Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Glenbrook Girls Win Region 1 Division V Cross Country Title and Other Region 1 Division V resultsUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
Local Swim Teams Compete in RRHSC Championship in RustonUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
myarklamiss.com
Today’s Forecast – Thursday, December 1st
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today is a beautiful day here in the ArkLaMiss, although a bit chilly. Today, daytime highs only reach into the mid-’50s but will feel a bit cooler due to the breeze. Sustained winds will be ranging from 5-10 mph, but could also gust up to 20 mph. The chance of rain stays near zero for the time being.
cenlanow.com
Tornado Warning issued for multiple locations in the ArkLaMiss
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, a Tornado Warning was issued for multiple locations in the ArkLaMiss. Meteorologists Walker Snowden and Alex Noel are providing the ArkLaMiss with live updates. Be sure to tune in to our live stream above and/or on our Facebook Page.
KNOE TV8
State offices in 8 NELA parishes close in anticipation of bad weather
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - State offices in 8 different parishes closed today, Nov. 29, 2022, at noon in anticipation of severe weather. State offices are closed in the following parishes:. Catahoula. Concordia. East Carroll. Franklin. Madison. Richland. Tensas. West Carroll.
City of Monroe offices to close today at 1:30 PM due to incoming inclement weather
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, at 1:30 PM, the City of Monroe offices will close due to incoming inclement weather. Offices will reopen on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
KNOE TV8
NWS: Damage reported from confirmed tornado in Caldwell Parish, 2 people injured
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service Tuesday night reported structural damage from a “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish, and sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of significant damage. According to Caldwell Parish Sheriff Clay Bennett, two people were injured after several homes were damaged by...
KNOE TV8
Bridge closed to traffic for emergency repairs
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Highway 15 bridge connecting Richland and Ouachita Parishes is closed for repairs. Louisiana State Police say crews are working to fix a hole in the bridge. They say it could be closed to all traffic overnight. We will provide updates when we learn more information.
11-year-old Louisiana boy demonstrates true meaning of the holidays
11-year-old Louisiana boy donating snow cone stand proceeds to children in need during Christmas
Louisiana Living: City of Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Michelli Martin joins Ashley Doughty to discuss the holiday events going on in the Monroe area. For more information on holiday events, watch the video above.
Louisiana Living: River Cities Humane Society for Cats
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Kim Taraba joins Ashley Doughty to discuss the adoption events they’re having this month at River Cities Humane Society for Cats. For more information on this event, watch the video above.
Mayor Friday Ellis and City of Monroe to host Annual Tree Lighting on December 2nd
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 2, 2022, at 5:00 PM, the City of Monroe will host the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Monroe Civic Center Plaza. The event will have special guests, including the J.S. Clark choir, Carolyn’s Danceland, and many more. Refreshments, cookies, and other treats will be served, and […]
KEDM
Land of Lights on display in downtown West Monroe
Monroe-West Monroe, LA– Christmas is here! Don’t miss the Land of Lights display available now through December 31st. The Land of Lights is a free, walk-through display lighting up the sky each night at 5:30 pm. Get in the Christmas spirit by walking-through this winter wonderland, located at the corner of Cotton Street and Pine Street in Downtown West Monroe. This display is organized by Discover Monroe-West Monroe with instillation help from the city of West Monroe.
Louisiana Living: Crossett Chamber of Commerce
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Mandy White joins Ashley Doughty to discuss the Christmas events in Crossett. For more information on these events, watch the video above.
KNOE TV8
Two families survive devastating tornado
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Two families survived a violent tornado that struck rural Caldwell Parish early Tuesday evening but face a long road to recovery. Tuesday evening, Ricky Grant, his wife and his brother-in-law were watching television news at home when they heard loud noises outside. Ricky said at that time, his wife yelled at him to get into the bathtub.
KEDM
Kiwanis Parade route and street closures announced
WEST MONROE – The City of West Monroe has announced street closures for the 2022 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade which will take place in downtown West Monroe and Monroe on Saturday, December 3. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past and Present.” The parade will...
Haynesville defense looks to remain strong during rematch with Oak Grove, this time for a Superdome visit on the line
Haynesville hopes to advance to the Superdome for the first time since 2016. But, 48 minutes of football and Oak Grove stands in the way. From Week Four to now, the Golden Tornado’s defense has played extremely well, limiting opponents to an average of 11 points during that stretch. On October 7, Haynesville defeated Oak […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling pursuit ends in Ruston
A Clayton, La., man faces numerous charges after he allegedly fled from a Grambling police officer who attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. At about noon on Wednesday a Grambling PD officer saw a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on U.S. 80 with no visible license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the Camaro, it continued east at reckless speeds, endangering others. The suspect crossed the double yellow line, passing five vehicles causing them to run off the road almost causing a crash. Several westbound vehicles had to pull off the road to avoid being hit head on.
KTBS
KTBS 3 Community Caravan heading to El Dorado, Ar
EL DORADO, Ark. - We're gassing up for another road trip. We're headed to the Natural State and El Dorado, Arkansas for our next KTBS 3 Community Caravan. We'll be there the week of Dec. 5 and Rick Rowe will be highlighting what makes the area so special. Lunch will...
Street Closures announces the 2022 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe announces street closures for the 2022 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade, which will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the downtown areas of West Monroe and Monroe. The parade’s theme this year is “Christmas Past and Present” and the parade will begin […]
Union Parish Chamber of Commerce to host “Christmas on the Square” in downtown Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Christmas on the Square will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, through Sunday, December 4, 2022. The weekend will feature a pet parade, Christmas tree lighting, a Christmas parade, vendors, and more. Events kick off Saturday at 2 PM in downtown Farmerville.
Louisiana man leads deputies on high-speed chase in stolen car
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputy received an alert of a possible stolen license tag on a vehicle. Ouachita Parish Sherrif’s Office confirmed the tag was stolen out of Irving, Texas, reports say. According to the deputies, the alleged […]
