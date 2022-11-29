Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
Some concerned over new Hartselle superintendent hire
Several parents and residents are pushing back against the school board’s choice of superintendent, Brian Clayton, saying they fear he would alter the curriculum to suit his ideological leanings, but Clayton says he has no plans to do so. “I have to teach the curricula that is set forth...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle Holiday Market returns Saturday
The seventh annual Hartselle Holiday Market will return to the Hartselle Tabernacle Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. More than 60 vendors will be present selling a wide array of unique arts and crafts, jewelry and woodworking items. Vendors who feature health and beauty products, clothing items and children’s toys will also be a part of the event.
Hartselle Enquirer
Town of Falkville to hold Christmas in the Park Sunday
Jack McCaig Park in Falkville will be the spot to share in the Christmas spirit Sunday afternoon when the Town of Falkville holds its annual Christmas in the Park event. The event will begin at 4 p.m., and it is free and open to the public. Festivities will include the...
