Drivers in Madison County will continue to see major roadwork in 2023 and beyond as local governments try to keep up with the population boom. In 2014 the Restore Our Roads project, funded by a 1 cent sales tax increase, began and the project list is now nearly completed so phase two of ROR is taking final shape. It will set out the critical road priority list for the next decade in the area.

MADISON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO