West Monroe, LA

myarklamiss.com

Today’s Forecast – Thursday, December 1st

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today is a beautiful day here in the ArkLaMiss, although a bit chilly. Today, daytime highs only reach into the mid-’50s but will feel a bit cooler due to the breeze. Sustained winds will be ranging from 5-10 mph, but could also gust up to 20 mph. The chance of rain stays near zero for the time being.
WEST MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Tornado Warning issued for multiple locations in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, a Tornado Warning was issued for multiple locations in the ArkLaMiss. Meteorologists Walker Snowden and Alex Noel are providing the ArkLaMiss with live updates. Be sure to tune in to our live stream above and/or on our Facebook Page.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Bridge closed to traffic for emergency repairs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Highway 15 bridge connecting Richland and Ouachita Parishes is closed for repairs. Louisiana State Police say crews are working to fix a hole in the bridge. They say it could be closed to all traffic overnight. We will provide updates when we learn more information.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: City of Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Michelli Martin joins Ashley Doughty to discuss the holiday events going on in the Monroe area. For more information on holiday events, watch the video above.
MONROE, LA
KEDM

Land of Lights on display in downtown West Monroe

Monroe-West Monroe, LA– Christmas is here! Don’t miss the Land of Lights display available now through December 31st. The Land of Lights is a free, walk-through display lighting up the sky each night at 5:30 pm. Get in the Christmas spirit by walking-through this winter wonderland, located at the corner of Cotton Street and Pine Street in Downtown West Monroe. This display is organized by Discover Monroe-West Monroe with instillation help from the city of West Monroe.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Two families survive devastating tornado

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Two families survived a violent tornado that struck rural Caldwell Parish early Tuesday evening but face a long road to recovery. Tuesday evening, Ricky Grant, his wife and his brother-in-law were watching television news at home when they heard loud noises outside. Ricky said at that time, his wife yelled at him to get into the bathtub.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
KEDM

Kiwanis Parade route and street closures announced

WEST MONROE – The City of West Monroe has announced street closures for the 2022 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade which will take place in downtown West Monroe and Monroe on Saturday, December 3. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past and Present.” The parade will...
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling pursuit ends in Ruston

A Clayton, La., man faces numerous charges after he allegedly fled from a Grambling police officer who attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. At about noon on Wednesday a Grambling PD officer saw a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on U.S. 80 with no visible license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the Camaro, it continued east at reckless speeds, endangering others. The suspect crossed the double yellow line, passing five vehicles causing them to run off the road almost causing a crash. Several westbound vehicles had to pull off the road to avoid being hit head on.
GRAMBLING, LA
KTBS

KTBS 3 Community Caravan heading to El Dorado, Ar

EL DORADO, Ark. - We're gassing up for another road trip. We're headed to the Natural State and El Dorado, Arkansas for our next KTBS 3 Community Caravan. We'll be there the week of Dec. 5 and Rick Rowe will be highlighting what makes the area so special. Lunch will...
EL DORADO, AR
KLFY News 10

Louisiana man leads deputies on high-speed chase in stolen car

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputy received an alert of a possible stolen license tag on a vehicle. Ouachita Parish Sherrif’s Office confirmed the tag was stolen out of Irving, Texas, reports say. According to the deputies, the alleged […]
MONROE, LA

