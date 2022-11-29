ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Former Sears Auto Center at Mall of Louisiana sold for $2.7 million

The real estate arm of Discount Tire has purchased the former Sears Auto Center at the Mall of Louisiana for $2.7 million. Halle Properties LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona, bought the building at 6551 Bluebonnet Boulevard in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was TF Baton Rouge LA Two LLC of Delaware.
BATON ROUGE, LA
See which Louisiana-based bank is opening a new branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard

United Community Bank is turning a former Capital One branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard into its second Baton Rouge location. In April, the Raceland-based bank bought the building at 9817 Bluebonnet for $1.9 million. The branch is set to open in the first quarter. Capital One closed the 5,560-square-foot building in 2021 as part of an ongoing effort to trim its branch footprint.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Nov. 16-29

BAR: 116 Bertrand Drive, description, review of commercial, drainage and calculations for Wrong Iron Lafayette; applicant, Carubba Engineering; contractor, Castle Row Construction; $1,374,144. FITNESS CENTER: 3803 Moss St., description, interior remodel and tenant improvement for Planet Fitness; applicant, PB2 Architecture + Engineering; contractor, Planet Construction; $1.3 million. WAREHOUSE: 120 Scott...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Religion Briefs: Rosedale church will host fall festival on Sunday

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 15615 Laurel St., Rosedale, will celebrate its annual Fall Festival on Sunday. A church service beginning at 10 a.m. will be followed by various activities under the live oaks. There will be live music from Shadrach and Tongues of Fire, hayrides through the sugar cane fields, games, crafts, croquet on the lawn, grilled hot dogs and fellowship.
ROSEDALE, LA
Siegen Lane apartment complex sells for $39.5 million

A New York investment firm has purchased an apartment complex off Siegen Lane for $39.5 million. Hidden Oaks Owner LLC bought the Hidden Oaks at Siegen complex in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Greystone Siegen LLC of New York. The sale price comes to $126,602 per unit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Paul Breaux, Northside students arrested in past school terrorizing incidents

Two students were arrested this week following investigations into past terrorizing incidents at Lafayette Parish schools. On Monday, a Paul Breaux Middle School student was arrested in connection to an Oct. 10 bomb threat that forced an evacuation at the school. The student was arrested on a count of terrorizing and brought to the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Home, the Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Police Department said in separate releases.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Pay raise for Lafayette mayor-president is Councilman Kevin Naquin's idea

Lafayette Parish Council Finance Chairman Kevin Naquin said Thursday it was his idea to increase the salary of the mayor-president in 2024, not Josh Guillory's idea. The city and parish councils are expected to introduce a joint ordinance Tuesday that would increase the mayor-president's salary by $48,000 per year effective in January 2024. If Guillory is re-elected in 2023, he would receive the pay raise in 2024. If he loses, his successor would benefit from the raise.
LAFAYETTE, LA
1 dead in shooting off Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge police say

Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left one person dead in a neighborhood off Scenic Highway. Baton Rouge Police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said officers received a call about the shooting in the 2400 block of Shelley Drive shortly after 3 p.m. The victim is female, Coppola said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Carencro man identified as motorcyclist killed in Thursday crash in Lafayette

A 33-year-old Carencro man died in a motorcycle crash in Lafayette on Thursday. Jeremiah Guilbeau was riding a motorcycle south in the 2900 block of the NE Evangeline Thruway frontage road when he passed a vehicle in a no passing zone and struck a vehicle that was turning into a parking lot. Guilbeau died from injuries sustained in the crash, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Opelousas police identify two women shot, killed on Ina Clare Drive

The Opelousas Police Department has identified the two women shot and killed on Ina Clare Drive Thursday night. Samijah Leday, 21, and 19-year-old Alexie Joubert, both residents of Opelousas, died after being shot multiple times while sitting inside in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive around 10:10 p.m. Thursday, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Indictment: Baton Rouge man, 60, beaten to death over debt

More details about a fatal midsummer attack emerged this week in the indictment of a man accused of beating a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man to death over a debt. A grand jury indicted Desmond Demon Orange on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Albert Dean Gibson, according to documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Gibson was ambushed and viciously assaulted in the 5200 block of Plank Road on July 8, according to the indictment.
BATON ROUGE, LA

