Normal, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Brady selected for Giannoulias’ transition team

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fresh off an election win for secretary of state, Alexi Giannoulias, is assembling his transition team and he’s crossing party lines to do so. Giannoulias announced his 125 member team Wednesday morning and one of the names was his opponent, State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington). Brady will serve on two of the nine committees Giannoulias and his team created.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Republican rival to join Illinois Democrats’ transition team

ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Matt Lane sworn in as McLean County Sheriff

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A new McLean County sheriff was sworn in at the McLean County Government Center Thursday. Matt Lane, who was unopposed in the Nov. 8 election, was sworn in as the new McLean County Sheriff. He will replace Jon Sandage who served as sheriff for seven years.
25newsnow.com

Peoria mail haulers strike, stating unfair labor practices

PEORIA (25 News Now) -Dozens of trucker drivers parked in front of the 10 Roads Express company in Peoria early Thursday morning, to protest what they claimed were unfair labor practices. This comes on the heels of a vote to approve a union for the drivers. The employee that led...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Center for minority business opens at Eastland Mall

A longtime Central Illinois business professional opened a nonprofit aimed at helping up-and-coming minority business owners on Wednesday. Denise Moore is the CEO of the Minority Business Development Center in Peoria — and after Wednesday afternoon's launch, she's also the CEO of the same office at Eastland Mall in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New housing development coming to Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new housing development is coming to Bloomington. On Monday, Bloomington’s City Council heard public comments opposing the new housing development. But the vote still passed five to two. The housing will be located at the northwest corner of Lutz Road and South Morris...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wjbc.com

Merger set to increase Morton Community Bank’s presence in the Twin Cities

BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria store brings back a unique piece of local holiday nostalgia

An iconic piece of central Illinois holiday history that seemed lost forever is once again on display in Peoria. Urban Artifacts, the vintage souvenir and antique shop on Sheridan Road, has one of the old Bergner's Talking Christmas Trees set up for viewing. Jon Walker, who co-owns Urban Artifacts with...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Highest-paying business jobs in Peoria

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Peoria, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PEORIA, IL
foxillinois.com

Morton Community Bank to acquire Marine Bank

SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

Red wolf dies at Bloomington's Miller Park Zoo

One of the red wolves at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has died. The zoo said the wolf overheated and collapsed during a routine health exam and, after a daylong effort to save the wolf, he was euthanized. "The staff and the veterinary team at the Miller Park Zoo...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington woman dies in crash on Rivian Motorway

A Bloomington woman died Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash in west Normal. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened at the intersection of Rivian Motorway and West College Avenue. Yoder said Charlene Jones, 57, of Bloomington, was the sole occupant in a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
walls102.com

Longtime Putnam County Sheriff retires, Boedigheimer sworn in

HENNEPIN – After decades of leading the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Kevin Doyle has announced his retirement and a new sheriff has been sworn in. On Wednesday Sheriff Doyle made his last call to dispatchers bidding them farewell and thanking them for their service. Doyle began his career with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department nearly 30 years ago. His position as sheriff began in 1998. On Thursday Josh B. Boedigheimer was sworn into the position.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

McLean County Sheriff has last day in office

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage had his last day on the job after two terms Wednesday. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, Sandage received his final eviction notice and retirement badge. In June 2021, he announced that he did not plan to...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Banks in Morton, Springfield to merge

MORTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Merger to expand Morton Community Bank’s footprint in the Twin Cities

BLOOMINGTON, IL

