Head-on collision near Springlake leaves 2 dead, including Hereford resident
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that two people, including a Hereford resident, died after a head-on collision eight miles outside of Springlake late last month. DPS detailed that at around 7:25 p.m. on Nov. 24, 55-year-old Ma De La Luz Villarreal from Hereford was driving a GMC Acadia […]
Motorcycle crash in East Lubbock, LPD said one seriously hurt
One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash near the 3500 block of Idalou Road on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
DPS provides details, reopens Highway 84 after Wednesday semi-truck rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas — The road is reopened, where a semi-truck and pickup truck crashed Wednesday morning along US Highway 84 and FM 1294, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday. According to DPS, the driver sustained minor injuries and was being treated at University Medical Center. Six people...
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Lubbock Police Department received a call at 8.33 PM on Thursday regarding a collision between a truck and an SUV. The multi-vehicle accident took place on University Avenue on the 46th.
Child and woman dead, 4 hurt in Thanksgiving head-on crash in Lamb Co.
A woman and a child died, and four people were seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Lamb County on Thanksgiving evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
Thursday morning top stories: US 84 back open after hazmat called to semi rollover crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police say they found the vehicle that hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. U. Investigators have not said who was driving the vehicle that hit Jamil Wilson who died at the scene. Uvalde CISD sued for...
Drive-in employee confronted with gunman, LPD report said
A suspect tried to rob a Sonic Drive-in employee at gunpoint on November 29, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Semi-truck crash in Lubbock County prompts hazmat response
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to The Texas Department of Public Safety, there was a crash involving a semi-truck and pickup near FM 1294 and US Highway 84 at 11:27 a.m. At 11:38 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue said it arrived to assist with a “hazmat response.”. DPS said a...
Meadow student, Hereford woman dead, four others injured in Lamb Co. head-on crash
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Hereford woman and an 8-year-old girl were killed in a head-on collision in Lamb County on Thanksgiving Day. Investigators say a mid-size SUV driven by Ma De La Luz Villarreal, 55, of Hereford, was struck by a pickup truck on U.S. 385, about eight miles south of Springlake.
Lubbock woman arrested, accused of trying to run over others in car
LUBBOCK, Texas – Elizabeth Flores Fales, 50, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on Thursday after trying to hit multiple people with her vehicle, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. The report said her boyfriend and two others were in the garage of a home located in the 3100 block […]
One hospitalized after house fire in East Lubbock, LFR said
One person was taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services after a house fire in the 2000 block of East 7th Street, according to LFR.
33-Year-Old Jamil Wilson Killed In Hit And Run Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that 33-year-old Jamil Wilson was crossing an eastbound lane of the Marsha Sharp Freeway when he was suddenly struck by a vehicle.
LPD identify motorcycle crash victim, MCIU investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries that occurred at 12:27 p.m. on November 29th in the 3500 block of Parkway Drive. Through the initial course...
2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Officials from Lubbock in Texas state that a crash involving 2 vehicles took place when a car that was travelling east on US Highway 84. The Texas Department of Public Safety added that they drove off of the roadway, over-corrected into the median and then rolled.
Vehicle in deadly hit-and-run located, LPD said no arrests yet
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update Wednesday on a pedestrian hit-and-run crash from Tuesday morning that left 33-year-old Jamil Wilson dead. According to LPD, the vehicle that fled the scene was located. Police said all occupants of the vehicle were identified, and no arrests were made yet. LPD was initially called […]
LPD names suspect in officer-involved crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday released information on the suspect in an officer-involved crash Tuesday night. At 9:10 p.m., LPD attempted to detain 44-year-old Matthew Plank in reference to a call “involving squatters” in the 2300 block of 51st Street. According to LPD, Plank drove at and hit an officer, prompting […]
Texas man transferred to Lubbock to face manslaughter charge in 2020 crash death
LUBBOCK, Texas — Tanner Cole Lermon was transferred to Lubbock to face trial for manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Haley Erin Steele, according to jail records. Lermon, 21, was booked in to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday, according to records. He was transferred from the Sanchez State Jail, where he had been […]
Children okay, but driver hurt, Monday crash in Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK, Texas — A one-vehicle crash, involving two small children, prompted a response from the Texas Department of Public Safety to the area of FM 1729 and East Highway 62/82, just before 7:30 a.m. Monday. The driver who was ejected from the vehicle and moderately injured was sent to...
One seriously injured in East Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at Idalou Road and East Loop 289 at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
