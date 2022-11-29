Read full article on original website
kscj.com
TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN LE MARS ON DRUG CHARGES
TWO PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LE MARS ON A VARIETY OF CHARGES AFTER A SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT A LE MARS RESIDENCE. LE MARS POLICE SAY THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT 327 6TH STREET SOUTHWEST. THE CERT TEAM, OR COMBINED EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM, WAS USED IN THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY AROUND 4:30 P.M.
kicdam.com
Three Charged In Osceola County Traffic Stops
Sibley, IA (KICD)– Two traffic stops last week in Osceola County resulted in three people being charged. The first stop was on Thanksgiving Day where 23 year old Dylan Bronson-Groen of Sheldon was taken into custody for alleged Possession of Controlled Marijuana he was cited to a future court appearance.
kicdam.com
Two Charged with Drug Offenses Following Laurens Traffic Stop
Laurens, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug offenses following a November traffic stop in Laurens. The Pochoantas County Sheriff’s Office inititated the stop in the early morning hours of November 21st on West Garfield Street which led to 41-year-old Bruce Christensen being charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 52-year-old Carman Fischer was also arrested and charged with allegedly possessing marijuana and meth.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Zachary HindmanAaron Michael Rohloff, 21, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Nov. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Chad David Sitzmann, 40, Lawton, Iowa, lascivious acts with a child, child endangerment; sentenced Nov. 18, 12 years prison.
kiwaradio.com
First Highway Roundabout Intersection In Northwest Iowa To Be Installed Between Orange City And Alton
Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is about to get its first roundabout intersection on a state highway, and it’s going to be right in our coverage area. Iowa Department of Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz says roundabouts are not a new concept, but they’ve never been implemented around here on roads that the state is in charge of.
kscj.com
SUSPECT SHOT IN CARROLL, IOWA INCIDENT
THE POLICE CHIEF IN CARROLL, IOWA SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT’S INITIAL INVESTIGATION INDICATES A MAN WHO WAS CRITICALLY WOUNDED EARLY THIS (WEDNESDAY) MORNING WAS SHOT IN SELF-DEFENSE. CARROLL POLICE CHIEF BRAD BURKE SAYS RESIDENTS IN AN APARTMENT BUILDING STARTED CALLING 9-1-1 AROUND 1 A.M. CARROLL1 OC……..A DIFFERENT BUILDING.” :18...
nwestiowa.com
Primghar driver cited for pot by Melvin
MELVIN—A 24-year-old Primghar man was cited about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, near Melvin on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Dylan Michael Bronson-Groen stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2007 Toyota Camry for speeding on Highway 59 north of 220th Street about five miles northwest of Melvin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Former Woodbury Co. Sheriff withdraws name from consideration as board supervisor
Former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew told KCAU 9 he is going to withdraw his name from the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors position.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Drug-Related Charges
Multiple felony charges were filed in a drug-related arrest in Storm Lake this past weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, this past Sunday at approximately 10:45pm, a Storm Lake Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 Block of Erie Street for a minor violation. The officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, when officers located approximately four ounces of marijuana in a backpack found in the vehicle.
kicdam.com
Retirement Open House Being Held For Outgoing Sheldon Fire Chief
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– There’s a retirement open house for long-time Sheldon firefighter Dennis Kruger today. He served on the department for over 38 years, many as 1st Assistant Chief, and Fire chief since 2018. His children – Jason, Jodi, and Jenna – by the way, ALSO serve the department, making it somewhat of a family affair.
Pursuit goes through cornfield, ends at Le Mars porch
Deputies with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office were led on a high-speed pursuit that resulted in injuries.
KIMT
First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
1380kcim.com
Suspects In Custody In Connection To Wednesday Morning Shooting At Fairview Apartments
Several arrests have been made following a shooting at the Fairview Village apartments early this (Wednesday) morning. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, officers were dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. to the 500 block of E. 18th Street on a report of shots fired. Authorities say all parties involved are currently in custody, and at least one individual has been transported to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement does not believe there is currently any threat to the public following the incident. Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)-Council Bluffs office have been called to assist. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. No other information has been released at this time, but Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more details as they become available.
Emmetsburg man who misused thousands in funeral payments receives probation
A funeral home director who was accused of taking funeral service funds for personal use was granted a deferred judgment in the District Court for Palo Alto County.
Estherville woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Emmet County
A crash in Emmet County left one woman dead Sunday morning.
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Man Facing Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Erie Street for a minor violation at around 10:45 Sunday morning and reportedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Police then searched the vehicle finding four ounces of marijuana in a backpack, leading to the arrest of one of the individuals in the car identified as 20-year-old Gilo Gilo.
nwestiowa.com
One book unites Sioux County
REGIONAL—Sioux County residents have been brought together this year by something unlikely — an unsolved murder that took place in rural Iowa at the turn of the 20th century. The selected book for this year’s “One Book, One Sioux County” yearlong reading program was “Midnight Assassin: A Murder...
kicdam.com
Funds Being Raised for Restoration of Historic Emmet County Farmstead
Wallingford, IA (Radio Iowa) — Funds are being raised for restoration work at the Brugjeld (Broo-yeld) Peterson Point Historic Farmstead located East of Wallingford, and the first occasion is this weekend. The Peterson Point Preservation Foundation, made up mostly of descendants of the original builders, recently entered a three-year...
Fort Dodge police investigating homicide of newborn but haven’t found baby’s body
FORT DODGE, Iowa – Police in Fort Dodge are asking for the community’s help in its investigation into the homicide of a newborn. In a Tuesday news release referencing a homicide investigation at 927 Central Avenue, the Fort Dodge Police Department said information about the situation came in to authorities on November 22 around 2:48 […]
ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
