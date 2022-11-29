Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisiana State
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana Teacher Offers Up His Shoes To Student At Graduation CeremonyJudyDBoutte, LA
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest CemeteriesCassie LeighNew Orleans, LA
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
NOLA.com
How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images
Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
theadvocate.com
Emmanuel Macron walks the French Quarter, gets down to business in New Orleans visit
Emmanuel Macron became the first French president to visit New Orleans in almost a half century on Friday, and while his one-day whirlwind tour saw him get down to serious business, he also strolled his way through the French Quarter as crowds gathered and street musicians played. At one point,...
Eater
Here Are New Orleans’s 2022 Eater Awards Winners
Today, Eater New Orleans announces its winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating the restaurants that have most impacted New Orleans’s dining scene this year (as well as in Eater’s other cities). This year’s Eater Awards highlight five standouts that made a mark on New Orleans cuisine in...
wrkf.org
New Orleans to Baton Rouge passenger train moves forward: State seeks federal funds to fix tracks
Plans to unveil a long-awaited passenger rail line connecting New Orleans and Baton Rouge are moving forward. But first, the state of Louisiana is seeking federal funding to fix up the tracks between its two largest cities. State transportation officials are currently wrapping up engineering and financing studies of the...
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 2-4
Welcome to December! For many, "it's the most wonderful time of the year." Here are 10 options (plus a little lagniappe) for the first weekend. New Orleans loves a parade and the holidays, so a natural combination will be the inaugural HOLIDAY PARADE Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring specialty floats, large balloons, marching units, bands and more, including throws. Kern Studios, partnering with Children's Hospital New Orleans and the Downtown Development District, will kick off the spectacle and wrap up the fun with a holiday experience and concert in Lafayette Square from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Step up to the route and more here.
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Council allocates $9 million to pay unpaid judgments following FOX 8 investigations
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council has decided to allocate $9 million to repay victims who have sued the city and won but haven’t been paid. The city owes more than $36 million to hundreds of claimants. Some of the judgments date back decades. For years, the city hasn’t allocated enough money to pay those claims.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
Phys.org
Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast
Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
McKnight's
As legal obligations mount, another religious group abandons the nursing home business
Ongoing financial difficulties and a need for money to settle sexual-abuse cases is forcing the Archdiocese of New Orleans to sell its nursing homes and other elder care interests. Notre Dame Health System, a nonprofit run by Archbishop Gregory Aymond, sold Notre Dame Home Health and Notre Dame Hospice last...
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries
New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
WDSU
New Orleans welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron
NEW ORLEANS — The President of the French Republic and his wife made a historic visit to New Orleans Friday. This is the first time since the 1970s that the French President has visited the city. Below you can find President Emmanuel Macron's itinerary for the day. 12:35 p.m....
City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana
City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana. Washington D.C. / Amite City, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that a former police chief in Amite City, Louisiana, and a former Amite City councilmember were each sentenced on November 29, 2022, to one year in prison for violating federal election laws as part of a conspiracy to pay, or offer to pay, voters for voting in a federal election.
WDSU
Longtime University of New Orleans professor dies at the age of 88
NEW ORLEANS — A longtime professor at the University of New Orleans has died, according to a statement issued by the university. Kenneth J. Lacho died on Nov. 27 at the age of 88. According to the university, Lacho was a beloved professor in the College of Business and...
WDSU
Baronne Street closed near WDSU in the CBD
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents driving in the Central Business District should be aware of a road closure on Baronne Street Thursday. The closure includes both lanes of Baronne Street between Howard Avenue and Calliope Street. Cranes will be outside the WDSU television station replacing four damaged NBC...
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council approves $2.2 million Wisner funding requests
The New Orleans City Council on Thursday approved giving $2.2 million from the Wisner Trust to a half dozen nonprofit and quasi-public organizations, amid a court dispute with Mayor LaToya Cantrell over control of the fund. Cantrell had already committed the spending, before Judge Kern Reese ruled in September that...
NOLA.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS
Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Rene Clement (“Clement”), age 75, of Houma, Louisiana, was charged with failing to account for and pay federal income taxes and Federal Insurance Contributions Act (“FICA”) taxes, in violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7202.
Acadiana Table
Roast Beef Po’boy
Growing up in South Louisiana, po’boys were just about as common as hamburgers are today. In small towns back then, we didn’t have a burger chain on every corner. It was mostly mom-and-pop sandwich shops and greasy spoon cafés that put out their home-cooked specialties, especially a down-home Louisiana roast beef po’boy.
