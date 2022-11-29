ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images

Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Here Are New Orleans’s 2022 Eater Awards Winners

Today, Eater New Orleans announces its winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating the restaurants that have most impacted New Orleans’s dining scene this year (as well as in Eater’s other cities). This year’s Eater Awards highlight five standouts that made a mark on New Orleans cuisine in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 2-4

Welcome to December! For many, "it's the most wonderful time of the year." Here are 10 options (plus a little lagniappe) for the first weekend. New Orleans loves a parade and the holidays, so a natural combination will be the inaugural HOLIDAY PARADE Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring specialty floats, large balloons, marching units, bands and more, including throws. Kern Studios, partnering with Children's Hospital New Orleans and the Downtown Development District, will kick off the spectacle and wrap up the fun with a holiday experience and concert in Lafayette Square from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Step up to the route and more here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Phys.org

Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast

Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
LOUISIANA STATE
Cassie Leigh

Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries

New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron

NEW ORLEANS — The President of the French Republic and his wife made a historic visit to New Orleans Friday. This is the first time since the 1970s that the French President has visited the city. Below you can find President Emmanuel Macron's itinerary for the day. 12:35 p.m....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana

City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana. Washington D.C. / Amite City, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that a former police chief in Amite City, Louisiana, and a former Amite City councilmember were each sentenced on November 29, 2022, to one year in prison for violating federal election laws as part of a conspiracy to pay, or offer to pay, voters for voting in a federal election.
AMITE CITY, LA
WDSU

Baronne Street closed near WDSU in the CBD

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents driving in the Central Business District should be aware of a road closure on Baronne Street Thursday. The closure includes both lanes of Baronne Street between Howard Avenue and Calliope Street. Cranes will be outside the WDSU television station replacing four damaged NBC...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans City Council approves $2.2 million Wisner funding requests

The New Orleans City Council on Thursday approved giving $2.2 million from the Wisner Trust to a half dozen nonprofit and quasi-public organizations, amid a court dispute with Mayor LaToya Cantrell over control of the fund. Cantrell had already committed the spending, before Judge Kern Reese ruled in September that...
WISNER, LA
NOLA.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS

Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Rene Clement (“Clement”), age 75, of Houma, Louisiana, was charged with failing to account for and pay federal income taxes and Federal Insurance Contributions Act (“FICA”) taxes, in violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7202.
HOUMA, LA
Acadiana Table

Roast Beef Po’boy

Growing up in South Louisiana, po’boys were just about as common as hamburgers are today. In small towns back then, we didn’t have a burger chain on every corner. It was mostly mom-and-pop sandwich shops and greasy spoon cafés that put out their home-cooked specialties, especially a down-home Louisiana roast beef po’boy.
LOUISIANA STATE

