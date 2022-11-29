HENNEPIN – After decades of leading the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Kevin Doyle has announced his retirement and a new sheriff has been sworn in. On Wednesday Sheriff Doyle made his last call to dispatchers bidding them farewell and thanking them for their service. Doyle began his career with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department nearly 30 years ago. His position as sheriff began in 1998. On Thursday Josh B. Boedigheimer was sworn into the position.

PUTNAM COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO