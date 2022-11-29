Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
2023 Certified Livestock Manager in-person Workshops and Online Training Announced
The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA), along with the University of Illinois Extension, is hosting the Certified Livestock Manager Training. There will be two training options for this year: eight in-person workshops and an online training, which will provide Illinois livestock producers the manure management training they need to meet the requirements of the state’s Livestock Management Facilities Act.
977wmoi.com
Ameren Illinois Launches Energy Care Plan
In response to continued high energy prices, Ameren Illinois is introducing a package of energy efficiency solutions, flexible payment programs, and financial options to help its customers manage their energy costs during the heating season. It’s all part of their newly-launched Energy Care Plan. Marcelyn Love says it provides...
Comments / 0