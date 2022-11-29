ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvsc.org

Central Minnesota Resident Appointed to Governor’s Advisory Council

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan appointed a Big Lake man to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use and Addiction. Retired U.S. Army Major John Donavan was named to the 20-member voting council. The Recovery Community Network in St. Cloud noted his appointment and added he received the St. Cloud State University Alumni Service Award for 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

A Democrat on what it’s like running in ruby red rural Minnesota

For the past two years I’ve written articles about what it’s like to be a Democrat in red, rural Minnesota. Now I’ll tell you what it’s like to be a Democrat running for public office in red, rural Minnesota. I filed to run for the state Senate on the last day possible: May 31. I […] The post A Democrat on what it’s like running in ruby red rural Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Highest-paying business jobs in St. Cloud

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in St. Cloud, MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kvsc.org

Beaver Island Brewing Ending Beer Distribution January 1

One of the first, if not the first independent brew pubs in St. Cloud, is ending its beer packaging and distribution outside of its brew pub. Beaver Island Brewing Company posted a message on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that states they will not longer package their beer or other beverages for wholesale distribution. The tap room, which opened eight years ago, will remain open.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Would Be Your Reaction if Your Neighbors Complained about this in St. Cloud?

This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard about. Not everyone has the same taste as far as any holiday decorating goes. Some people go all out like (as I put it) Christmas totally threw up in your living room or in your yard. Other people go for the minimalist look and others may not put up any decor at all - at least not in the yard. But- the point is - you do you. It's your yard or house, do what you want.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
ValueWalk

$1,000 Stimulus Checks From Minnesota Very Possible Now

Minnesotans could soon get a new stimulus check, thanks to the election results last month, where Democrats won both the House and the Senate. Now that Democrats fully control the state legislature, it is very possible that $1,000 stimulus checks from Minnesota could be a reality. Why $1,000 Stimulus Checks...
MINNESOTA STATE
kvsc.org

SCSU Presents Online Philosophy Seminar About Abortion Friday

A philosophical look at the topic of abortion is taking place on Friday, December 2 from 3 p.m to 4:30 p.m. on Zoom. St. Cloud State University’s Department of Philosophy is sponsoring the seminar. Organizers say the goal is to examine the arguments for thinking abortion is morally wrong as well as for thinking abortion is acceptable.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota DFL manages expectations as Capitol power raises stakes

(FOX 9) - When Minnesota Democrats won full control of the state Capitol this month - surprising even DFL lawmakers - the floodgates opened to a list of progressive priorities that stood no chance in a divided Legislature over the past four years. Democratic leaders are promising productivity during the...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Minnesota City Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam

Hallmark Channel. It's the "Christmas" station. There are wholesome Christmas movies running every year from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day. And actually this year, they started before Thanksgiving. You can keep it on the entire season. And all of the movies are something that everyone in the family can watch.. family friendly, as they say.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota DFL to reintroduce gun control legislation in January

(KSTP) – When the Minnesota Legislature convenes in January, House Democrats plan to reintroduce a Red Flag bill and a separate bill that would require criminal background checks for all firearm transfers and sales. Rep. Dave Pinto, (DFL) St. Paul, told our sister station, KSTP in St. Paul that...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?

The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Behind Winnebago’s Proposed R&D Facility in Minnesota

Winnebago Industries Inc.’s first facility exclusively dedicated to research and development is coming to Minnesota, though it’s not yet clear where or when it will be up and running. The new Advanced Technology Innovation Center will be located in a suburb of the Twin Cities within a “reasonable...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

MN Gov Orders Flags At Half-Staff

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all flags flown at half-staff until midnight Tuesday at all state buildings in honor of U.S. Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia. Family and staff reported McEachin died Monday from aftereffects of colorectal cancer, after serving in the U.S. House...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud Police Is Looking for This Man

The St. Cloud Police Department is looking to identify a male that they have on their facebook page. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says this person allegedly threatened another person with a knife after a verbal argument on November 26th at about noon on the 500 block of Highway 10 South. Mages explains that the suspect was with another male who was from Minneapolis and she says they left the scene in a red passenger car.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy