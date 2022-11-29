Read full article on original website
City of Hoboken launches pilot program to reserve parking spaces in advance
The City of Hoboken has launched a pilot program to reserve parking spaces in advance during the end-of-year holiday season, officials said. The new feature will allow ParkMobile users to reserve a space in Municipal Garage B at 28 Second St., Garage D at 215 Hudson St., and the Midtown Garage at 371 Fourth St., effective today.
N.J. SEC removes West New York BOE trustee for not filing financial disclosure form
The New Jersey School Ethics Commission removed a West New York Board of Education trustee for not filing a financial disclosure form since being appointed to the board in January 2021. Dalia, who was elected as part of the “Your Children’s Future” team in April 2021, was vacated from his...
Jersey City officials and activists gather for Ukraine fundraiser at Journal Square restaurant
Jersey City officials and activists gathered for a Ukraine fundraiser at the Journal Square restaurant Sapthagiri Taste of India last night. Specifically, they sought to raise money for ambulances to help wounded Ukrainian soldiers who are still staving off an invasion from Russia. “The one thing that’s special about the...
Hybrid community meeting on 3-acre Courthouse Park in Jersey City set for tonight
A hybrid community meeting, which will be available in-person and virtually, on the three-acre Courthouse Park project in Jersey City is set for 7 p.m. this evening. Slated to be he first large public park to be built in Journal Square, this will be the first of several community meetings will be held at the Hudson County Annex Building, located at 567 Pavonia Ave., and can also be viewed online at this link.
Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze in West New York, 5-alarm fire in Union City, simultaneously
Firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze in West New York and a five-alarm fire in Union City simultaneously last night, with 13 suffering injuries and around two dozen families displaced. The West New York fire, at a four-story apartment building near the intersection of 55th and Madison Streets, began just before...
West New York Commissioner Cirillo announces mayoral bid, setting up showdown with Sires
West New York Public Affairs Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo has announced a run for mayor this evening, setting up a showdown with outgoing U.S. Rep. Albio Sires (D-8) – a former three-term mayor. “I believe actions speak louder than words, West New York needs and deserves a Mayor that is...
Jersey City Planning Board approves 2 adult-use cannabis dispensaries in the Heights
The Jersey City Planning Board approved two adult-use cannabis dispensaries to operate in the Heights section of the city during last night’s meeting. The first application was for Uforia LLC. The owner is Bashkim Spahi and the dispensary would be located at 138 Griffith St., in the Heights off of Central Avenue.
Hudson Pride Center to cut the ribbon on new office in Journal Square next week
The Hudson Pride Center, the local LGBTQ+ advocacy group, will cut the ribbon on their new office in Journal Square next week. “There has been a longstanding vision for the creation of a vibrant home for our LGBTQ+ community that can be shared and enjoyed by everyone,” HPC Executive Director Elizabeth Schedl said in a statement.
Union City landlord who had ethics complaint against Stack dismissed still seeking recourse
A Union City landlord who recently had an ethics complaint against Mayor Brian Stack, also the state Senator of the 33rd Legislative District, plans on pursuing legal action against him and the city after what she describes as a tumultuous 2022. “We’re definitely getting special attention from the city: they...
Jersey City’s Sudhan Thomas get 4th continuance of 2022 in federal embezzlement cast
Jersey City’s Sudhan Thomas, a former board of education president and acting director for the now defunct local employment and training program, received his fourth continuance of the year today in his federal embezzlement case. Thomas, charged with a 26-count indictment accusing him of an elaborate embezzlement, money laundering,...
Hudson County Community College advances to 2023 National Bellwether Awards Finals
Hudson County Community College advanced to the 2023 in the National Bellwether Awards Finals, making them one of two colleges to get to the last round of all three program categories. Established in 1995, the Bellwether Awards recognize community colleges that have cutting-edge programs worthy of replication. The award has...
