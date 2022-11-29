A hybrid community meeting, which will be available in-person and virtually, on the three-acre Courthouse Park project in Jersey City is set for 7 p.m. this evening. Slated to be he first large public park to be built in Journal Square, this will be the first of several community meetings will be held at the Hudson County Annex Building, located at 567 Pavonia Ave., and can also be viewed online at this link.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO