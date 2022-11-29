Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Brady selected for Giannoulias’ transition team
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fresh off an election win for secretary of state, Alexi Giannoulias, is assembling his transition team and he’s crossing party lines to do so. Giannoulias announced his 125 member team Wednesday morning and one of the names was his opponent, State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington). Brady will serve on two of the nine committees Giannoulias and his team created.
wglt.org
Bloomington group offers a solution to the housing shortage, and it's not new subdivisions
Housing developments have been sprouting up and in around Bloomington-Normal to address a housing shortage. But a group interested in urban planning says new subdivisions are not the answer. Noah Tang, a history teacher at Bloomington High School, founded the Bloomington Revivalists. He said the group believes economic vitality and...
1470 WMBD
Republican rival to join Illinois Democrats’ transition team
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Incoming Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has announced he will bring a former political rival on board his transition team. One-time Republican candidate for Secretary of State, Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) will reportedly be brought on board to help. In a statement issued Wednesday, Brady...
Central Illinois Proud
Matt Lane sworn in as McLean County Sheriff
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A new McLean County sheriff was sworn in at the McLean County Government Center Thursday. Matt Lane, who was unopposed in the Nov. 8 election, was sworn in as the new McLean County Sheriff. He will replace Jon Sandage who served as sheriff for seven years.
25newsnow.com
Peoria mail haulers strike, stating unfair labor practices
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Dozens of trucker drivers parked in front of the 10 Roads Express company in Peoria early Thursday morning, to protest what they claimed were unfair labor practices. This comes on the heels of a vote to approve a union for the drivers. The employee that led...
wglt.org
Center for minority business opens at Eastland Mall
A longtime Central Illinois business professional opened a nonprofit aimed at helping up-and-coming minority business owners on Wednesday. Denise Moore is the CEO of the Minority Business Development Center in Peoria — and after Wednesday afternoon's launch, she's also the CEO of the same office at Eastland Mall in Bloomington.
wglt.org
'There will be chaos': McLean County lawyers prepare for new system without cash bail
Depending upon which side of the courtroom a lawyer sits, the elimination of cash bail produced a range of reactions from elation to frustration but both sides agree that a smooth transition will require flexibility and hard work as the new law takes effect Jan. 1. The ability to remain...
Central Illinois Proud
New housing development coming to Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new housing development is coming to Bloomington. On Monday, Bloomington’s City Council heard public comments opposing the new housing development. But the vote still passed five to two. The housing will be located at the northwest corner of Lutz Road and South Morris...
wjbc.com
Merger set to increase Morton Community Bank’s presence in the Twin Cities
BLOOMINGTON – Morton Community Bank is acquiring a Springfield-based bank with branches in Bloomington-Normal. Holding company Hometown Community Bancorp Inc. announced Thursday it’s acquiring Marine Bank’s parent firm, which has 11 branches, two of them in the Twin-Cities. The merger is expected to happen during the second...
wcbu.org
Peoria store brings back a unique piece of local holiday nostalgia
An iconic piece of central Illinois holiday history that seemed lost forever is once again on display in Peoria. Urban Artifacts, the vintage souvenir and antique shop on Sheridan Road, has one of the old Bergner's Talking Christmas Trees set up for viewing. Jon Walker, who co-owns Urban Artifacts with...
starvedrock.media
Highest-paying business jobs in Springfield, Illinois
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Springfield, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
starvedrock.media
Highest-paying business jobs in Peoria
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Peoria, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
25newsnow.com
Peoria officer wins another court battle after ‘Baby Daddy Response Team’ post
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Despite complaints about a t-shirt and social media interactions, a once fired Peoria policeman got another win in court. In 2018, Jeremy Layman posted on Facebook, a picture of himself in a t-shirt reading “Baby Daddy Removal Team”. He was fired and has been...
foxillinois.com
wglt.org
Red wolf dies at Bloomington's Miller Park Zoo
One of the red wolves at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has died. The zoo said the wolf overheated and collapsed during a routine health exam and, after a daylong effort to save the wolf, he was euthanized. "The staff and the veterinary team at the Miller Park Zoo...
wglt.org
Bloomington woman dies in crash on Rivian Motorway
A Bloomington woman died Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash in west Normal. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened at the intersection of Rivian Motorway and West College Avenue. Yoder said Charlene Jones, 57, of Bloomington, was the sole occupant in a...
walls102.com
Longtime Putnam County Sheriff retires, Boedigheimer sworn in
HENNEPIN – After decades of leading the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Kevin Doyle has announced his retirement and a new sheriff has been sworn in. On Wednesday Sheriff Doyle made his last call to dispatchers bidding them farewell and thanking them for their service. Doyle began his career with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department nearly 30 years ago. His position as sheriff began in 1998. On Thursday Josh B. Boedigheimer was sworn into the position.
Central Illinois Proud
McLean County Sheriff has last day in office
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage had his last day on the job after two terms Wednesday. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, Sandage received his final eviction notice and retirement badge. In June 2021, he announced that he did not plan to...
1470 WMBD
25newsnow.com
