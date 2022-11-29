Read full article on original website
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Hypebae
Eckhaus Latta's FW22 Footwear Collection Is Finally Here
Bicoastal brand Eckhaus Latta has unveiled its brand-new footwear collection, debuting a myriad of exciting mules, platform boots and sculptural clogs to celebrate its ten year anniversary. Standouts from the 12-piece collection include a wealth of different silhouettes and finishes, delivering something exciting for everyone. Toadstool clogs as Eckhaus Latta...
Hypebae
Stay Cozy in Drôle de Monsieur's New Knitwear Collection
The latest Fall/Winter offering from Dijon-based brand Drôle de Monsieur promises to be all you need for the festive season and then some. Showcasing a range of vivid cardigans, bold sweater vests and graphic jumpers, the new range takes the concept of cozy to a whole new level. Available in unisex sizing and designs, the collection comprises 18 core pieces in a range of deep, fall hues like forest green, magenta and burgundy.
hypebeast.com
The North Face Celebrates 30 Years of the Nuptse Jacket
Few outerwear pieces are as esteemed, iconic, and seminal as the Nuptse from The North Face — which turns 30 years old this year. In celebration of this, TNF is releasing the ‘92 Nuptse collection; a stitch-for-stitch homage to the piece that started our love affair with the pioneering outdoors brand.
Complex
Take a Look at Bottega Veneta’s Pre-Spring 2023 Collection
Bottega Veneta has shared its Pre-Spring 2023 collection. The extensive collection encompasses suits, footwear, evening wear, and bags that fuse together feminine and masculine styles. Some of the collection’s standout pieces are a tiger-print wool trench coat, yellow trousers, a leather brown suit, an oversized pinstripe blazer, platform loafers, a khaki double-breasted blazer, a chevron sweater, and more.
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Vice
Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets
This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
ETOnline.com
Michael Kors Black Friday Deals Are Here: Save Up to 60% On Handbags, Puffer Jackets, Loafers and More
Black Friday is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Cyber Week Event is taking up to 60% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, loafers, dresses, and even coats for the winter.
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 1 in "Neutral Grey"
Nike has just presented a fresh iteration of its Air Max 1 silhouette, and now the sneaker is coming packed with multi-colored outsoles and pom-pom laces. For the Swoosh, 2022 has been a year packed with anniversaries for several of its mainline silhouettes. One of which has been the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1, and with that, the shoe has dropped in various new iterations, with stand-outs coming in the form of the new “Magma Orange,” “Ale Brown,” and the “Liverpool” edition made in collaboration with Lebron James.
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Heidi Klum Shines In Plunging Purple Dress & Red Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
Heidi Klum shined on the blue carpet at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art tonight. The “America’s Got Talent” judge posed for photos in a purple sequin gown. The sparkling silhouette had a halter neck with a plunging deep V-neckline and a cinched waist. For glam, Klum went with her signature soft smokey eye, dust of blush and neutral matte pout. She styled her straight and let her bangs frame her face. Adding a pop of color to her look, the German supermodel coordinated her long red nails with her small...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Colorways
AMBUSH and have forged a strong relationship and worked on a vast array of sneaker projects together, and they’re set to reunite for a batch of Air Force 1 Low colorways this holiday season. Sneak peeks at the kicks have been gradually rolling out onto sneaker-focused social accounts, but now we’ve got an official look at the brand’s forthcoming “Game Royal” and “Green” colorways courtesy of Nike.
In Style
Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter
From completely sheer dresses to the tiniest miniskirts, Hailey Bieber has long proven that she’s not too concerned with dressing for the fall weather — a luxury those living in temperate Southern California can often afford. Even so, the supermodel’s latest itty bitty date night look really pushed the envelope on acceptable late-November attire, sacrificing warmth for the sake of fashion yet again.
hypebeast.com
Light Silver and Green Grace the Nike Air Max 97
In a year of celebrations for 50-year-old company , it has looked back to its pioneering sneakers throughout 2022 as iconic pairs such as Bruce Kilgore’s Air Force 1 celebrate their anniversaries. Another silhouette that continues to shine is the Japanese bullet train-inspired Air Max 97. Having turned 25 this year, the Air Max 97 has found itself in a variety of colorways with fan favorites such as the “Silver Bullet” making a return. Now, it looks to close out the year with yet another launch, this time in a monochromatic “Light Silver” look.
Madonna Poses in Lace Corset & Ankle Boots for Thanksgiving Photo With Her 6 Children
‘Tis the season to be thankful, and Madonna has a long list that includes her family. The “Material Girl” singer posed with all six of her children for a Thanksgiving portrait that she shared on Friday. The gang gathered at Madonna’s New York City home for the annual holiday. Her daughters, twins Estere and Stelle, 10, Mercy James, 16, Lourdes, 26, and her sons David, 17, and Rocco, 22, had the time of their lives writing down what they are thankful for, learning to mix on the turntables and enjoying each other’s company. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Elle
Alessandro Michele Made Eccentric Maximalism Cool
Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. Putting aside the burgeoning 2010s twee revival, the word “quirky” gets a bad rap in fashion. But when Alessandro Michele, then largely unknown, came onto the scene seven years ago, he made eccentricity feel cool again after years dominated by tastefully minimalist “stealth wealth.”
Ashley Graham Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Strappy Sandals at ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ Netflix Premiere
Ashley Graham mastered casual style at the premiere of “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” on Sunday night in New York. The model supported her husband, Justin Ervin, who worked on the camera crew of the new documentary, streaming now on Netflix. To the event, Graham wore a simple but chic look. She donned a black button-down shirt dress and embraced the “no-pants” trend of 2018 that celebrities embraced with gusto. Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and more were among the stars who used the silhouette for their street style moments. Last month, Tia Mowry recently revived the trend while posing on Instagram. Karlie...
hypebeast.com
SoleFly's Air Jordan 13 Collaboration Is Inspired by Michael Jordan's Yacht
Art collectors, streetwear brands and cultural icons will be flocking down to Florida this week for Art Basel, and one imprint that is chiming in on all of the action with a special release is SoleFly. The Miami-based retailer is reprising its partnership with Jordan Brand, this time to fashion its own Air Jordan 13 rendition inspired by one of Michael Jordan‘s favorite pastimes — yachting.
hypebeast.com
Billie Eilish's Nike Air Force 1 Low Colorways Receive an Official Release Date
Update: Both the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mushroom” and “Sequoia” are set to launch via Nike and select retailers on December 14 at a price of $140 USD. Dive into the full story below for additional information. Original Story: As much as...
