Hoboken, NJ

City of Hoboken launches pilot program to reserve parking spaces in advance

The City of Hoboken has launched a pilot program to reserve parking spaces in advance during the end-of-year holiday season, officials said. The new feature will allow ParkMobile users to reserve a space in Municipal Garage B at 28 Second St., Garage D at 215 Hudson St., and the Midtown Garage at 371 Fourth St., effective today.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hybrid community meeting on 3-acre Courthouse Park in Jersey City set for tonight

A hybrid community meeting, which will be available in-person and virtually, on the three-acre Courthouse Park project in Jersey City is set for 7 p.m. this evening. Slated to be he first large public park to be built in Journal Square, this will be the first of several community meetings will be held at the Hudson County Annex Building, located at 567 Pavonia Ave., and can also be viewed online at this link.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

