their facebook page. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says this person allegedly threatened another person with a knife after a verbal argument on November 26th at about noon on the 500 block of Highway 10 South. Mages explains that the suspect was with another male who was from Minneapolis and she says they left the scene in a red passenger car.
