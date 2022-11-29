ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

everythinglubbock.com

DPS provides details, reopens Highway 84 after Wednesday semi-truck rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas — The road is reopened, where a semi-truck and pickup truck crashed Wednesday morning along US Highway 84 and FM 1294, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday. According to DPS, the driver sustained minor injuries and was being treated at University Medical Center. Six people...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Semi-truck crash in Lubbock County prompts hazmat response

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to The Texas Department of Public Safety, there was a crash involving a semi-truck and pickup near FM 1294 and US Highway 84 at 11:27 a.m. At 11:38 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue said it arrived to assist with a “hazmat response.”. DPS said a...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

LPD identify motorcycle crash victim, MCIU investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries that occurred at 12:27 p.m. on November 29th in the 3500 block of Parkway Drive. Through the initial course...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LPD names suspect in officer-involved crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday released information on the suspect in an officer-involved crash Tuesday night. At 9:10 p.m., LPD attempted to detain 44-year-old Matthew Plank in reference to a call “involving squatters” in the 2300 block of 51st Street. According to LPD, Plank drove at and hit an officer, prompting […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Children okay, but driver hurt, Monday crash in Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A one-vehicle crash, involving two small children, prompted a response from the Texas Department of Public Safety to the area of FM 1729 and East Highway 62/82, just before 7:30 a.m. Monday. The driver who was ejected from the vehicle and moderately injured was sent to...
LUBBOCK, TX

