ABC 33/40 News
City of Gadsden and Etowah County collaborating to promote economic development
The city of Gadsden and Etowah county are partnering to improve economic development efforts. The two entities have now created the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority(IDA) which will represent both the city and the county for any proposed partnerships with big corporations planning to move into the area. Etowah County Commission...
WAFF
City Council discusses future of medical marijuana dispensaries in Madison
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders in Madison are debating whether medical cannabis dispensaries should be allowed to open within city limits. On Wednesday, they discussed the potential in a work session. Councilmembers John Seifert and Karen Denzine were vocal about their worries when it comes to the implementation. Both...
Demolition begins on old Huntsville High School for condos
Heavy equipment is demolishing much of the former Huntsville City Schools Central Office - the Annie C. Merts Administrative Building - this week making way for new condominiums in the Twickenham Historic District. The school board in March sold the original school building and property to local developers Crunkleton Associates...
WAFF
Monte Sano development will break ground after neighbors’ lawsuit was thrown out
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Developers can legally break ground on a luxury housing development on Monte Sano after a lawsuit attempting to block the project failed. A group of neighbors sued the city and the project’s developer, See Forever, to try and stop the Summit of Monte Sano development in its tracks. The neighbors live right next to the project in the upscale Heritage of Monte Sano community near the bottom of the mountain.
WAAY-TV
Madison County leaders push forward with major new road projects that will take years to complete
Drivers in Madison County will continue to see major roadwork in 2023 and beyond as local governments try to keep up with the population boom. In 2014 the Restore Our Roads project, funded by a 1 cent sales tax increase, began and the project list is now nearly completed so phase two of ROR is taking final shape. It will set out the critical road priority list for the next decade in the area.
WAAY-TV
Weekend of recycling pickup set for Huntsville, Madison County
Help is coming for recycling this weekend in Madison County, according to the city of Huntsville and Madison County. As many customers have complained about a lack of recycling collection, plans are set for additional pickup on Dec. 2 and 3. Here’s the full news release from the Solid Waste...
256today.com
If you can’t make it, stream the Athens-Limestone County Christmas Parade
ATHENS – The 2022 Athens-Limestone County Christmas Parade marches through the streets of Athens this evening but, if you can’t make it, Jerome and Tiffany Malone are hosting a livestream of the event. Presented by Bryant Bank, the parade steps off at 6 p.m. Click here for the...
‘Merry Market’ event supports local Shoals businesses, charities
Christmas lovers in the Shoals will gather for a Merry Market event on Saturday! The market is hosted by the Shoals Chamber of Commerce.
Alabama Farmers Cooperative looking to harvest smiles this holiday season
The Alabama Farmers Cooperative staff is planting seeds this season, with the hopes of harvesting some big smiles on Christmas morning.
Huntsville Hospital System has more than 1,000 job openings
The Huntsville Hospital System (HHS) has facilities across North Alabama and is frequently listed as a top employer in Madison County — however, they're now dealing with staffing shortages.
USPS looks to hire multiple positions in 10 North Alabama cities
The positions range from delivery and retail positions located in Huntsville, the Shoals and more.
thecutoffnews.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Decatur
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Decatur, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
thecutoffnews.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Florence
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
256today.com
Holiday activities honor Cullman’s German heritage
CULLMAN — The city of Cullman offers a different twist on the holiday season and invites everyone to join in paying homage to the city’s German heritage this month. Christmas in Cullman features several events and attractions including the tallest Weihnachtspyramide on display, Christkindlmarkt, German food and popular holiday traditions such as the downtown Christmas parade and ceremonial lighting of a massive tree at the conclusion and more.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle Holiday Market returns Saturday
The seventh annual Hartselle Holiday Market will return to the Hartselle Tabernacle Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. More than 60 vendors will be present selling a wide array of unique arts and crafts, jewelry and woodworking items. Vendors who feature health and beauty products, clothing items and children’s toys will also be a part of the event.
Hartselle Enquirer
Some concerned over new Hartselle superintendent hire
Several parents and residents are pushing back against the school board’s choice of superintendent, Brian Clayton, saying they fear he would alter the curriculum to suit his ideological leanings, but Clayton says he has no plans to do so. “I have to teach the curricula that is set forth...
$383 million in ALDOT projects planned, underway in Huntsville metro
The Alabama Department of Transportation is planning, working on or has recently completed $383.3 million in road projects in the Huntsville metropolitan area. The most expensive project on the list is an $85 million widening of U.S. 72 from Providence Main to County Line Road to be done in phases. Other major work includes work on the Northern Bypass, Memorial Parkway and Interstate 565.
WAAY-TV
Madison plans first Entertainment District
It will encompass Town Madison, including restaurants and Toyota Field. Madison approves city's 1st arts and entertainment district. The city of Madison is opening its first "arts and entertainment" district. The booming Town…
Parkway Place Mall to celebrate 20 years in business
Huntsville's only indoor mall will celebrate a huge milestone this weekend — 20 years in business.
WAAY-TV
Madison approves city's 1st arts and entertainment district
The city of Madison is opening its first "arts and entertainment" district. The booming Town Madison will soon be a place to enjoy a bite to eat, grab a drink and walk around with an adult beverage in an open container. The new district is similar to the five arts...
