Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
This Amazing New Jersey Christmas Town is Like a Norman Rockwell Painting
Something April and I love to do is simply take "road trips" right here in the Garden State. Pick an event or a place of interest and then hop in the car and go. It's cost-effective and it's fun. There are so many great places for "day trips" in New Jersey and now at Christmas, it's better than ever.
Berks County greenhouse owner hosts poinsettia show for more than 40 years
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, the annual poinsettia show is underway in Berks County.
Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PA
Takeout always feels good in the days (maybe weeks, even) after the big turkey meal. After socializing, cooking, cleaning, all of it - a night doing nothing feels amazing. If complemented by comfort food from a local takeout spot, all the better. Here are a handful of ideal spots in Lancaster, and after a quick glance at their Google rating, it looks like locals tend to agree.
thebrownandwhite.com
Bolete: a mushroom, restaurant, family
A bolete is a kind of mushroom. But for those who frequent perhaps the most famous restaurant in Bethlehem, it is more than that. Erin and Lee Chizmar opened their farm-to-table restaurant, Bolete, on Seidersville Road almost 15 years ago in an old stagecoach inn. “A Bolete is a type...
Local educator is a finalist for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Brooke Menzen is an English teacher at Jersey Shore Area High School. She has been teaching for just over a decade. "It actually goes back to my teachers here at Jersey Shore High School, and I saw their passion for teaching and how much change they were making, and I decided my senior year to become a teacher," said Menzen.
abc27.com
North Cornwall Commons continues to grow in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Byler Holdings LLC made an announcement on Nov. 30, 2022, that they were further expanding the North Cornwall Commons community in Lebanon. The North Cornwall Commons, a mixed-use community developed by Byler Holdings LLC, is set to break ground on a 27,000 square foot corporate office building, on Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:30pm, according to Byler Holdings. The new office building will be equipped with three floors – half of the offices will be available for leasing, while the other half of the building will become the new corporate headquarters for Byler Holdings LLC.
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Chester County
- Whether you live in Chester County or want to dine here, there are some great restaurants you can check out. These are just a few options, but there are many more, so you must go out and find them yourself. Portabellos in Kennett Square. Located in Kennett Square, Portabellos...
Former Malvern Chick-Fil-A Employee is First Black Woman to Open Own Franchise Location in PA
Sereena Quick, a former federal probation officer and employee at Malvern Chick-Fil-A, has opened her own franchise location in North Philadelphia, writes Brian A. Saunders for Philly Voice.
Stroll through the historic community of Hopewell Furnace in ‘Iron Plantation Christmas’
The National Park Service invites the public to celebrate an “Iron Plantation Christmas” and stroll through the historic community of Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site. This free event will take place on Saturday, December 3, from 10am to 4pm, and will feature Christmas as celebrated during the 19th...
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool
The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
The Phantom Diner Reviews Alfred’s Victorian: Transport Yourself to the Victorian Era and Enjoy a Delightful Meal
There are many people who associate the Christmas season with the Victorian Age, in terms of decorations, atmosphere and even food from the era such as plum pudding and sponge cake. If you are among such folks or occasionally enjoy being transported back in time, you might want to consider...
National Smoothie Chain to Open Their Next Location in a Busy Part of Quakertown
The new smoothie spot will give Bucks County residents a great option for healthy food. A popular smoothie chain will be opening there latest location in Bucks County, in the midst of one town’s busiest area. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new shop for WFMZ 69 News. Tropical Smoothie...
Pa. COVID update: November case counts show Lehigh Valley, rest of state poised for easier winter
The Lehigh Valley has amassed over 200,000 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, but the region currently is on track to avoid another overwhelming pandemic winter. For over a month now, both Lehigh and Northampton counties have combined to average just around 100 cases per day — currently at 104 new cases per day — and usually even a little less than that. Comparatively, at this time last year, the area was averaging more than three times that many en route to a winter that would see averages over 20 times the area’s average today.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
You Could Be On The Today Show at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, PA Thursday
Here's some exciting news. One of my favorite places to visit during the holidays (all year long, actually) is going to be featured on national TV tomorrow morning, bright and early, according to social media reports. It's Peddler's Village in Lahaska. The Village announced that TV crews from NBC TV's...
lebtown.com
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park with even more vendors
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park on Dec. 3 for the 10th consecutive year. The event is organized by the park’s beneficiary organization, the Friends of the Coleman Memorial Park. Proceeds go towards park maintenance and improvements. Last year, thanks in part to mild temperatures, the Christkindl Market...
cohaitungchi.com
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania
Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report
A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
Visit Middle Earth with a stay in this Pennsylvania treehouse
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — J.R.R. Tolkien’s famous books take readers into the magical land of Middle Earth, but a treehouse in Lancaster County brings Middle Earth out of the pages and into Pennsylvania. Guests can stay in the Lothlorien Tree House in Lancaster County, which will start being rented out through Hipcamp in April […]
Comments / 0